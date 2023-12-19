New dragon MTG promos will ring in the Lunar New Year

Seven Magic: The Gathering promos will be printed to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, but only two have been confirmed for US release.

Wizards of the Coast art of a goblin carrying food from MTG promo card Dragonlord's Servant
Mollie Russell's Avatar

Published:

Magic: The Gathering 

On December 18, Wizards of the Coast revealed seven new MTG promos to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year. These cards, each themed around the Year of the Dragon, will be up for grabs throughout the year for APAC (Asia-Pacific) fans. US fans will be able to pick up two of these promos from February 9, but it’s not clear if and when the remaining promos will reach the States.

‘Dragonlord’s Servant’, a red two-mana Goblin Shaman that makes your dragon spells one mana cheaper to cast, has been reprinted with alternate art. Meanwhile, Temur MTG Planeswalker ‘Sarkhan Unbroken’ also reappears with a new look.

MTG promos dragon cards from Wizards of the Coast, 'Dragonlord's Servant' and 'Sarkhan Unbroken'

“Across APAC, except for Japan, these promos will be part of the APAC League returning for 2024”, Wizards of the Coast writes in Monday’s post. “In Japan, select in-store Standard and Limited events will share these new promo cards. And elsewhere globally, Standard Showdown events February 9–18 are where players can find these promos available.”

MTG promo dragon token from Wizards of the Coast

The APAC League is an Asia-exclusive, year-long series of Standard games that culminate in a championship playoff. Participants in the league can pick up these two promos until March 31, as well as a unique 4/4 dragon token.

MTG promos dragon cards from Wizards of the Coast, 'Steel Hellkite' and 'Mountain'

We did mention seven promos, though – the remaining four will be spread across the year and the season of Standard events. An alternate art version of artifact creature ‘Steel Hellkite’ will be available during qualifier season one, and then a new full-art Mountain will be released to coincide with qualifier season two.

MTG promo dragon cards from Wizards of the Coast, 'Korvold, Fae-Cursed King' and 'Dragon Tempest'

The dragon noble ‘Korvold, Fae-Cursed King’ comes with new art in season three, and the enchantment ‘Dragon Tempest’ similarly returns with season four. Wizards hasn’t mentioned specific dates for its APAC league (or how global fans can grab the cards), but each of the seasons does coincide with the launch of a Standard MTG setMonday’s post says “Additional details for each qualifying season and the December championship will be available later”.

For more on recent Magic: The Gathering cards, check out these newly-revealed Heroes of the Realm cards gifted to Wizards employees. Plus, here’s everything coming up in the MTG release schedule for 2024. We can also point keen digital players to the latest on MTG Arena decks.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)