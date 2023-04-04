Full reveal: Warhammer 40k 10th Edition Terminator datasheet

Games Workshop has unveiled the full, uncensored Warhammer 40k 10th Edition Terminator datasheet, and it tells us a lot – not just about the refreshed rules for everyone’s favourite beefy walking tanks, but about how the basic 10th edition army rules will look, feel, and operate.

Shown off in a Warhammer Community article on Tuesday, the new datasheet shows us 10th edition Space Marine Terminators will be a point tougher (T5), with a better Invulnerable save (4+) as standard – though their value for the new OC stat is just one, meaning they’re specialised for taking ground, not holding it.

The new Terminators have a unique ability titled ‘Fury of the First’, making them immune to hit roll debuffs and giving them a bonus to hit against the target of the Space Marines’ ‘Oath of Moment’ – a faction ability we’ve not seen yet, but we’d bet involves picking a priority enemy to melt.

In Tuesday’s article, GW promises to share more info on Oath of Moment, and army rules in general, on Wednesday, April 5.

It all comes hot on the heels of fresh details on how 10th edition 40k Battleshock will work, released on Monday – and the revelation that 10th edition will be playable at Warhammer Fest late in April.

While there’s still no Warhammer 40k 10th edition release date – nor any specifics yet about how the new index rules will overhaul the various other Warhammer 40k factions – this latest titbit from GW shares a fair few previously unknown details about the new edition.

For a start, we get our first proper look at a few of universal special rules – specific, named rules shared by units or weapons across every 40k army – that we already knew were returning (in an adapted form) from 7th edition 40k.

Most striking is the introduction of the ‘Critical Wound’ – which GW describes as “a guaranteed success, normally achieved by rolling an unmodified six” on your wound roll – and the ‘Anti’ weapon ability, a new mechanic for making weapons extra specialised for specific jobs, that lets you score Critical Wounds on lower rolls, so long as you’re attacking the right target for the weapon.

We also see a few more special rules that we don’t have new details on yet:

Devastating Wounds

Ignores Cover

Torrent

GW also shared the new wording for the Rapid Fire ability, which now adds a set number of extra shots when within half range, rather than allowing the model to shoot twice.

And we’ve got the first look at a 10th edition core stratagem: Rapid Ingress. It’ll let you Deep Strike in reinforcement units in your opponent’s turn at the cost of 1CP – but the Terminators can use their Teleport Homer to do it for free, limited to a 3″ circle around the homer.

Not up to date on the impending new edition of Warhammer 40,000? Catch up with our Warhammer 40k 10th edition guide, or relive the reveal night with our stories on the 10th edition reveal and the return of The Lion 40k character. Or, if you’re completely new and want to start at the beginning, here’s how to play Warhammer 40k.