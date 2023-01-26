MTG Phyrexia gives birds, bats, and squids a metal makeover

Recent MTG spoilers for Phyrexia: All Will Be One have shown plenty of furry friends getting a metallic makeover. Three cards revealed via Twitter on January 23 and 25 show Phyrexian bats, birds, and squids. We can imagine Elesh Norn summoning them like some twisted metal Disney princess.

Shared by Brad Nelson (MTG Melee) on Monday, Tainted Observer is a three-mana creature that’s generously referred to as a bird. According to the MTG Phyrexians, a bird has three human heads, glowing eyes, and long metal tendrils. As well as flying, this avian abomination uses the toxic mechanic and allows you to pay two mana and proliferate whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control.

Shivam Bhatt (Casual Magic) posted Voidwing Hybrid on Wednesday. Bats were already pretty goth, and this particular creature would make an excellent cybergoth companion with its metallic wings, glowing blue body parts, and extra tendrils (it’s not a Phyrexian unless it has tendrils, apparently). Voidwing Hybrid is a two-mana 2/1 creature with flying and toxic 1. Any time you proliferate, you can also return it from the graveyard to your hand.

Finally, there’s Cephalopod Sentry, shared by Daniela Díaz (Degen Streams) on Wednesday. This Phyrexian, at least, still vaguely resembles a squid. It’s a four-mana, flying artifact creature that enters the battlefield with power equal to the number of artifacts you control.

You can find each spoiler at the sharers’ Twitter accounts: Brad Nelson, Shivam Bhatt, and Daniela Díaz.

With the Phyrexia: All Will Be One release date fast approaching, there’s still plenty to look forward to in the MTG 2023 release schedule. No doubt many of these metallic monstrosities will pop up in new MTG Arena decks.