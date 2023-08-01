All Legendary Pokémon and Mythical Pokémon in order

Legendary Pokémon are some of the coolest pocket monsters in the entire Pokémon franchise. They have the most elaborate designs, the mightiest stats in the video games, and some of the strongest cards in the Pokémon TCG. While Legendary Pokémon (and their counterparts, the Mythical Pokémon) were once few in number, each generation has added a generous handful of new Legendaries, to the point where it’s now quite hard to keep track of them all.
So how many Pokémon are there, exactly? Well, there are now 66 Legendary Pokémon and 22 Mythical Pokémon. We’ve put together this handy list to show you who’s who among the most powerful Pokémon of all time, splitting them up by generation and providing a few key details about each one.
If you like rare and powerful things you might also be interested in our guides to the most expensive and rare Pokémon cards and the best Pokémon cards. For now though, let’s take a look at the full list of Legendary Pokémon and Mythical Pokémon:
Before we get underway, a few fun numbers. The most common type for Legendary and Mythical Pokémon by far is Psychic, with a whopping 22 mindreading ‘mons. Dragon and Steel are close behind, with 14 and 12 Legendaries or Mythicals respectively. Something about these Pokémon types just feels a bit special, we guess. Conversely, the poor Bug and Poison types only appears once on this list, with Genesect and Eternatus.
What’s the difference between a Legendary Pokémon and a Mythical Pokémon? It’s an annoyingly subtle distinction. Basically, Mythicals are considered even rarer than Legendaries, to the point where most people in the Pokémon world doubt their very existence. In gameplay terms, Mythicals traditionally were only available during exclusive events.
Generation 1 Legendary Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
|Articuno
|#144
| Ice/Flying
|
|Zapdos
|#145
|Electric/Flying
|
|Moltres
| #146
|Fire/Flying
|
|Mewtwo
| #150
|Psychic
Generation 1 Mythical Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
|Mew
|#151
|Psychic
Generation 2 Legendary Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
|Raikou
|#243
| Electric
|
| Entei
|#244
|Fire
|
|Suicune
|#245
|Water
|
|Lugia
|#249
|Psychic/Flying
|
|Ho-oh
|#250
|Fire/Flying
Generation 2 Mythical Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
|Celebi
|#251
|Psychic/Grass
Generation 3 Legendary Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
|Regirock
|#377
| Rock
|
|Regice
|#378
|Ice
|
| Registeel
|#379
|Steel
|
| Latias
|#380
|Dragon/Psychic
|
| Latios
|#381
|Dragon/Psychic
|
|Kyogre
|#382
|Water
|
|Groundon
|#383
|Ground
|
|Rayquaza
|#384
|Dragon/Flying
Generation 3 Mythical Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
|Jirachi
|#385
|Steel/Psychic
|
|Deoxys
|#386
|Psychic
Generation 4 Legendary Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
|Uxie
| #480
|Psychic
|
|Mesprit
|#481
|Psychic
|
|Azelf
|#482
|Psychic
|
|Dialga
| #483
|Steel/Dragon
|
|Palkia
|#484
|Water/Dragon
|
|Heatran
|#485
|Fire/Steel
|
|Regigigas
|#486
|Normal
|
|Giratina
|#487
|Ghost/Dragon
|
|Cresselia
|#488
|Psychic
Generation 4 Mythical Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
|Phione
|#489
|Water
|
|Manaphy
|#490
|Water
|
|Darkrai
|#491
|Dark
|
|Shaymin
|#492
|Grass
|
|Arceus
|#493
|Normal
Generation 5 Legendary Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
| Cobalion
|#638
|Steel/Fighting
|
| Terrakion
|#639
|Rock/Fighting
|
|Virizion
|#640
|Grass/Fighting
|
| Tornadus
|#641
|Flying
|
| Thundurus
|#642
|Electric/Flying
|
|Reshiram
|#643
|Dragon/Fire
|
|Zekrom
|#644
|Dragon/Electric
|
|Landorus
|#645
|Ground/Flying
|
|Kyurem
|#646
|Dragon/Ice
Generation 5 Mythical Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
|Victini
|#494
|Psychic/Fire
|
|Keldeo
|#647
|Water/Fighting
|
|Meloetta
|#648
|Normal/Psychic or Normal/Fighting
|
|Genesect
|#649
|Bug/Steel
Generation 6 Legendary Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
| Xerneas
|#716
|Fairy
|
|Yveltal
|#717
| Dark/Flying
|
| Zygarde
|#718
|Dragon/Ground
Generation 6 Mythical Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
|Diancie
|#719
|Rock/Fairy
|
|Hoopa
|#720
|Psychic/Ghost
|
|Volcanion
|#721
|Fire/Water
Generation 7 Legendary Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
|Tapu Koko
|#785
|Electric/Fairy
|
|Tapu Lele
|#786
|Psychic/Fairy
|
|Tapu Bulu
|#787
|Grass/Fairy
|
|Tapu Fini
|#788
|Water/Fairy
|
| Cosmog
| #789
| Psychic
|
|Cosmoem
|#790
|Psychic
|
|Solgaleo
|#791
|Psychic/Steel
|
| Lunala
|#792
|Psychic/Ghost
Generation 7 Mythical Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
|Magearna
|#801
|Steel/Fairy
|
|Marshadow
|#802
|Fighting/Ghost
|
|Zeraora
|#807
|Electric
|
|Meltan
|#808
|Steel
|
|Melmetal
|#809
|Steel
Generation 8 Legendary Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
| Zacian
|#888
| Fairy
|
|Zamazenta
| #889
|Fighting
|
|Eternatus
| #890
|Poison/Dragon
|
|Kubfu
| #891
|Fighting
|
|Urshifu
|#892
|Fighting/Dark or Fighting/Water
|
| Regieleki
| #894
|Electric
|
|Regidrago
|#895
|Dragon
|
|Glastrier
|#896
|Ice
|
|Spectrier
|#897
|Ghost
|
|Calyrex
|#898
|Psychic/Grass
|
|Enamorus
|#899
|Fairy/Flying
Generation 8 Mythical Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
|Zarude
|#893
|Dark/Grass
Generation 9 Legendary Pokémon
|Image
|Name
|Pokédex #
|Type
|
| Wo-Chien
| #1001
| Dark/Grass
|
|Chien-Pao
|#1002
|Dark/Ice
|
| Ting-Lu
|#1003
|Dark/Ground
|
| Chi-Yu
|#1004
|Dark/Fire
|
|Koraidon
| #1007
|Fighting/Dragon
|
|Miraidon
|#1008
|Electric/Dragon
Generation 9 Mythical Pokémon
There are currently no Mythical Pokémon in Gen 9.
