MTG Wilds of Eldraine unlocks tortoise-powered infinite combo

A humble tortoise is at the heart of an infinite combo that Magic: The Gathering fans have found in the MTG Wilds of Eldraine spoilers.

MTG Wilds of Eldraine infinite combo - Wizards of the Coast art of Blossoming Tortoise

Published:

Magic: The Gathering

Previews for MTG Wilds of Eldraine are already underway, and Magic: The Gathering fans on Reddit have already spotted a potentially infinite combo. The key card from the upcoming MTG set is Blossoming Tortoise. Combine this with Lavaclaw Reaches, and you’ve got an infinitely buff-able creature for your next MTG Commander deck.

The first step to activating this combo is to have Blossoming Tortoise on the battlefield – granting you its passive ability, “activated abilities of lands you control cost (one mana) less to activate”. Next, you’ll need Lavaclaw Reaches on the battlefield (and Blossoming Tortoise gives you a nice mill ability to help make that happen, if you’ve not managed it already).

MTG Wilds of Eldraine infinite combo - Blossoming Tortoise and Lavaclaw Reaches MTG cards

When Lava Reaches is untapped and ready to go, pay the three mana cost to turn it into a 2/2 black and red Elemental creature. This gives it the activated ability “X: This creature gets +X/+0 until end of turn”.

With Blossoming Tortoise on board, that X can represent 1, but you don’t need to pay any mana. Activate this ability infinitely without spending a drop of mana, and you’ve got one beefy Elemental.

This could also be potent if combined with Fling, an MTG card that lets you sacrifice a creature, then hit a player or creature with damage equal to the sacrificed creature’s power. Wilds of Eldraine even features a card with a similar ability – Callous Sell-Sword, which lets a creature deal damage equal to its power to any target in exchange for its sacrifice.

MTG Wilds of Eldraine infinite combo - Fling and Callous Sell-Sword MTG cards

Here’s the original Reddit post about the infinite combo. The MTG Wilds of Eldraine release date is still weeks away on the MTG release schedule, so there’s plenty of time to ponder its spoilers. We’ve already seen glimpses of the Eldraine Commander decks and Eldraine draft strategies, and the MTG Eldraine story is a full-on fairy tale fest.

Mollie's DnD characters often seem more at home in her favourite board game, Betrayal at House on the Hill. Spook and storyteller, she loves poetry as much as MTG drafting and horror tabletop RPGs. (She/her)

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.