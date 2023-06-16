The dumbest lists you can build for 2,000 points in 40k 10th

Now that Games Workshop has revealed the Warhammer 40k 10th edition points for every faction, we advise you don’t build your armies like these ones

Building bad lists from Warhammer 40k 10th edition points - illustration by Warhammer Community of a blue humanoid T'au poring over a book, while an armored human Sister of Battle and a huge Ogroid Ork with armor bolted to him fistbump in the background

Warhammer 40k

Games Workshop has released the Warhammer 40k 10th edition points costs for every army, making 10th edition Warhammer 40k fully playable: if you have the models, you can get cracking with a game this weekend. In honor of the release of the full 10th edition rules, we’ve put together five army lists that take all that potential, and waste it entirely.

We’ve taken a selection of Wahammer 40k factions and constructed lists based around any goal except ‘winning the game’. These lists follow the rules of army construction in Warhammer 40k 10th edition, but not the rules of good taste. Caution: do not play these at home.

Building bad army lists with Warhammer 40k 10th edition points - Da red Gobbo, a gretchin separatist in red cape

The Ork-free Ork army list

The dream of a truly Gretchin-only Ork army will never be realised until there’s a Gretchin character and a way to replace Runtherds (mean, grumpy) with Runtbots (retro, reassuring), so this is as close as we can get.

Unit Models Points cost
Zodgrod Worstnagga 1 80
Gretchin 22 90
Gretchin 22 90
Gretchin 22 90
Mek Gunz 3 135
Mek Gunz 3 135
Mek Gunz 3 135
Killa Kanz 6 300
Killa Kanz 6 300
Killa Kanz 6 300
Morkanaut 1 305
The Primaris Space Marine Land Raider Rush

Primaris Space Marines are allowed to ride shotgun in Land Raiders just like their diddy firstborn brothers in 10th edition, and this list takes advantage of that fact. In fact, its only purpose is to pack in as many Land Raiders as possible and fill them with happy Primaris joyriders.

Unit Models Points cost
Land Raider Crusader 1 255
Land Raider Crusader 1 255
Land Raider Crusader 1 255
Land Raider 1 275
Assault Intercessor Squad 10 180
Assault Intercessor Squad 10 180
Assault Intercessor Squad 10 180
Assault Intercessor Squad 10 180
Primaris Lieutenant 1 75
Primaris Lieutenant 1 75

Building bad lists with the Warhammer 40k 10th edition points - neurogaunts

Tyranid thoroughbred Neurogaunt club

What is the Neurogaunt, if not the Tyranids’ answer to a horrendously inbred lapdog? The Neurotyrants in this list are very proud of their pet Neurogaunts, despite the mess they make in the spawning pool. They also have a few oversized pets that are prone to drooling but really just want to play.

Unit Models Points cost
Neurotyrant 1 105
Neurotyrant 1 105
Neurotyrant 1 105
Neurogaunts 22 90
Neurogaunts 22 90
Neurogaunts 22 90
Toxicrene 1 200
Toxicrene 1 200
Toxicrene 1 200
Tyrranofex 1 200
Tyrranofex 1 200
Tyrranofex 1 200
Hive Crone 1 200

Building bad army lists with Warhammer 40k 10th edition points - Tau Empire tactical drones

T’au Empire Drone maximisation

Earlier this year we covered a T’au Empire player who won a worst-army tournament; players created the worst list they possibly could, gave them to other players to play with, and scored points when their terrible list lost. The winning, worst list was a gun free T’au Empire army full of marker light drones and not a single gun.

This level of uselessness is no longer possible in 10th edition, as many T’au drones are now wargear instead of independent units. We’re undeterred: behold this 77 drone monstrosity –

Unit Models Points Cost
Cadre Fireblade with 2 drones 1 50
Cadre Fireblade with 2 drones 1 50
Cadre Fireblade with 2 drones 1 50
Ethereal with 2 drones 1 50
Ethereal with 2 drones 1 50
Ethereal with 2 drones 1 50
Pathfinder team with 3 drones 10 120
Pathfinder team with 3 drones 10 120
Pathfinder team with 3 drones 10 120
Strike team with 3 drones 10 100
Strike team with 3 drones 10 100
Strike team with 3 drones 10 100
Strike team with 3 drones 10 100
Strike team with 3 drones 10 100
Strike team with 3 drones 10 100
Tactical Drones 12 210
Tactical Drones 12 210
Tactical Drones 12 210
Commander in Crisis Battlesuit with 2 drones 1 110

Building bad army lists with Warhammer 40k 10th edition points Imperial Knights Armiger Helverin, a bipedal warmachine with two huge shoulder mounted cannons and a hunched carapace, in pink and cyan armour

The ‘two editions too late’ Imperial Knights command point farm

In eighth edition 40k, the Warhammer 40k Detachment system encouraged Imperial Knights players to bring a minimum strength Battalion of Astra Militarum, called the Loyal 32, to provide additional command points and a command point farming relic.

That doesn’t work at all in 10th edition, but don’t tell these Knights, or their 27 Agents of the Imperium allies (we got close).

Unit Models Points
Knight Errant 1 375
Knight Paladin 1 390
Knight Gallant 1 400
Armiger Helverin 1 145
Armiger Helverin 1 145
Armiger Warglaive 1 140
Rogue Trader Entourage 4 105
Inquisitor 1 55
Vigilant Squad (with Canid) 11 105
Subductor Squad (with Canid) 11 110

10 internet points to the first person to take one of these lists to a GT. If you want to know why these army lists are so stripped back and don’t list any wargear, check out our news post explaining the changes to Warhammer 40k points in 10th edition.

If you’re going to try out the new edition this weekend we have a couple of guides you should bookmark to save you from flicking between PDFs: a guide to weapon abilities and core abilities that you’ll see on a lot of unit datasheets, and a guide to the new core 40k Stratagems every army has access to.

