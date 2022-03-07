Warhammer 40k: Tyranids codex previews have begun

Games Workshop, creator and publisher of Warhammer 40k and Warhammer Age of Sigmar, has shown off terrifying cover artwork for the impending new Tyranids codex, kicking off its series of previews for the slavering xenos faction’s new rules, as well as announcing the models you’ll get in the new Tyranids Combat Patrol army starter box. Neither have a release date just yet, mind.

In a Warhammer Community post on Monday afternoon, GW began the countdown to the next new Warhammer 40k codex release date by revealing the upcoming book’s striking cover art, which features a Hive Tyrant (an iconic Tyranids HQ unit that’s been out of favour in competitive play of late).

The upcoming codex, GW reminds us, will have “fully updated rules for the Tyranids and their key hive fleets”, including the usual new helpings of Stratagems, Warlord Traits, subfaction rules (in this case, hive fleet adaptations), and extensive rules for the Crusade narrative play mode. We’re also getting the full version of the updated Synaptic Link abilities GW gave a partial ‘trial run’ as part of the War Zone Octarius Book 1: Rising Tide supplement last August.

According to Monday’s Warhammer Community post, this begins the now-customary run of rules previews and reveals for the Tyranids’ new army book “as we build up to its release” – though we don’t know when that is just yet.

In the meantime, GW has also laid bare what it’s fitting into the new Tyranids Combat Patrol starter box (almost certain to retail at $150 / £90). Short version? It’s going full horde with it (or swarm, if you prefer).

Here’s what it’ll contain:

Hive Tyrant x 1

Tyranid Warriors x 3

Termagants x 36

Ripper Swarm x 3

It’ll replace the existing Start Collecting: Tyranids box, which contains a much more elite force: a Broodlord, a Trygon, and eight Genestealers.

Not sure if you trust these blade-limbed monstrosities as far as you could throw them? Better read up in our guide to Warhammer 40k Tyranids, and widen the net to all the Xenos factions if you want the full dataslate.