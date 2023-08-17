Previews for MTG Wilds of Eldraine are already underway, and Magic: The Gathering fans on Reddit have already spotted a potentially infinite combo. The key card from the upcoming MTG set is Blossoming Tortoise. Combine this with Lavaclaw Reaches, and you’ve got an infinitely buff-able creature for your next MTG Commander deck.

The first step to activating this combo is to have Blossoming Tortoise on the battlefield – granting you its passive ability, “activated abilities of lands you control cost (one mana) less to activate”. Next, you’ll need Lavaclaw Reaches on the battlefield (and Blossoming Tortoise gives you a nice mill ability to help make that happen, if you’ve not managed it already).

When Lava Reaches is untapped and ready to go, pay the three mana cost to turn it into a 2/2 black and red Elemental creature. This gives it the activated ability “X: This creature gets +X/+0 until end of turn”.

With Blossoming Tortoise on board, that X can represent 1, but you don’t need to pay any mana. Activate this ability infinitely without spending a drop of mana, and you’ve got one beefy Elemental.

This could also be potent if combined with Fling, an MTG card that lets you sacrifice a creature, then hit a player or creature with damage equal to the sacrificed creature’s power. Wilds of Eldraine even features a card with a similar ability – Callous Sell-Sword, which lets a creature deal damage equal to its power to any target in exchange for its sacrifice.

Here’s the original Reddit post about the infinite combo. The MTG Wilds of Eldraine release date is still weeks away on the MTG release schedule, so there’s plenty of time to ponder its spoilers. We’ve already seen glimpses of the Eldraine Commander decks and Eldraine draft strategies, and the MTG Eldraine story is a full-on fairy tale fest.