The One Piece card game just outsold every other TCG

The One Piece Card Game is currently outpacing all the more established TCGs like Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon and Yugioh, and even the new up-and-comer Disney Lorcana. According to data from ICv2, which publishes a monthly list of the top 25 sealed products on TCGPlayer, a One Piece Card Game booster box was the best-selling item in September.

That’s right, it wasn’t the newly released MTG set Wilds of Eldraine, or the 151 Pokemon TCG expansion all the genwunners are clamoring over that sold best on online store TCGPlayer last month. Instead it was the booster box for the One Piece CG set, Kingdom of Intrigue.

First launching on December 2nd, 2022 in England and July 2022 in Japan, the One Piece Card Game has been a massive hit with fans of the pirate manga and trading card game lovers alike. It seems to have been a hit for collectors too, as it features stunning artwork, with a combination of pre-existing pieces adapted to stick on a card, and original works.

This is actually not the first time One Piece has graced the top of ICv2’s list. It was also a best-seller in December 2022, when it first launched. But it’s one thing for the initial launch of a card game to attract a lot of interest from fans, and quite another to still be commanding the top spot in sales almost a year later.

The One Piece CG: Kingdom of Intrigue Booster Box seems to have done particularly well (or other card games particularly poorly), as the last One Piece set still ranked in its release month, but came sixth, drowned out by MTG Lord of the Rings packs.

Following One Piece in the September sales rankings is Yugioh’s 25th Anniversary Tin, and then a range of Lorcana and Pokémon 151 products. Magic: The Gathering looks to have sold particularly poorly this month, with Wilds of Eldraine set booster boxes coming in at number 10.

One Piece is the best-selling manga of all time (there’s a common myth that it’s outsold the Bible), so in a way it’s no surprise that the card game is popular too. Nonetheless, the world of TCGs is notoriously hard to break into, so it’s still fairly surprising to see such continued success. We wonder if sales of the One Piece CG were further bolstered by the release of the One Piece Netflix show on August 31.

For more trading card news, check out the MTG release schedule, or take a look at the most expensive rare Pokémon cards ever printed.