MTG fans can’t tell the difference between typos and ARG clues

Wizards of the Coast is hosting an online ARG to celebrate the upcoming release of Murders at Karlov Manor, but MTG fans are struggling to distinguish actual clues from spelling mistakes. A Magic: The Gathering social media post from January 10 is the main culprit of all this confusion, and it’s led to much speculation from commenters online.

Wednesday’s video (see below) makes several mistakes. The ‘Ravinica Daily’ reports on a Murder at Karlov Manor – that of one Teysa Karlov. The guildmaster of the Orzhov Syndicate is mistakenly described as a member of the Azorius Guild, and she is said to have a “husband and two children” she was not previously known to have.

One of Ravnica’s most powerful citizens is dead, and Alquist Proft is on the case #MTGKarlov pic.twitter.com/WrhihA5y7Q — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) January 11, 2024

First announced on December 5, Wizards’ Augmented Reality Game spans all aspects of the MTG set release. Parts of the mysterious puzzle can be found in social media posts as well as physical products, and Wizards promises the games will really begin during the pre-release.

The errors in the above could be key to solving a mystery as part of the wider ARG. However, other clues revealed so far have been slightly more obvious – for example, map fragments found in MTG character art posted on social media, or a product page showing a spindown die with a number missing.

The general consensus online does seem to be that Wednesday’s video contains mistakes, not hints. Some fans, burned by Wizards’ recent use of AI art in a Ravnica ad, have replied to the video’s Twitter post with concerns that the text was generated by Artificial Intelligence. Meanwhile, other amateur sleuths hypothesize that this could just be plain old human error.

Whatever ‘Ravinica Daily’ contains, we’ll be keeping a close eye on this mystery as the first set of the MTG release schedule for 2024 draws near. Until then, here are a few guides for digital trading card game fans – the best MTG Arena decks in the current meta and the latest on MTG Arena codes.