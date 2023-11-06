New Warhammer 40k Combat Patrols for Ad Mech and Necrons

Games Workshop has revealed new Warhammer 40k Combat Patrols for the Adeptus Mechanicus and Necrons factions. A Warhammer Community post on Monday shows off the contents of the two boxed sets, with the Adeptus Mechanicus set featuring marketdly more up-to-date models than their outgoing Combat Patrol.

These boxed sets come with alternate streamlined rules for use in the quick-playing Combat Patrol format, as well as being solid entry points for a new Warhammer 40k army. The new Adeptus Mechanicus Combat Patrol replaces an existing box, but Games Workshop states “you’ll be able to field both forces in Combat Patrol games”, so if you have the current box you won’t need to replace it to play in the format.

Full rules for the new Combat Patrols will be part of each factions’ respective Warhammer 40k Codexes. You won’t have long to wait to get those either, as the Adeptus Mechanicus are the next Warhammer 40k faction to receive a Codex, followed by the Necrons.

Here’s what’s in the new Combat Patrol boxed sets:

Adeptus Mechanicus Combat Patrol

The updated Adeptus Mechanicus Combat Patrol box set contains 19 models, consisting of:

Unit Models List price Skitarii Vanguard 10 $55 / £32.50 Tech Priest Manipulus 1 $40 / £25 Pterazii Sterilyzors 5 $60 / £37.50 Serberys Sulphurhounds 3 $60 / £37.50

The WarCom article previews two unique Enhancements that will be available to the Tech Priest Manipulus in this Combat Patrol. The Aspergila of Tarentum inflicts a -1 to wound penalty on enemies targeting the bearer’s unit. The rather more offensive Overcharged Electropositors add 6” to the range of ranged weapons in the bearer’s unit, as well as the Ignores Cover Ability.

Necrons Combat Patrol

The updated Necrons Combat Patrol box set contains 19 models, consisting of:

Unit Models List price Necron Warriors 10 $25 / £15 Tomb Scarabs 3 – Necron Overlord 1 $33.50 / £19 Skorpekh Destroyers 3 $60 / £37.50 Plasmacyte 1 – Canoptek Doomstalker 1 $50 / £30

Necrons are one of the few 40k factions that doesn’t currently have a Combat Patrol box set, which this new release will rectify. The rules for the Necrons Combat Patrol are already available to download from the Games Workshop website.

