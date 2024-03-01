Get Warhammer RPGs cheap in DriveThruRPG DM’s day sale

If you’ve ever wanted to get started playing Warhammer RPGs, or have a few titles from one game missing from your bookshelf, now’s your chance: we’ve rounded up the best titles on sale in DriveThruRPG’s DM’s day sale.

Publisher Cubicle7 has put core rulebooks and supplement books from just about every Warhammer game they publish on sale, with the exception of Imperium Maledictum, the most recently released Warhammer 40k RPG, and a few recent supplements. The DriveThruRPG DM’s day sale lasts until 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT on March 11.

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 4th edition core rulebook

Grim and perilous adventure in a low fantasy world

The latest edition of the storied Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay updates the classic D100 rule system with a few modern tweaks, but keeps the core of gritty fantasy and lethal combat. This is a system where unwise bar-fights can see you lose an eyeball, and a starting character’s equipment might be a rubbish knife and a small but vicious terrier on the end of a string. It’s supported by masses of setting books and adventures.

Rogue Trader core rulebook

The game that inspired the hit CRPG

Rogue Trader puts players in the naval britches of the bridge crew aboard an Imperial starship. Commanding a kilometers-long vessel crewed by thousands of indentured servants, Rogue Traders have a holy writ from the Emperor of Mankind to expand the borders of the Imperium of Man, exploiting every resource they find.

If you enjoyed the recently released Rogue Trader CRPG, you might recognise the logo – the digital Rogue Trader was inspired by pen and paper Rogue Trader games that the developers at Owlcat Games actually played!

Warhammer 40,00 Wrath & Glory core rulebook

High octane action in the 41st millennium

Wrath & Glory uses a different RPG dice system from most other Warhammer RPGs, with simple dice pool mechanics that keep the action flowing along quickly. This is a far more action-centric and light-touch RPG than most of the Warhammer games, giving each character the chance to be a hero, and even letting mighty Space Marines join the party. It has a well-deserved spot on our list of the best tabletop RPGs.

Dark Heresy second edition core rulebook

The final version of the hit horror investigation game

Dark Heresy was the first ever Warhammer 40k RPG, and its second edition is the culmination of years of development, both in the main game’s supplements, and the other game lines that it spawned. At its core, it’s a game of horror and investigation, as the players seek out heresy and corruption at the behest of their all-powerful Inquisitor masters. If you’re a fan of the Eisenhorn Warhammer 40k books, this is the game for you.

GM’s day, and the DriveThruRPG sale, is intended to celebrate the all important game masters who make RPG sessions possible. If you’ve ever thought about taking up that mantle, check out our guide on how to be a DM.