All Legendary Pokémon and Mythical Pokémon in order

Here is every single Legendary Pokémon and Mythical Pokémon released so for the Pokémon TCG and video games - a full list of every legend in the franchise.

Pokemon TCG Legendary Pokemon Mew

Published:

Pokémon Trading Card Game

Legendary Pokémon are some of the coolest pocket monsters in the entire Pokémon franchise. They have the most elaborate designs, the mightiest stats in the video games, and some of the strongest cards in the Pokémon TCG. While Legendary Pokémon (and their counterparts, the Mythical Pokémon) were once few in number, each generation has added a generous handful of new Legendaries, to the point where it’s now quite hard to keep track of them all.

So how many Pokémon are there, exactly? Well, there are now 66 Legendary Pokémon and 22 Mythical Pokémon. We’ve put together this handy list to show you who’s who among the most powerful Pokémon of all time, splitting them up by generation and providing a few key details about each one.

If you like rare and powerful things you might also be interested in our guides to the most expensive and rare Pokémon cards and the best Pokémon cards. For now though, let’s take a look at the full list of Legendary Pokémon and Mythical Pokémon:

Pokemon TCG Legendary Pokemon Lugia

Before we get underway, a few fun numbers. The most common type for Legendary and Mythical Pokémon by far is Psychic, with a whopping 22 mindreading ‘mons. Dragon and Steel are close behind, with 14 and 12 Legendaries or Mythicals respectively. Something about these Pokémon types just feels a bit special, we guess. Conversely, the poor Bug and Poison types only appears once on this list, with Genesect and Eternatus.

What’s the difference between a Legendary Pokémon and a Mythical Pokémon? It’s an annoyingly subtle distinction. Basically, Mythicals are considered even rarer than Legendaries, to the point where most people in the Pokémon world doubt their very existence. In gameplay terms, Mythicals traditionally were only available during exclusive events.

Generation 1 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
Articuno #144  Ice/Flying
  Zapdos #145 Electric/Flying
  Moltres  #146 Fire/Flying
Mewtwo  #150 Psychic

Generation 1 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
  Mew #151 Psychic

Generation 2 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
  Raikou #243  Electric
   Entei #244 Fire
  Suicune #245 Water
  Lugia #249 Psychic/Flying
  Ho-oh #250 Fire/Flying

Generation 2 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
Celebi #251 Psychic/Grass

Generation 3 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
Regirock #377  Rock
Regice #378 Ice
   Registeel #379 Steel
   Latias #380 Dragon/Psychic
   Latios #381 Dragon/Psychic
Kyogre #382 Water
Groundon #383 Ground
  Rayquaza #384 Dragon/Flying

Generation 3 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
  Jirachi #385 Steel/Psychic
  Deoxys #386 Psychic

Generation 4 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
Uxie  #480 Psychic
Mesprit #481 Psychic
Azelf #482 Psychic
  Dialga  #483 Steel/Dragon
  Palkia #484 Water/Dragon
  Heatran #485 Fire/Steel
  Regigigas #486 Normal
  Giratina #487 Ghost/Dragon
  Cresselia #488 Psychic

Generation 4 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
  Phione #489 Water
  Manaphy #490 Water
  Darkrai #491 Dark
  Shaymin #492 Grass
  Arceus #493 Normal

Generation 5 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
   Cobalion #638 Steel/Fighting
   Terrakion #639 Rock/Fighting
  Virizion #640 Grass/Fighting
   Tornadus #641 Flying
 Thundurus #642 Electric/Flying
  Reshiram #643 Dragon/Fire
  Zekrom #644 Dragon/Electric
  Landorus #645 Ground/Flying
  Kyurem #646 Dragon/Ice

Generation 5 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
  Victini #494 Psychic/Fire
Keldeo #647 Water/Fighting
Meloetta #648 Normal/Psychic or Normal/Fighting
Genesect #649 Bug/Steel

Generation 6 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
   Xerneas #716 Fairy
  Yveltal #717  Dark/Flying
 Zygarde #718 Dragon/Ground

Generation 6 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
  Diancie #719 Rock/Fairy
  Hoopa #720 Psychic/Ghost
Volcanion #721 Fire/Water

Generation 7 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
Tapu Koko #785 Electric/Fairy
  Tapu Lele #786 Psychic/Fairy
  Tapu Bulu #787 Grass/Fairy
  Tapu Fini #788 Water/Fairy
   Cosmog  #789  Psychic
  Cosmoem #790 Psychic
  Solgaleo #791 Psychic/Steel
   Lunala #792 Psychic/Ghost

Generation 7 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
Magearna #801 Steel/Fairy
  Marshadow #802 Fighting/Ghost
  Zeraora #807 Electric
  Meltan #808 Steel
  Melmetal #809 Steel

Generation 8 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
   Zacian #888  Fairy
Zamazenta  #889 Fighting
  Eternatus  #890 Poison/Dragon
  Kubfu  #891 Fighting
  Urshifu #892 Fighting/Dark or Fighting/Water
 Regieleki  #894 Electric
  Regidrago #895 Dragon
  Glastrier #896 Ice
Spectrier #897 Ghost
  Calyrex #898 Psychic/Grass
  Enamorus #899 Fairy/Flying

Generation 8 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
  Zarude #893 Dark/Grass

Generation 9 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type
   Wo-Chien  #1001  Dark/Grass
  Chien-Pao #1002 Dark/Ice
   Ting-Lu #1003 Dark/Ground
   Chi-Yu #1004 Dark/Fire
Koraidon  #1007 Fighting/Dragon
  Miraidon #1008 Electric/Dragon

Generation 9 Mythical Pokémon

There are currently no Mythical Pokémon in Gen 9.

If you found this guide handy, you might also enjoy our look at all the different Pokémon card types.

Wargamer’s resident deck-builder, Matt lives and breathes Magic: the Gathering, enjoys old school DnD (OSR, anyone?), and is being trained in Warhammer 40k by means of painting Orks. You can find his past writings on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. (He/Him)

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.