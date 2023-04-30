FIGHTIN’ FISTIN’ JOHNSON wins Warhammer Fest Cosplay showcase

This massive Imperial Fists Praetor cosplay - aka FIGHTIN’ FISTIN’ JOHNSON - is the work of illustrator and game concept artist Em Johnson

Warhammer 40k Space Marine FIghtin' Fistin' Johnson wins Warhammer Fest cosplay competition

Published:

Warhammer 40k

This huge Warhammer 40k Space Marine cosplay is the work of Em Johnson, an illustrator and 2D concept artist from the UK game sector, who creates cosplay as LimeStone Forge. The Imperial Fists Praetor, aka FIGHTIIN’ FISTIN’ JOHNSON’, won the Warhammer Fest 2023 Cosplay Showcase on Saturday.

Johnson has created a detailed, Horus Heresy era panoply of Space Marine power armour – it looks like artificer Mk VII power armour, a mark that saw first usage among loyalists during the siege of Terra. Fittingly, a massive stilt-walking Horus Lupercal was among the foes she vanquished to win  the cosplay showcase.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine FIghtin' Fistin' Johnson wins Warhammer fest cosplay showcase - in front of Horus Lupercal

With the black helmet and black plastron FIGHTIN’ FISTIN’ JOHNSON’ is a member of the Templar Brethren, the first company of the Imperial Fists legion. Led by the mighty Sigismund, this brotherhood would go on to form the Black Templars chapter after the Heresy.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine FIghtin' Fistin' Johnson wins Warhamm

Johnson has built a substantial armoury too, including a trusty bolter, a thunder hammer, and a massive solarite gauntlet. This unique class of artificer power fist was wielded only by the Imperial Fists and Adeptus Custodes. Such sacred artefacts are not available to the Imperial Fists Warhammer 40k faction, but were once relatively common among the sons of Rogal Dorn during the Horus Heresy.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine FIghtin' Fistin' Johnson wins Warhammer Fest cosplay competition

You can see more photos of Johnson’s cosplay in action earlier this year at Warhammer World on InstagramJohnson’s professional portfolio shows their work as a concept artist for game studios, as well as their personal artwork – they really love monsters. They’ve even made an incredible illustration of The Beast, the monstrous Ork warlord that annihilated the Imperial Fists chapter and nearly destroyed the entire Imperium of Man in the 32nd Millenium.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine cosplay wins Warhammer Fest 2023 cosplay showcase - FIGHTIN FISTIN JOHNSON by Em Johnson

More from Wargamer

Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.