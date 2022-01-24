Classic PC MMO RuneScape to get a board game and tabletop RPG this year

RuneScape, Jagex’s venerable free-to-play browser based PC MMORPG, will make the leap to the tabletop later this year, with the release of a D&D 5E based tabletop roleplaying game and a miniatures-driven RuneScape board game – both set in the original’s fantasy world of Gielinor, and targeted at fans of the RuneScape and Old School RuneScape PC games.

Revealed on Monday in a joint press release by Jagex and PC-to-tabletop port specialist Steamforged Games, the games will reportedly feature “fresh-but-faithful adaptations of classic quests and characters that weave iconic elements of the games into exciting tactile experiences reimagined for tabletop gaming”. The board game is planned to crowdfund on Kickstarter, while the TTRPG will be coming “straight to stores”, according to the release.

Jagex and Steamforged say the board game (for one to five players) will comprise “quest-based campaigns” in which players will “craft and upgrade equipment, upskill their characters, cook special recipes, engage with NPCs, and test their skills while exploring different regions of the world, with a variety of enticing side quests to distract and entertain them on the way”.

The tabletop RPG, meanwhile, will be built to work with the Open Game License ‘5E’ roleplaying system from D&D 5E. The actual product will be “a lavishly illustrated, hardback core book”, with rules allowing players to “build their own characters, explore Gielinor, and create unique and exciting quests”.

Steamforged Games has previously turned out at least 11 other such licenced adaptations – such the Dark Souls and Monster Hunter: World board games – as well as standalone tabletop titles like Godtear and Animal Adventures.

“The rich RuneScape universe will translate beautifully to board and tabletop games,” the firm’s Creative Director and CCO, Mat Hart, says in the official release, adding that “using a crowdfunding platform and other dedicated community spaces will let us engage directly with fans of RuneScape and Old School RuneScape throughout development.”

Jagex chief executive Phil Mansell also confirms in the release that, like many other titles from Steamforged, the board game will feature its own exclusive miniatures, saying:

“I’m sure that both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape players will be excited to get their hands on the planned miniatures to create their own adventures with other ’Scapers and board gamers”.

We’ll be keeping an eye on developments with both the RuneScape board game and tabletop RPG – so keep checking back for the latest.

