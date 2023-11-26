Warhammer 40k Space Marines are 15% off this Black Friday weekend

It’s painfully hard to find Warhammer 40k deals in the US, and fans looking for big savings over this Black Friday period will have been sorely disappointed. But we’ve found the exception: there are lots of Space Marine models going for cheap right now over at Amazon.

This Black Friday weekend, you can get 15% off a wide range of Warhammer 40k Space Marine models, from basic marines to hulking dreadnoughts. If you’re a fan of the Imperium of Man, and have a hole in your army you need to fill, why not do it that little bit cheaper with these deals?

Highlights for us include the Company Heroes, at $55.25 down from $65. Not the most competitive batch of blue boys thanks to their mixed weaponry, but if you care about style, these are some of the best-looking Primaris marines in plastic.

Likely an even safer buy are the Primaris Intercessors, on sale at $51 rather than $60. You were going to pick up some more of these basic marines sooner or later – we reckon – but now you can save $9 at the same time. You could also get a melee mech, with the clawed Brutalis Dreadnought selling for $68 rather than $80.

On the vehicles’ front, there’s the Primaris Quad Invader at 10% off, costing $37.90. Or you could treat yourself to a big old tank with a fairly hefty 16% saving on the Repulsor Executioner.

While Games Workshop has made the basic faction rules freely available for the first time with 10th edition, if you enjoy art and faction lore (frankly who doesn’t), you’ll need a codex to go with your minis. It’s good news then, that the Space Marines are one of the only Warhammer 40k factions to get a 10th edition Warhammer 40k codex – and it’s included in the list of savings. It’s nothing crazy, but you can spare yourself $5 here.

We’re hard at work this Black Friday weekend finding the best deals in the tabletop realm. Check out the best Black Friday 3D printer deals and the best Black Friday board game deals for more great savings through to Cyber Monday and beyond!