The dumbest lists you can build for 2,000 points in 40k 10th

Games Workshop has released the Warhammer 40k 10th edition points costs for every army, making 10th edition Warhammer 40k fully playable: if you have the models, you can get cracking with a game this weekend. In honor of the release of the full 10th edition rules, we’ve put together five army lists that take all that potential, and waste it entirely.

We’ve taken a selection of Wahammer 40k factions and constructed lists based around any goal except ‘winning the game’. These lists follow the rules of army construction in Warhammer 40k 10th edition, but not the rules of good taste. Caution: do not play these at home.

The Ork-free Ork army list

The dream of a truly Gretchin-only Ork army will never be realised until there’s a Gretchin character and a way to replace Runtherds (mean, grumpy) with Runtbots (retro, reassuring), so this is as close as we can get.

Unit Models Points cost Zodgrod Worstnagga 1 80 Gretchin 22 90 Gretchin 22 90 Gretchin 22 90 Mek Gunz 3 135 Mek Gunz 3 135 Mek Gunz 3 135 Killa Kanz 6 300 Killa Kanz 6 300 Killa Kanz 6 300 Morkanaut 1 305

The Primaris Space Marine Land Raider Rush

Primaris Space Marines are allowed to ride shotgun in Land Raiders just like their diddy firstborn brothers in 10th edition, and this list takes advantage of that fact. In fact, its only purpose is to pack in as many Land Raiders as possible and fill them with happy Primaris joyriders.

Unit Models Points cost Land Raider Crusader 1 255 Land Raider Crusader 1 255 Land Raider Crusader 1 255 Land Raider 1 275 Assault Intercessor Squad 10 180 Assault Intercessor Squad 10 180 Assault Intercessor Squad 10 180 Assault Intercessor Squad 10 180 Primaris Lieutenant 1 75 Primaris Lieutenant 1 75

Tyranid thoroughbred Neurogaunt club

What is the Neurogaunt, if not the Tyranids’ answer to a horrendously inbred lapdog? The Neurotyrants in this list are very proud of their pet Neurogaunts, despite the mess they make in the spawning pool. They also have a few oversized pets that are prone to drooling but really just want to play.

Unit Models Points cost Neurotyrant 1 105 Neurotyrant 1 105 Neurotyrant 1 105 Neurogaunts 22 90 Neurogaunts 22 90 Neurogaunts 22 90 Toxicrene 1 200 Toxicrene 1 200 Toxicrene 1 200 Tyrranofex 1 200 Tyrranofex 1 200 Tyrranofex 1 200 Hive Crone 1 200

T’au Empire Drone maximisation

Earlier this year we covered a T’au Empire player who won a worst-army tournament; players created the worst list they possibly could, gave them to other players to play with, and scored points when their terrible list lost. The winning, worst list was a gun free T’au Empire army full of marker light drones and not a single gun.

This level of uselessness is no longer possible in 10th edition, as many T’au drones are now wargear instead of independent units. We’re undeterred: behold this 77 drone monstrosity –

Unit Models Points Cost Cadre Fireblade with 2 drones 1 50 Cadre Fireblade with 2 drones 1 50 Cadre Fireblade with 2 drones 1 50 Ethereal with 2 drones 1 50 Ethereal with 2 drones 1 50 Ethereal with 2 drones 1 50 Pathfinder team with 3 drones 10 120 Pathfinder team with 3 drones 10 120 Pathfinder team with 3 drones 10 120 Strike team with 3 drones 10 100 Strike team with 3 drones 10 100 Strike team with 3 drones 10 100 Strike team with 3 drones 10 100 Strike team with 3 drones 10 100 Strike team with 3 drones 10 100 Tactical Drones 12 210 Tactical Drones 12 210 Tactical Drones 12 210 Commander in Crisis Battlesuit with 2 drones 1 110

The ‘two editions too late’ Imperial Knights command point farm

In eighth edition 40k, the Warhammer 40k Detachment system encouraged Imperial Knights players to bring a minimum strength Battalion of Astra Militarum, called the Loyal 32, to provide additional command points and a command point farming relic.

That doesn’t work at all in 10th edition, but don’t tell these Knights, or their 27 Agents of the Imperium allies (we got close).

Unit Models Points Knight Errant 1 375 Knight Paladin 1 390 Knight Gallant 1 400 Armiger Helverin 1 145 Armiger Helverin 1 145 Armiger Warglaive 1 140 Rogue Trader Entourage 4 105 Inquisitor 1 55 Vigilant Squad (with Canid) 11 105 Subductor Squad (with Canid) 11 110

10 internet points to the first person to take one of these lists to a GT. If you want to know why these army lists are so stripped back and don’t list any wargear, check out our news post explaining the changes to Warhammer 40k points in 10th edition.

If you’re going to try out the new edition this weekend we have a couple of guides you should bookmark to save you from flicking between PDFs: a guide to weapon abilities and core abilities that you’ll see on a lot of unit datasheets, and a guide to the new core 40k Stratagems every army has access to.