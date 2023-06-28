You could win a Pokemon TCG Sword and Shield booster bundle

As Pokemon cards move on from Sword and Shield to the new Scarlet and Violet sets, the Pokemon company is running a sweepstakes with massive prizes.

Pokemon TCG Sword and Shield Silver Tempest booster box

Pokémon Trading Card Game

The Pokémon company is running a sweepstakes with three grand prizes of 12 booster boxes, one from each of the Pokémon TCG Sword and Shield expansions. The competition is open until 11.59pm UTC on July 10.

While Sword and Shield is the outgoing Pokémon TCG expansion series, replaced by the newer Scarlet and Violet sets, twelve is still a lot of Pokémon booster boxes. Fifty runner up prizes are available, each one an Elite Trainer Box from Sword and Shield.

Here’s YouTuber Randolph Pokemon going absolutely berserk over opening a booster box from the first Sword and Shield set:

YouTube Thumbnail

 

You can enter the competition and find full terms and conditions, at the sweepstake website. The competition is open to entrants from New Zealand, the United States of America, Canada (excluding Quebec), Peru, Argentina, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Entrants must be 13 years or older, and children must have an adult’s permission to enter.

Pokemon TCG Sword and Shield Arceus VSTAR card

Sword and Shield cards are all recent printings, so they aren’t the most expensive or rare Pokémon cards, but there are plenty of secret alternate art VMAX cards that charge a pretty penny. The Arceus VSTAR card is also one of the most powerful Pokémon cards ever. And who doesn’t like opening packs? Particularly when they’re free.

