MTG Indestructible rules and best cards

Looking to learn more about the MTG Indestructible keyword? We don’t blame you – permanents that can’t be destroyed always sound appealing. Here you’ll find the low-down on Indestructible from our team of TCG aficionados. Whether you’re looking for a rules recap or the best cards to pick up, Wargamer has it covered.

What is MTG Indestructible?

Put simply, Indestructible is a static keyword ability that stops a permanent being destroyed. They may take lethal levels of damage, but it won’t kill them. Any cards that say they can destroy it are no longer able.

Indestructible Magic cards can still end up in their owners’ graveyards, but the ways of getting them there are significantly limited. For example, the player may choose (or need) to sacrifice their Indestructible card. The card will also be moved to the graveyard if it ends up with zero or less toughness, as this rule doesn’t specifically mention that the card is ‘destroyed’ in the process.

Additionally, there are still ways to get rid of Indestructible cards – they aren’t totally immortal. Cards with this keyword can still be exiled, put in a player’s library, or returned to a player’s hand. Plus, a well-timed counterspell will stop it from becoming a problem in the first place.

There are also certain spells that remove Indestructible altogether. These include Soul Sear, Hour of Devastation, Bonds of Mortality, Burn from Within, and Shadowspear.

As well as removing, you can give creatures Indestructible using other cards. White has plenty of options here, such as Adamant Will and Break of Day, but other colours can get in on the action too (even red – thanks Boros Charm).

Deathtouch and Indestructible

MTG Deathtouch is a keyword that lets your creature only deal lethal damage to its targets. You may be wondering whether this skirts around that pesky Indestructible – but the answer is no. The keyword ignores the effects of Deathtouch, as even lethal damage can’t destroy an Indestructible creature.

Indestructible MTG cards

Artifacts like Darksteel Forge and Darksteel Plate have Indestructible, and you can even find it on lands. However, the majority of cards that come with Indestructible are creatures. Here are some of the best Indestructible MTG cards:

Avacyn, Angel of Hope

When it comes to MTG colors, Indestructible is primary in white. One of the best examples of a white indestructible creature is Avacyn, Angel of Hope. Not only is she indestructible; she also grants the keyword to other permanents under your control. Oh, and she’s an 8/8 with Flying and MTG Vigilance – not too shabby.

Blightsteel Colossus

Sure, Blightsteel Colossus is indestructible, but even if it does find its way to your graveyard, you can just reveal it and shuffle it straight back into your library. The card also has Trample and Infect. These two keywords are actually pretty handy for dealing with Indestructible cards, so Blightsteel Colossus can swiftly deal with any card trying to beat it at its own game.

Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger

This is one of our favourite MTG Eldrazi cards too. An Indestructible 10/10 is a sure threat to anyone’s creatures and life points, but Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger’s powers of exile are potent in themselves. The card exiles two permanents when it hits the board, and the defending player exiles twenty more cards whenever Ulamog attacks.