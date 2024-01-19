New Warhammer 40k Drukhari Mandrake minis coming in Kill Team

Games Workshop has unveiled new minis for the Warhammer 40k Drukhari faction, a new plastic kit for the shadow-daemon Mandrake assassins. The new unit will first be available in the Kill Team: Nightmare box set; no release date has yet been given.

Warhammer 40k: Kill Team is a skirmish-sized spin-off from Warhammer 40k that uses fewer models and is quicker to play. It’s also a vehicle for Games Workshop to introduce new models to 40k factions outside the normal army update cycle, releasing models before or after the army’s 40k Codex for the current edition.

Mandrakes are a shadowy and malevolent offshoot of the already shadowy and malevolent Drukhari. They’re one of the more mysterious parts of the army, a cult of partly incorporeal killers that can blend into the shadows and use them to teleport into an enemy’s blind spot for a lethal strike.

The new plastic kit replaces an existing set of models made from Citadel finecast resin. The new kit expands on the options available for the unit, including new weapons like a vicious double-handed blade, and adds specialists like the Shadow Weaver, seen throwing a “Cloak of Midnight”, and a new unit leader called a Night Fiend.

The Mandrakes share the Kill Team: Nightmare box set with a previously revealed squad of Night Lords. It’s an upgraded version of the current Chaos Space Marines infantry kit that adds grisly trophies, gruesome torture weapons, and a dead loyalist Space Marine on the end of a stick, to turn them into the reviled terror troops of the VIIIth Legion.

The box set will also contain a new terrain piece, the Generatorum Hub. This is a chunky piece of scenery that can block line of sight to infantry, as well as providing elevated positions for better firing lines.

