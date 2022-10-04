Magic the Gathering shows promo cards for unnamed future set

During its WeeklyMTG stream on October 4, Magic: The Gathering creator Wizards of the Coast showed off the ‘participation promo’ cards for the next seven MTG sets, including one set from the far future, codenamed ‘Polo’, that has not yet been revealed.

To tie-in with Magic’s 30th anniversary, there’s one promo card for each of the years Magic has been around – Dominaria United had Serra Angel, Ball Lightning, and Fyndhorn Elves from 1993, ‘94, and ‘95 ; while the mysterious Codename: Polo set has Dovin’s Veto, Vito Thorn of the Dusk Rose, and Deadly Dispute from 2019, 2020, and 2021 – as well as a secret card from 2022 that hasn’t come out yet. Get hold of them all and you create an unbroken timeline that stretches from 1993, all the way to 2022.

Like normal MTG promos, these cards will be given to fans who take part in a prerelease event for their respective sets. Unusually, each one features Magic’s retro border, and is emblazoned with the year it was originally printed. There’ll also be one promo card per set that’s printed in a non-English language.

In the stream, Wizards of the Coast were pretty coy about exactly when the Polo set would be released, but it seems likely it’ll be Q1 2024. We’d be pretty jazzed if they decided to sneak an extra set into the already jam-packed MTG 2023 release schedule though.

