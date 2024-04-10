Warhammer 40k Adeptus Custodes codex introduces buddy system

Games Workshop has revealed new Detachment rules from the Warhammer 40k Adeptus Custodes codex. A preview for the upcoming Custodes codex shows off the ‘Talons of the Emperor’ Detachment, which gives benefits to Custodians and their anti-psychic Sisters of Silence companions whenever the two forces fight side by side.

This is a fantastic lore fit for the Adeptus Custodes. Team-ups between the Custodes and Sisters of Silence have been a big feature in many fantastic Warhammer 40k books, like Chris Wraight’s ‘The Emperor’s Legion’ and ‘The Regent’s Shadow’, plus Aaron Dembski-Bowden’s ‘Master of Mankind’ from the Horus Heresy book series.

When the Custodes’ new Warhammer 40k codex releases on April 20, fans will be able to recreate this classic teamup on the tabletop. Noted Custodes collector and Warhammer 40k fan Henry Cavill will surely be delighted.

According to a Warhammer community post published on Tuesday, the new Custodes codex will give them a total of four Warhammer 40k Detachments, which will respectively focus on close combat, pure Sisters of Silence, taking out enemy characters, and synergising between Custodes and Sisters of Silence Units.

The new Detachment rule for the Talons of the Emperor Detachment provides bonuses to units of Custodes and Sisters of Silence, provided they’re within 6″ of a unit of their counterparts. Custodians get a 5+ Feel No Pain save against Psychic attacks and mortal wounds, while units of Sisters get a healthy +1 to hit.

Four of the 40k Stratagems for the Talons of the Emperor Detachment work by targeting a unit of Custodes and a unit of Sisters that are within 6″ of one another. The article reveals two of these new buddies-only strats.

‘Taloned Pincer’ costs 1CP and allows a pair of units to react when an enemy ends a move within 9” with their own 6” normal move. ‘Talons Interlocked’ costs 1CP and is simpler; it requires both units to target a single enemy with their shooting attacks, granting them an additional +1S and -1AP.

The Enhancements for the Detachment are simpler, offering powerful buffs to a character. The article shows off two. The ‘Gift of Terran Artifice’ grants a simple +1 to wound (great for pushing those Guardian Spears to wound vehicles and monsters on 4+ instead of 5+, and infantry on 2+ instead of 3+), while the Radiant Mantle inflicts -1 to hit on enemies that target the bearer’s unit while within 12”.

According to the WarCom post, the basic Shield Host detachment from the Custodes’ Index is being totally reworked, meaning that the Custodes effectively have four new Detachments to look forwards to. All told, this promises quite an overhaul to the blingiest of Warhammer 40k factions. To keep up with the latest Warhammer 40k news, follow Wargamer on Google news.