Chaos Gate Daemonhunters DLC adds dreadnoughts, techmarines

The first Warhammer 40k Chaos Gate Daemonhunters DLC expansion – titled Duty Eternal – is coming next month, and will add a playable Venerable Dreadnought unit; a new Techmarine class for your knights; an additional ship you can send on distant missions; and a whole new variant of the chaotic ‘Bloom’ plague to fight, developer Complex Games has announced.

Revealed in a press briefing by publisher Frontier on Friday, the Daemonhunters Duty Eternal DLC centres on the “Technophage Outbreak” (a new strain of Nurgle plague The Bloom), which your force of Grey Knights is called upon by the Adeptus Mechanicus to help fight.

The Technophage enters the game via a range of new, much higher difficulty missions, featuring “[remixed] standard maps and objectives with higher reinforcement numbers, new Warp Surge conditions and tougher consequences for failure”.

To help fight these tougher odds, Duty Eternal beefs up your own forces with:

A playable Venerable Dreadnought unit that becomes available “early in the campaign”

unit that becomes available “early in the campaign” A new base Grey Knight class – the Techmarine – which can “deploy and control a cadre of Combat Servitors”, as well as repairing the Dreadnought during battle

– which can “deploy and control a cadre of Combat Servitors”, as well as repairing the Dreadnought during battle A second usable ship – the Gladius Frigate – which you’ll be able to load up with a squad of Grey Knights and dispatch to deal with far-off missions, which are auto-resolved off-screen and reward your Knights with experience and gear accordingly.

– which you’ll be able to load up with a squad of Grey Knights and dispatch to deal with far-off missions, which are auto-resolved off-screen and reward your Knights with experience and gear accordingly. A new in-game resource called Archeotech, used to level up the Venerable Dreadnought and Techmarine’s abilities.

And, Wargamer can exclusively reveal, the DLC makes NPC Tech-priest Dominus Lunete playable in combat during some of these new technophage missions.

The Duty Eternal release date for PC is Tuesday, December 6, and it’ll cost $14.99 / £12.99 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Check back on Wargamer soon for our full interview with Complex Games Creative Director Noah-Decter Jackson, laying bare the real nuts and bolts of the Duty Eternal DLC.

In the meantime, if you haven’t tried the game, check out our Warhammer 40k Chaos Gate Daemonhunters review.