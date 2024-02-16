Sheldon Menery memorial Secret Lair cards revealed

Wizards of the Coast has revealed the seven MTG cards that will make up the Sheldon Menery memorial Secret Lair. Profits from the sale of the limited edition cards will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
The MTG Commander Rules Committee previewed the cards in a Twitch stream on Thursday. Menery collaborated with Wizards of the Coast to decide the contents the Secret Lair before his death in September 2023, picking the individual MTG cards and which artists should illustrate them. The Commander Rules Committee suggested the flavor text, which includes quotes and favorite aphorisms from Menery.
These are the seven cards in the Sheldon Menery memorial Secret Lair:
Command Tower
Artist: Titus Lunter
Flavor text: “Hate has no place here.” – Sheldon Menery
Eladamri’s Vineyard
Artist: Alayna Danner
Flavor text: Good company is sweeter than any summer wine
Bene Suprimo (Greater Good)
Artist: Johannes Voss
Flavor text: La vita è bella
Inkshield
Artist: Donata Giancola
Flavor text: “You did it to yourself”
Sheldon Menery, the Commander (Ruhan of the Fomori)
Artist: Livia Prima
Flavor text: “I’m not great at everything, but I am great at one thing: surrounding myself with excellent people. And that tends to take care of the rest.”
Sol Ring
Artist: Lindsey Look
Flavor text: “From this day to the ending of the world, But we in it shall be rememberèd; We few, we happy few, we band of brothers; For he to-day that sheds his blood with me Shall be my brother…” – William Shakespeare, Henry V
Teferi’s Protection
Artist: Steve Argyle
Flavor text: “If you’re doing it alone, you’re doing it wrong.” – Sheldon Menery
The Secret Lair will be available to order from February 26 to March 24. Unlike other recent Secret Lairs, this will not be a limited run product, and will instead be made to order.
Sheldon Menery was a founding member of the Commander Rules Committee, instrumental in its inception and early development. A well-respected member of the Magic the Gathering community, he died on September 8 2023 after many years receiving treatment for throat cancer.