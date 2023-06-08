Tyranid rules drop weeks before Warhammer 40k 10th ed launch

The Warhammer 40k 10th edition Tyranids Index rules have been released for free by Games Workshop via the Warhammer Community website. It’s the first such set of army rules to drop for the new edition, and comes two days before pre-orders even open for the Warhammer 40k Leviathan launch box set.

GW announced that army rules for every Warhammer 40k faction would be available, for free, when it first revealed 10th edition at Adepticon in March. On Monday it released the datasheets needed to play with the Tyranid and Space Marine models in Leviathan – a courtesy for reviewers and influencers who have their hands on the box already, but not much use for everyone else, who has to wait until Saturday before they can so much as pre-order.

The release of Index Tyranids is much more useful for players with existing armies. The Index contains 42 datasheets for Tyranid units, the faction’s army rules, the full details of the 40k Stratagems and enhancements provided by the Invasion Fleet Detachment, together with the previously previewed Hyper-Adaptation special rule the Detachment grants.

While these are just the rules for one faction, we note that the pre-order window for Leviathan will open on Saturday and remain open for two more weeks, plenty of time for GW to release more Indexes for other armies.

Index Tyranids is available to download from the Warhammer Community website. It does not contain any points values; we recommend using the Power Levels from your existing Warhammer 40k Codex if you want to try out a Tyranid vs Tyranid mirror match.

Both of Wargamer’s Warhammer 40k fanatics were lucky enough to receive advance copies of the Leviathan box set. Editor Alex has already forged ahead and painted up the Tyranid half in Hive Fleet Leviathan colors using Contrast paints. He is currently gloating while I labour over my Imperial Fist terminators, utterly bereft of Space Marine datasheets.