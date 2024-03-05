Tragically, you can now be a 40k Space Marine in Call of Duty

Warhammer 40k Space Marines have arrived in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone, courtesy of skin packs available with the Season 2 Reloaded content refresh. Players can pick up bundles to turn their Operator into an Imperial Guardsman, Sister of Battle, or Space Marine Scout, while a limited time game mode throws every player into the arena as a full-fledged Space Marine.

There’s a whole mess of Warhammer 40k content in the new Call of Duty update, which launches at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT on March 6.

The limited-time Juggermosh game mode sees every player join the match as a Space Marine, either from the Blood Angels or Ultramarines Space Marine Chapters. Functionally, this acts like a Juggernaut Recon Killstreak, slowing your movement and massively reducing the damage you take from all ranged attacks.

To emphasise the sheer mass of Space Marine power armor, players are not only immune to fall damage, but create an area-of-effect stun and damage blast when they land on the ground from a great height. Players are battling for control of a one-hit-kill chainsword in the centre of the map, the only reliable way to put down other hardy Marines.

If you’d like to permanently reskin your Juggernaut Recon Killstreaks as Space Marines, you can buy the ‘Tracer Pack: Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines bundle’, which also contains Operator outfits for both Blood Angels and Ultramarines Scouts.

The Tracer Packs for the Sister of Battle and Astra Militarum each come with an Operator skin, weapon blueprints, and cosmetics, to bling your toon up in 40k cosplay.

Then, from March 13 to March 27, the ‘For the Emperor’ event offers yet more Warhammer 40k themed cosmetic rewards. These are free, but there’s an XP boost for anyone who equips either of the Operator skins from the Space Marines bundle.

Does this mean that Call of Duty is a Warhammer 40k game now? We reckon it’s more the case that Call of Duty Operators are avid Warhammer 40k cosplayers. Given the number of military personnel we meet who are also miniature wargame fans, that tracks.

If you fancy dressing up in Warhammer fashion in real life, check out the recently revealed new official Warhammer: The Old World cosplay coming this summer. Or if you think that this is all backwards, and that videogames should be coming to the tabletop, check out our Call of Duty boardgame preview, or the latest miniatures revealed for the Halo miniature game.