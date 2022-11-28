A 132-page Warhammer 40k book plumbs Necromunda’s toxic depths

More than 20 super-fans worked for 18 months to create the models, art, terrain, and rules for an unofficial Warhammer 40k Necromunda supplement called ‘Sumphulk’, according to project coordinator Kacper Kuc. In a post to the ‘Necromunda Terrain Makers’ Facebook group on November 23, Kuc announced the book was almost complete – and tells Wargamer that he aims to get the free, finished PDF out to fans via Necromunda community sites before Christmas.

Sumphulk explores life and (gruesome) death on the toxic sump sea that floods the lowest levels below the hive cities that cover the planet Necromunda in the grimdark Warhammer 40k universe. Kuc tells us the supplement started life as a community modelling challenge in January 2021, when experienced converter Sol Vince laid out details of the setting and participants from around the world shared their conversions and artwork on social media using the #sumphulk tag.

In spring 2021, Kuc volunteered to coordinate the project, doing layout and graphic design to create a fan supplement out of the many community submissions. The finished rulebook will credit over twenty contributors, drawn from “three continents and I don’t know how many time zones”, according to Kuc, who adds: “Sumphulk is a collaboration of the best talents in the Necromunda community – artists, miniature painters, converters, and terrain makers.”

The stunning conversions, photographs, and artwork that the sumphulk setting has inspired are typical of the ‘Inq28’ or ‘Inquisimunda’ scene, a Warhammer 40k community inspired by older games like Inquisitor and Rogue Trader, which favours detailed conversions and original narratives.

The supplement is reportedly more than just a setting guide and collection of inspiring photos. Kuc says it gives Necromunda players tools to “use various environmental rules, custom territories, Trading Post additions, new monsters, hangers-on, and scenarios as well as 12 territories for playing Dominion/Dark Uprising type campaigns”.

The project could be ready before Christmas, only needing “proofreading [of] one part of the book, and one smaller artwork” before Sol Vince gives it a final check over, according to Kuc. Once finalised, Kuc will make the PDF available to download from the ‘Necromunda Worldwide’, ‘Necromunda Terrain Makers’, and ‘Sump City Radio’ Facebook groups, the ‘Vault’ of fan supplements on Necromunda fansite Yaktribe, and his own Instagram.

