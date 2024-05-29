Huge $737 Pathfinder RPG bundle now just $30

Pathfinder is the focus of one of the latest Humble Bundles, with a particularly generous selection of bestiaries, maps, character guides, and much more for just $30 (£23.62). This is all content for the game’s enhanced second edition, and it provides the ideal jumping-in point for anybody who has always wanted to try Pathfinder but never got around to it.
As with all Humble Bundles, this is all digital content, but this Pathfinder package also gives you access to Fantasy Grounds – a virtual tabletop application that makes it easy for you to play tabletop RPGs even when you’re far away from your friends. It can make organizing a game a lot easier.
What’s the difference between Pathfinder and DnD? There’s a bit of interesting history here, but essentially, it’s inspired by DnD, but the rules and mechanics are a lot more nuanced and complex. You can read our Pathfinder races and Pathfinder classes guides if you want more insight into the structure of the game.
Here’s a complete overview of everything you get in the Pathfinder’s Finest: 2e Fantasy Grounds bundle:
- Fantasy Grounds: Standard Licence (non-subscription)
- Pathfinder 2 RPG – Bestiary
- Pathfinder 2 RPG – Bestiary 2
- Pathfinder 2 RPG – Abomination Vaults
- Pathfinder Lost Omens Character Guide
- Pathfinder Flip-Mat – Classic Hamlet
- Pathfinder Flip-Tiles – Campsite
- Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Ship Wrecks
- Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Classic Theatre
- Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Night of the Gray Death
- Pathfinder 2 RPG – Core Rules
- Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Troubles in Otari
- Pathfinder Adventures: Troubles in Otari
- Pathfinder 2 RPG – Secrets of Magic
- Pathfinder 2 RPG – GameMastery Guide
- Pathfinder 2 RPG – Sundered Waves
- Pathfinder 2 RPG – Lost Omens World Guide
- Pathfinder 2 RPG – Lost Omens: Ancestry Guide
- Pathfinder GameMastery Map Pack: Evil Ruins
- Pathfinder GameMastery Map Pack: Forest Trials
- Pathfinder Flip-Tiles: Darklands Starter Set
- Pathfinder 2 RPG – Beginner Box
- Pathfinder 2 RPG – Little Trouble in Big Absalom
- Pathfinder Flip-Mat: City Sites Multi-Pack
- Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Classic Swamp
- Pathfinder Society Intro #1: The Second Confirmation
- Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Arcane Library
- Fantasy Grounds Ultimate 3-month trial
That’s an incredible amount of content and the keys to endless hours of adventuring goodness. Even if you paid the original price of $737 (£576.22), we reckon you could easily get over 737 hours of play out of it, which works out at an already decent $1 an hour – but at its actual price of $30 (£23.62), you’ve got an absolute steal on your hands. The bundle is available until Monday, June 17, 2024, so make sure you get it while you can.
As always with Humble Bundle, you’re not just getting something for yourself, but helping to support a good cause too. Money raised through the Pathfinder’s Finest: 2e Fantasy Grounds bundle goes towards the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which helps to provide 32 million treatments a year through its 170 member hospitals.
