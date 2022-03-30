Fan made MTG cards capture the Will Smith Oscars slap

It’s a well known fact that no one has their finger on the pulse like Magic: The Gathering proxy makers. Champions of the zeitgeist, each one of them, always eager to lend their (virtual) brush to the hot button issue of the day. Right now that’s Will Smith’s Oscars slap, delivered unto comedian Chris Rock at the award ceremony on March 28. Sure enough, the occasion has quickly been immortalised in fan-made MTG card form – multiple times, we should add.

In case you look to Wargamer, a tabletop gaming website, to fill you in on current celebrity gossip, what happened at the Oscars was comedian Chris Rock made a joke about the hairstyle of Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has the condition alopecia. Will Smith then slapped the presenter across the face and swore at him (he has since issued a public apology). Plenty of commentators had opinions to share after the event, and an image of the incident went viral, becoming an instant meme.

MTG fans love a good meme as much as anyone, so quickly set to work transplanting the image onto Magic cards, specifically the aptly named Force of Will.

As you can see below, there’s been a wide variety of takes on the same idea. There’s the classic, by Facebook user Ryan Chavarin, simply popping the image on the Force of Will card. Facebook page La Walkeriza has a slightly snazzier version, using the special gilt frames from the upcoming Streets of New Capenna set to great effect.

However, the award for our favourite surely goes to… Facebook user Kevin Nukka, who made use of some brilliant artwork they credit to Simon de Thullièrs.

In case it needs saying, these proxies are all unofficial fan works, and are not associated with Magic: The Gathering creator Wizards of the Coast in any shape or form. Obviously.

