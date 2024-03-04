Official Warhammer Old World cosplay gear coming summer 2024

Warhammer publisher Games Workshop and costume maker Burgschneider have revealed a line of officially licensed Warhammer: The Old World cosplay gear. The ‘Warhammer Armoury’ range was announced back in April 2023; we now have pictures and video showing off a killer Empire of Man swordsman outfit.

Fans of Warhammer: The Old World should recognise this outfit as a swordsman from the city-state of Nuln, a doughty foot-trooper of the Empire of Man Old World faction. The distinctive slashed black doublet over red shirt and hose – with bulging cod-piece, of course – is a perfect recreation of the tabletop miniature.

Burgschneider is a German firm, with a wholly owned distribution subsidiary in the USA, that makes a variety of re-enactment clothing, fantasy cosplay, and LARP-safe weaponry. They even have a range of licensed DnD clothes, with options for all the DnD classes – though no prosthetics for those wanting to play a different DnD race.

There’s no prices yet for the Warhammer kit, but Burgschneider sells the extremely similar (historical) Landsknecht outfit at $64.99 for pants, $39.99 for slashed pant legs, $134.99 for a jerkin, $104.99 for a vest, $39.99 for slashed sleeves, and $34.99 for a floppy hat.

Games Workshop revealed the Warhammer Armoury cosplay pics in a Warhammer Community post about ‘Warhammer Relics’, an “official festival honouring all of the awesome merch accessorising your Warhammer hobby”. Lots more merch was showcased alongside the cosplay line:

Cubicle7 is publishing a card game based on the Warhammer 40k videogame Darktide, and is offering 10% off Warhammer products on its store with the checkout code RELICS10.

Weta Workshop is working on a ⅙ statue of Abaddon the Despoiler that will loom over the (already massive) Lieutenant Titus model the firm released last year.

Publisher Dorling Kindersley is making a visual encyclopedia of Warhammer 40k models, written by Warhammer 40k book authors Gav Thorpe and Guy Haley.

New Warhammer 40k action figures are coming from JoyToy and McFarlane.

Displate launches its first limited edition Warhammer posters on March 7.

Wicked Bricks, which makes display cases for Lego sets, is launching a line of Warhammer display cases with thematic background art.

The Warhammer Merch store is discounting a different type of merch each day from Monday 4 until Friday 8 March.

Warhammer Art is offering 10% off purchases with the checkout code RELICS10 this week.

Merchoid is offering a 10% discount on Warhammer products until 1am PST / 4am EST / 9am GMT on Saturday March 9.

If you’re in the mood for savings, or the sight of Old World cosplay has you revved up for a bit of Warhammer-themed roleplaying, check out these excellent Warhammer RPGs currently on sale at DriveThruRPG.