The dumbest lists you can build for 2,000 points in 40k 10th

Games Workshop has released the Warhammer 40k 10th edition points costs for every army, making 10th edition Warhammer 40k fully playable: if you have the models, you can get cracking with a game this weekend. In honor of the release of the full 10th edition rules, we’ve put together five army lists that take all that potential, and waste it entirely.
We’ve taken a selection of Wahammer 40k factions and constructed lists based around any goal except ‘winning the game’. These lists follow the rules of army construction in Warhammer 40k 10th edition, but not the rules of good taste. Caution: do not play these at home.
The Ork-free Ork army list
The dream of a truly Gretchin-only Ork army will never be realised until there’s a Gretchin character and a way to replace Runtherds (mean, grumpy) with Runtbots (retro, reassuring), so this is as close as we can get.
|Unit
|Models
|Points cost
|Zodgrod Worstnagga
|1
|80
|Gretchin
|22
|90
|Gretchin
|22
|90
|Gretchin
|22
|90
|Mek Gunz
|3
|135
|Mek Gunz
|3
|135
|Mek Gunz
|3
|135
|Killa Kanz
|6
|300
|Killa Kanz
|6
|300
|Killa Kanz
|6
|300
|Morkanaut
|1
|305
The Primaris Space Marine Land Raider Rush
Primaris Space Marines are allowed to ride shotgun in Land Raiders just like their diddy firstborn brothers in 10th edition, and this list takes advantage of that fact. In fact, its only purpose is to pack in as many Land Raiders as possible and fill them with happy Primaris joyriders.
|Unit
|Models
|Points cost
|Land Raider Crusader
|1
|255
|Land Raider Crusader
|1
|255
|Land Raider Crusader
|1
|255
|Land Raider
|1
|275
|Assault Intercessor Squad
|10
|180
|Assault Intercessor Squad
|10
|180
|Assault Intercessor Squad
|10
|180
|Assault Intercessor Squad
|10
|180
|Primaris Lieutenant
|1
|75
|Primaris Lieutenant
|1
|75
Tyranid thoroughbred Neurogaunt club
What is the Neurogaunt, if not the Tyranids’ answer to a horrendously inbred lapdog? The Neurotyrants in this list are very proud of their pet Neurogaunts, despite the mess they make in the spawning pool. They also have a few oversized pets that are prone to drooling but really just want to play.
|Unit
|Models
|Points cost
|Neurotyrant
|1
|105
|Neurotyrant
|1
|105
|Neurotyrant
|1
|105
|Neurogaunts
|22
|90
|Neurogaunts
|22
|90
|Neurogaunts
|22
|90
|Toxicrene
|1
|200
|Toxicrene
|1
|200
|Toxicrene
|1
|200
|Tyrranofex
|1
|200
|Tyrranofex
|1
|200
|Tyrranofex
|1
|200
|Hive Crone
|1
|200
T’au Empire Drone maximisation
Earlier this year we covered a T’au Empire player who won a worst-army tournament; players created the worst list they possibly could, gave them to other players to play with, and scored points when their terrible list lost. The winning, worst list was a gun free T’au Empire army full of marker light drones and not a single gun.
This level of uselessness is no longer possible in 10th edition, as many T’au drones are now wargear instead of independent units. We’re undeterred: behold this 77 drone monstrosity –
|Unit
|Models
|Points Cost
|Cadre Fireblade with 2 drones
|1
|50
|Cadre Fireblade with 2 drones
|1
|50
|Cadre Fireblade with 2 drones
|1
|50
|Ethereal with 2 drones
|1
|50
|Ethereal with 2 drones
|1
|50
|Ethereal with 2 drones
|1
|50
|Pathfinder team with 3 drones
|10
|120
|Pathfinder team with 3 drones
|10
|120
|Pathfinder team with 3 drones
|10
|120
|Strike team with 3 drones
|10
|100
|Strike team with 3 drones
|10
|100
|Strike team with 3 drones
|10
|100
|Strike team with 3 drones
|10
|100
|Strike team with 3 drones
|10
|100
|Strike team with 3 drones
|10
|100
|Tactical Drones
|12
|210
|Tactical Drones
|12
|210
|Tactical Drones
|12
|210
|Commander in Crisis Battlesuit with 2 drones
|1
|110
The ‘two editions too late’ Imperial Knights command point farm
In eighth edition 40k, the Warhammer 40k Detachment system encouraged Imperial Knights players to bring a minimum strength Battalion of Astra Militarum, called the Loyal 32, to provide additional command points and a command point farming relic.
That doesn’t work at all in 10th edition, but don’t tell these Knights, or their 27 Agents of the Imperium allies (we got close).
|Unit
|Models
|Points
|Knight Errant
|1
|375
|Knight Paladin
|1
|390
|Knight Gallant
|1
|400
|Armiger Helverin
|1
|145
|Armiger Helverin
|1
|145
|Armiger Warglaive
|1
|140
|Rogue Trader Entourage
|4
|105
|Inquisitor
|1
|55
|Vigilant Squad (with Canid)
|11
|105
|Subductor Squad (with Canid)
|11
|110
10 internet points to the first person to take one of these lists to a GT. If you want to know why these army lists are so stripped back and don’t list any wargear, check out our news post explaining the changes to Warhammer 40k points in 10th edition.
If you’re going to try out the new edition this weekend we have a couple of guides you should bookmark to save you from flicking between PDFs: a guide to weapon abilities and core abilities that you’ll see on a lot of unit datasheets, and a guide to the new core 40k Stratagems every army has access to.