MTG announces Secret Lair Superdrop, immediately apologises

Magic: The Gathering publisher Wizards of the Coast revealed the next MTG Secret Lair Superdrop on April 24. Shortly after, the company then published an official blog post, acknowledging a printing error. “We are aware of an error in the printing of the card Seraph Sanctuary, found as part of the Secret Lair Artist Series: Alayna Danner drop”, Wizards writes on Monday.

Apparently, an in-progress version of Danner’s art was used – and printed – for this version of the card. “This error affects both traditional foil and non-foil products”, Wizards says. The corrected version of Seraph Sanctuary will be included as the ‘secret’ card in a future Secret Lair. “We worked with Alayna Danner to come to this solution, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience”, Wizards adds.

The Alayna Danner Artist Series was one of eight Secret Lair sets unveiled for the Spring Superdrop. This includes Artist Series sets for Rebecca Guay and Randy Vargas, as well as three March of the Machine showcase sets. Additionally, there are two sets with a more springtime feel: Aya Kakeda’s ‘Nature is Beautiful’ and Lauren YS’ ‘Cool Ocean Breeze’.

Wizards’ full statement can be found on the MTG website. The Spring Superdrop is currently available on the Secret Lair website.

