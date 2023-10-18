Huge Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader RPG bundle on sale for 78% off

Publisher Cubicle 7 is currently offering a Warhammer 40k RPG bundle, containing 22 rulebooks and expansions from the Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader line, for $49.99. The PDF package contains every significant rulebook ever published for the game, and would normally retail for $227.00.

Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader is an adventure and intrigue tabletop RPG that takes place in the untamed Koronus Expanse, in the lawless Halo Stars region of the Warhammer 40k galaxy. It uses a D100 RPG dice system, similar to horror RPG Call of Cthulhu, but with more focus on combat, politics, and commerce.

The players will take control of a Rogue Trader, their bridge staff and attendants, and command a mighty voidship with a crew of tens of thousands. Player characters are drawn from many backgrounds within the Imperium of Man, including Adeptus Mechanicus tech priests, former Astra Militarum soldiers, and 40k psykers bonded to the Adeptus Astra Telepathica.

You can pick up the bundle from DriveThruRPG via this link. The Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader RPG bundle contains:

Rogue Trader: Core Rulebook

Game Master’s Kit – a GM’s screen and handy reference supplement.

The Koronus Bestiary – a monster manual.

Drydock – a sourcebook for building and fighting with voidships.

Battlefleet Koronus – a sourcebook for the Imperial Navy and high-intensity space combat.

Edge of the Abyss – a sourcebook expanding the worlds and factions of the Koronus Expanse.

Epoch Koronus – a history guide to the setting.

Faith and Coin – a sourcebook focused on the Imperial creed.

Hostile Acquisitions – a sourcebook for illegal activities.

Stars of Inequity – a sourcebook with rules for GMs to build planets and players to create colonies.

The Navis Primer – a sourcebook focusing on Navigator guilds.

Tau character guide – an expansion adding Tau player characters.

Into the Storm – a sourcebook with extra player options.

Forsaken Bounty – an introductory adventure.

Dark Frontier – continues the story of Forsaken Bounty.

Lure of the Expanse – three adventures.

Shedding light – standalone adventure.

The Frozen Reaches – adventure, part one of the Warpstorm Trilogy.

The Citadel of Skulls – adventure, part two of the Warpstorm Trilogy.

Fallen Suns – adventure, part three of the Warpstorm Trilogy.

Twilight Crusade – a three-part adventure.

The Soul Reaver – a three-part adventure focused on The Drukhari.

If you want to know a bit more about Rogue Trader, check out this actual play session by EnterElysium:

Rogue Trader was one of the three Warhammer 40k RPGs planned by now-defunct Games Workshop imprint Black Industries, but was ultimately published by Fantasy Flight Games. Though the line is not in print any more, Cubicle 7 holds the rights to all the old books.

Cubicle 7 also publishes all the other current Warhammer licensed RPGs, including Warhammer 40k: Wrath and Glory, Warhammer 40k: Imperium Maledictum, Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 4th edition, and Age of Sigmar: Soulbound.

Playing as the bridge crew aboard a Rogue Trader’s vessel obviously lends itself to adventure and intrigue; they enjoy unparalleled freedom and rare power within Imperial society. If you need inspiration, Rogue Traders star in some great Warhammer 40k books, like Mike Brooks’ Rites of Passage, Graham McNeil’s Forges of Mars series, and as fantastic side characters in Dan Abnett’s Eisenhorn trilogy.

A videogame adaptation of Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader releases in December, and the tabletop RPG had a massive impact on development – read Wargamer’s interview with executive producer Anatoly Shestov to find out more.