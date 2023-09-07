The Pokémon TCG Card Dex app is being shut down

On September 6, Pokémon TCG announced plans to sunset Pokémon TCG Card Dex, an app designed to help with deck-building and collecting the best Pokémon cards. Rest in peace, Card Dex. Time of death: September 20, 2023.

First released in 2019, Card Dex offers a database of each Pokémon TCG expansion. Users can search for or scan cards to track their collection or plan their Pokémon decks. Until recently, all Pokémon sets were included on the app, but a Pokémon Support post reveals Scarlet & Violet – 151 will not be coming to the app.

The app will be removed from the iPhone App Store and Google Play. And apparently, no replacement service is coming. “Pokémon TCG Card Dex data will not be exportable or transferrable in any way”, the post explains. “On September 20, 2023, following the app’s removal from the App Store and Google Play store, all data will be lost.”

If you still want to build a digital collection of your cards, the support post recommends using the feature in Pokémon TCG Live, the digital version of the game that’s recently outmoded Pokémon TCG Online. In fact, it’s PTCGL that’s led to Card Dex’s demise.

Pokémon Support writes: “The decision to sunset the Pokémon TCG Card Dex app was made to dedicate our full resources to the ongoing development of Pokémon TCG Live, ensuring that we’re devoting our efforts to providing players with the best possible digital Pokémon TCG experience”.

