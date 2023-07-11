Mirrorscape brings the best Pathfinder adventures to AR

Tabletop RPG publisher Paizo has announced a Starfinder and Pathfinder Mirrorscape partnership which brings both TTRPGs to the augmented reality (AR) gaming platform. According to a press release shared by Mirrorscape on July 11, “Paizo will bring its best-selling titles to Mirrorscape, allowing players and fans to bring legendary quests and gaming adventures they’ve enjoyed around the table to the AR world.”

Set to release this summer, Mirrorscape is an AR virtual tabletop that can combine digital DnD maps and miniatures with a physical tabletop. While primarily designed for tabletop RPGs like Dungeons and Dragons, Mirrorscape also plans to support wargames like Warhammer 40k.

Mirrorscape says it’ll soon launch an open beta for iOS and Android, with Pathfinder and Starfinder material available “shortly after”. The goal is to port Paizo’s “best-selling titles to Mirrorscape, allowing players and fans to bring legendary quests and gaming adventures they’ve enjoyed around the table to the AR world”.

“Our platform is designed to combine the tabletop gaming experience beloved by players across the world with emerging technologies that make gaming as immersive, enjoyable and accessible as possible,” says Mirrorscape COO Don Bland. “Open gaming is our vision, and the addition of Paizo’s legendary set of titles will further enhance the experience available on Mirrorscape, while also giving Paizo’s widespread and immensely loyal fanbase more ways to play.”

“Bringing Paizo’s titles to Mirrorscape allows us to replicate the true-to-life, around-the-table experience that our fans have enjoyed for decades in an astonishing virtual experience,” adds Paizo publisher Erik Mona. “The team at Mirrorscape has dedicated a tremendous amount of time and effort into keeping the Paizo experience as realistic and original as possible on the platform, and we are thrilled to contribute to the growth of such a unique and exciting development in virtual tabletop gaming.”

