Chaos Gate Daemonhunters’ Tech Priest Lunete playable in new DLC

Duty Eternal, the first official DLC for Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters will allow players to take control of prominent NPC Tech-priest Dominus Lunete during a new mission, Wargamer can exclusively reveal.

In an interview with Wargamer on Monday, Noah Decter-Jackson – Creative Director at Daemonhunters developer Complex Games – told us exclusively that you’ll be able to use Lunete in combat for at least one of the DLC’s new “Technophage” missions.

The Duty Eternal DLC was officially announced on Tuesday, November 22, and will be released on PC on Tuesday, December 6. It adds a bunch of new features to the game, including:

A playable Grey Knights Venerable Dreadnought unit (and the ability to upgrade one of your Knights to a Dreadnought when felled)

A new class of Knight – the Techmarine – who can field various types of combat and support servitor units to help your team

The Technophage, a new technological strain of the Bloom (a Nurgle plague that you fight during Daemonhunters’ main story)

A selection of Technophage missions, featuring new, tougher enemy variants and Warp Surge effects

It’s at a critical moment in the story, during one of the all-new, higher-difficulty missions, that you’ll be able to field Tech-priest Dominus Lunete in combat.

“Specifically within the scope of several of these technophage missions in the story, you’ll be able to use your own Tech-priest Dominus Lunete in combat,” Decter-Jackson explained.

“She’s actually got to go down and help you purify some of this Technophage,” he added – “so yeah, you’ll get a chance to use one of your main story characters in combat”.

That’s all the detail we have (for now) on Lunete’s role in the new DLC – but rest assured we’ll be probing for new info on how she’ll play (and what she can do with that magnificent Omnissian Axe).

A sharp-tongued Adeptus Mechanicus adept responsible for research and upgrading your in-game spaceship the Baleful Edict, Lunete is a prominent non-playable character in the story of the main Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters game – but this will be her first outing as a playable character alongside your strike team of Grey Knights Space Marines.

