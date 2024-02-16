Sheldon Menery memorial Secret Lair cards revealed

The limited edition Magic cards celebrate the late MTG Commander format pioneer, and will raise funds for a major cancer research charity.

Sheldon Menery memorial secret lair magic card Inkshield art - Sheldon Menery, a white elder man with a wdow's peak and a neat grey beard, dressed in black white and gold robes, summons inkling spirits
Wizards of the Coast has revealed the seven MTG cards that will make up the Sheldon Menery memorial Secret Lair. Profits from the sale of the limited edition cards will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

The MTG Commander Rules Committee previewed the cards in a Twitch stream on Thursday. Menery collaborated with Wizards of the Coast to decide the contents the Secret Lair before his death in September 2023, picking the individual MTG cards and which artists should illustrate them. The Commander Rules Committee suggested the flavor text, which includes quotes and favorite aphorisms from Menery.

These are the seven cards in the Sheldon Menery memorial Secret Lair:

Sheldon Menery memorial secret lair magic card Command Tower

Command Tower

Artist: Titus Lunter
Flavor text: “Hate has no place here.” – Sheldon Menery

Sheldon Menery memorial secret lair magic card Eladamri's Vineyard

Eladamri’s Vineyard

Artist: Alayna Danner
Flavor text: Good company is sweeter than any summer wine

Sheldon Menery memorial secret lair magic card Greater Good

Bene Suprimo (Greater Good)

Artist: Johannes Voss
Flavor text: La vita è bella

Sheldon Menery memorial secret lair magic card Inkshield

Inkshield

Artist: Donata Giancola
Flavor text: “You did it to yourself”

Sheldon Menery memorial secret lair magic card Sheldon the Commander

Sheldon Menery, the Commander (Ruhan of the Fomori)

Artist: Livia Prima
Flavor text: “I’m not great at everything, but I am great at one thing: surrounding myself with excellent people. And that tends to take care of the rest.”

Sheldon Menery memorial secret lair magic card Sol Ring

Sol Ring

Artist: Lindsey Look
Flavor text: “From this day to the ending of the world, But we in it shall be rememberèd; We few, we happy few, we band of brothers; For he to-day that sheds his blood with me Shall be my brother…” – William Shakespeare, Henry V

Sheldon Menery memorial secret lair magic card Teferi's Protection

Teferi’s Protection

Artist: Steve Argyle
Flavor text: “If you’re doing it alone, you’re doing it wrong.” – Sheldon Menery

The Secret Lair will be available to order from February 26 to March 24. Unlike other recent Secret Lairs, this will not be a limited run product, and will instead be made to order.

Sheldon Menery was a founding member of the Commander Rules Committee, instrumental in its inception and early development. A well-respected member of the Magic the Gathering community, he died on September 8 2023 after many years receiving treatment for throat cancer.

