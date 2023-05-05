Here’s how the Necrons play in Warhammer 40k 10th Edition

In a thrilling development for fans of grumpy robot space mummies, Games Workshop has unveiled the core Warhammer 40k 10th Edition Necrons rules. It’s shown a new, simplified version of the crucial Reanimation Protocols army rule; a much simpler reimagining of the current Command Protocols; and a selection of previously unreleased in-game stats – including two weapon stat lines, one stratagem, and datasheets for the Monolith and Necron Warriors units.

This latest of GW’s ‘faction focus’ rules reveals follows its 10th Edition Chaos Space Marines info-dump on Thursday – and GW promises the next one, due on Monday, May 8, will cover the Astra Militarum.

The Necrons’ trademark self-resurrecting Warhammer 40k ability, Reanimation Protocols, has been substantially simplified to form the faction’s main army rule. Instead of acting like a rather complicated additional saving throw, as in 9th Edition, it’s going back to its roots: you’ll roll for every single unit at the beginning of each turn, and heal or resurrect models up to a given number of wounds.

It seems as though this has been merged with Living Metal, which previously handled the automatic healing enjoyed by Necron characters and vehicles – as even the Monolith vehicle now has the Reanimation Protocols rule.

“Reanimation Protocols will, given enough time, regenerate every unit to full strength”, says Warhammer Studio’s Robin ominously in Friday’s WarCom article – so it’ll be more crucial than ever not to leave a Necron unit half killed.

In keeping with 10th Edition’s theme of ‘taking rules that currently occupy an entire page in their 40k codex, and reducing them to a single line’, Command Protocols is now the Detachment rule for the Necrons’ debut detachment choice ‘Awakened Dynasty’ – giving any unit with a character leading it a blanket plus one to all hit rolls. Assuming Crypteks can be leaders, this one looks to be a pretty wide-ranging and powerful buff.

We also get two full 10th Edition Necrons datasheets to pore over: the Warriors and Monolith.

The classic Monolith vehicle’s ranged weapons – and ability to teleport into the mid-board to disgorge crowds of Warriors into the fray – haven’t changed an awful lot, but it enjoys a massive 75% increase in its Toughness, from 8 to 14. Its wounds actually go down for 10th Edition, however – from 24 to 20.

The foot-slogging Warriors have had their guns made slightly deadlier, with the Lethal Hits ability conferring automatic wounds on rolls of six to hit. As ever, they also get extra benefits from Reanimation Protocols – gaining back d6 wounds rather than d3, or an even tastier d3+3 wounds if they’re on an objective. Warriors are looking like a prime choice for taking and holding ground.

In a special treat for the more melee-oriented Necron dynasties, Protocol of the Hungry Void is now a 1CP Stratagem that’ll make your attacks one point stronger for a term (and give them an extra pip of AP if the unit has a leader). Something tells us we’ll be seeing a lot of Necron units with characters leading them at the outset of 10th Edition 40k.

If the company keeps up its current pace of daily faction focuses, we estimate it’ll have covered all the Warhammer 40k factions by the end of May – but there’s no confirmed release date for the Warhammer 40k 10th Edition starter set Leviathan just yet.

Not got a clue about the incoming new edition of Games Workshop’s flagship sci-fi wargame? Check out our Warhammer 40k 10th Edition guide for all the essential info.