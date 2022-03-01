Age of Sigmar: Soulbound’s new sourcebook really hopes you like spiders

The publisher of Soulbound, the Warhammer Age of Sigmar tabletop RPG, revealed new playable archetypes in a press release yesterday. The announcement for the upcoming supplement Champions of Destruction gives you a glimpse of the Gloomspite Gitz you’ll be able to play as – and some of these character archetypes are definitely not arachnophobe friendly.

The first announced is the Webspinner Shaman, an archetype you should only play if you can stomach the idea of skullback spiders living on your skin. Webspinner Shamans can use magic and poison against enemies, and the ‘Touched by the Spider God’ talent means those spiders on their skin grant toxin-induced hallucinations. If you want in on the arachnid action, but aren’t much of a magic-user, you can instead choose the Spider Rider, who uses the venom and mandibles of their spidey steeds to deal with battles and difficult terrain.

If you’re put off by all those web-spinning legs, there are other Bad Moon worshippers among the Gitz you can play as. According to Cubicle 7’s reveal, Rockgut Troggoths’ stony skin (and diet) make them useful tank characters, and their ability to shape stone can open new tunnels on your travels. There’s also Boingrot Bounders, who joust atop Cave Squigs. These four archetypes add to the Gitz announced by Cubicle 7 last week – the Fungoid Cave Shaman, the Loonboss, the Fellwater Troggoth, and the Wise-Grot.

Throughout 2022, Cubicle 7 has been releasing details (and pictures – see below) of what to expect from the archetypes in Champions of Destruction.

In a sneak peak with Wargamer, Cubicle 7 previously revealed that the new sourcebook would introduce over 20 new character archetypes to the Soulbound RPG. This newest reveal brings the known archetype total to 19 – and with Cubicle 7 predicting that PDFs will be released by the end of March, there can’t be many more sneak peeks to go.

We still don’t know if a Chaos supplement will complete Soulbound’s collection, but Cubicle 7 told Wargamer in an interview that Champions of Chaos is still on the table. If you’re relatively new to the Soulbound RPG, you can also check out our review of the starter set – which, by the way, you can pick up for free.