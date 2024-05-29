Huge $737 Pathfinder RPG bundle now just $30

Pathfinder is the focus of one of the latest Humble Bundles, with a particularly generous selection of bestiaries, maps, character guides, and much more for just $30 (£23.62). This is all content for the game’s enhanced second edition, and it provides the ideal jumping-in point for anybody who has always wanted to try Pathfinder but never got around to it.

As with all Humble Bundles, this is all digital content, but this Pathfinder package also gives you access to Fantasy Grounds – a virtual tabletop application that makes it easy for you to play tabletop RPGs even when you’re far away from your friends. It can make organizing a game a lot easier.

What’s the difference between Pathfinder and DnD? There’s a bit of interesting history here, but essentially, it’s inspired by DnD, but the rules and mechanics are a lot more nuanced and complex. You can read our Pathfinder races and Pathfinder classes guides if you want more insight into the structure of the game.

Here’s a complete overview of everything you get in the Pathfinder’s Finest: 2e Fantasy Grounds bundle:

Fantasy Grounds: Standard Licence (non-subscription)

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Bestiary

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Bestiary 2

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Abomination Vaults

Pathfinder Lost Omens Character Guide

Pathfinder Flip-Mat – Classic Hamlet

Pathfinder Flip-Tiles – Campsite

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Ship Wrecks

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Classic Theatre

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Night of the Gray Death

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Core Rules

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Troubles in Otari

Pathfinder Adventures: Troubles in Otari

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Secrets of Magic

Pathfinder 2 RPG – GameMastery Guide

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Sundered Waves

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Lost Omens World Guide

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Lost Omens: Ancestry Guide

Pathfinder GameMastery Map Pack: Evil Ruins

Pathfinder GameMastery Map Pack: Forest Trials

Pathfinder Flip-Tiles: Darklands Starter Set

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Beginner Box

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Little Trouble in Big Absalom

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: City Sites Multi-Pack

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Classic Swamp

Pathfinder Society Intro #1: The Second Confirmation

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Arcane Library

Fantasy Grounds Ultimate 3-month trial

That’s an incredible amount of content and the keys to endless hours of adventuring goodness. Even if you paid the original price of $737 (£576.22), we reckon you could easily get over 737 hours of play out of it, which works out at an already decent $1 an hour – but at its actual price of $30 (£23.62), you’ve got an absolute steal on your hands. The bundle is available until Monday, June 17, 2024, so make sure you get it while you can.

As always with Humble Bundle, you’re not just getting something for yourself, but helping to support a good cause too. Money raised through the Pathfinder’s Finest: 2e Fantasy Grounds bundle goes towards the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which helps to provide 32 million treatments a year through its 170 member hospitals.

