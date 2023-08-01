All Legendary Pokémon and Mythical Pokémon in order

Legendary Pokémon are some of the coolest pocket monsters in the entire Pokémon franchise. They have the most elaborate designs, the mightiest stats in the video games, and some of the strongest cards in the Pokémon TCG. While Legendary Pokémon (and their counterparts, the Mythical Pokémon) were once few in number, each generation has added a generous handful of new Legendaries, to the point where it’s now quite hard to keep track of them all.

So how many Pokémon are there, exactly? Well, there are now 66 Legendary Pokémon and 22 Mythical Pokémon. We’ve put together this handy list to show you who’s who among the most powerful Pokémon of all time, splitting them up by generation and providing a few key details about each one.

If you like rare and powerful things you might also be interested in our guides to the most expensive and rare Pokémon cards and the best Pokémon cards. For now though, let’s take a look at the full list of Legendary Pokémon and Mythical Pokémon:

Before we get underway, a few fun numbers. The most common type for Legendary and Mythical Pokémon by far is Psychic, with a whopping 22 mindreading ‘mons. Dragon and Steel are close behind, with 14 and 12 Legendaries or Mythicals respectively. Something about these Pokémon types just feels a bit special, we guess. Conversely, the poor Bug and Poison types only appears once on this list, with Genesect and Eternatus.

What’s the difference between a Legendary Pokémon and a Mythical Pokémon? It’s an annoyingly subtle distinction. Basically, Mythicals are considered even rarer than Legendaries, to the point where most people in the Pokémon world doubt their very existence. In gameplay terms, Mythicals traditionally were only available during exclusive events.

Generation 1 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Articuno #144 Ice/Flying Zapdos #145 Electric/Flying Moltres #146 Fire/Flying Mewtwo #150 Psychic

Generation 1 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Mew #151 Psychic

Generation 2 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Raikou #243 Electric Entei #244 Fire Suicune #245 Water Lugia #249 Psychic/Flying Ho-oh #250 Fire/Flying

Generation 2 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Celebi #251 Psychic/Grass

Generation 3 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Regirock #377 Rock Regice #378 Ice Registeel #379 Steel Latias #380 Dragon/Psychic Latios #381 Dragon/Psychic Kyogre #382 Water Groundon #383 Ground Rayquaza #384 Dragon/Flying

Generation 3 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Jirachi #385 Steel/Psychic Deoxys #386 Psychic

Generation 4 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Uxie #480 Psychic Mesprit #481 Psychic Azelf #482 Psychic Dialga #483 Steel/Dragon Palkia #484 Water/Dragon Heatran #485 Fire/Steel Regigigas #486 Normal Giratina #487 Ghost/Dragon Cresselia #488 Psychic

Generation 4 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Phione #489 Water Manaphy #490 Water Darkrai #491 Dark Shaymin #492 Grass Arceus #493 Normal

Generation 5 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Cobalion #638 Steel/Fighting Terrakion #639 Rock/Fighting Virizion #640 Grass/Fighting Tornadus #641 Flying Thundurus #642 Electric/Flying Reshiram #643 Dragon/Fire Zekrom #644 Dragon/Electric Landorus #645 Ground/Flying Kyurem #646 Dragon/Ice

Generation 5 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Victini #494 Psychic/Fire Keldeo #647 Water/Fighting Meloetta #648 Normal/Psychic or Normal/Fighting Genesect #649 Bug/Steel

Generation 6 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Xerneas #716 Fairy Yveltal #717 Dark/Flying Zygarde #718 Dragon/Ground

Generation 6 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Diancie #719 Rock/Fairy Hoopa #720 Psychic/Ghost Volcanion #721 Fire/Water

Generation 7 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Tapu Koko #785 Electric/Fairy Tapu Lele #786 Psychic/Fairy Tapu Bulu #787 Grass/Fairy Tapu Fini #788 Water/Fairy Cosmog #789 Psychic Cosmoem #790 Psychic Solgaleo #791 Psychic/Steel Lunala #792 Psychic/Ghost

Generation 7 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Magearna #801 Steel/Fairy Marshadow #802 Fighting/Ghost Zeraora #807 Electric Meltan #808 Steel Melmetal #809 Steel

Generation 8 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Zacian #888 Fairy Zamazenta #889 Fighting Eternatus #890 Poison/Dragon Kubfu #891 Fighting Urshifu #892 Fighting/Dark or Fighting/Water Regieleki #894 Electric Regidrago #895 Dragon Glastrier #896 Ice Spectrier #897 Ghost Calyrex #898 Psychic/Grass Enamorus #899 Fairy/Flying

Generation 8 Mythical Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Zarude #893 Dark/Grass

Generation 9 Legendary Pokémon

Image Name Pokédex # Type Wo-Chien #1001 Dark/Grass Chien-Pao #1002 Dark/Ice Ting-Lu #1003 Dark/Ground Chi-Yu #1004 Dark/Fire Koraidon #1007 Fighting/Dragon Miraidon #1008 Electric/Dragon

Generation 9 Mythical Pokémon

There are currently no Mythical Pokémon in Gen 9.

If you found this guide handy, you might also enjoy our look at all the different Pokémon card types.