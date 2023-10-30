New Warhammer 40k Necron Overlord has a cool teleport coat

Games Workshop has revealed a new Warhammer 40k Necron Overlord model which appears to show off a fresh piece of wargear for the unit. The Overlord is sculpted using a ‘translocation shroud’ that lets it and its buddies phase out of reality for a bit.

The Overlord model was revealed by Warhammer Community on October 30, 2023 and looks to be one of a number of new models coming out for the Warhammer 40k Necrons faction. A release date for this kit is not currently known.

The new Warhammer 40k model itself is highly detailed. It stands with arms folded covered, covered in swirling wisps full of blocky shapes like a tetris game gone horribly wrong. It’s certainly a very original take on the kit, though we suspect it’s going to be like marmite, and have as many incensed detractors as it does passionate fans.

It’s unclear currently whether the Translocation Shroud will be a new bit of wargear for the existing Overlord unit, or whether ‘Overlord with Translocation Shroud’ will be considered an entirely new unit. We do know how it will work, however, courtesy of Warhammer Community.

The Translocation Shroud allows the Overlord, plus the unit it’s embedded within, to add 6’’ to their Move characteristic when they make an Advance. Not only that but, like spooky ghosts, they can pass through terrain and other units.

The new Overlord is not the only new Necron model we’ve seen in recent weeks. On October 14, in the run up to Warhammer Day, GW showed off a new Imotekh the Stormlord. Like the current model, swaddled in its teleportation techno-magic, the leader of the Sautekh Dynasty is also a snappy dresser, and comes wrapped in a cloak that’s covered in bugs.

We’re clearly in countdown mode for the upcoming Necron codex, due Winter 2023. Though no firm Warhammer 40k codex release dates for the upcoming books have been given, we have been told that Necrons will be the fourth Warhammer 40k faction to get their codex. We can assume therefore it’ll come just after the Adeptus Mechanicus codex.

Here’s how the Necrons currently play in 10th edition. And you can check out our Warhammer 40k Xenos races guide to see more of the galaxy’s nasties. Or for a look at the (also pretty nasty) human side of the fight, here are all the many Warhammer 40k Imperium of Man factions.