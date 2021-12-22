Age of Sigmar: Soulbound – Champions of Chaos sourcebook is up in the air

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soulbound, the tabletop RPG adaptation of Games Workshop’s miniature wargame, might have you roleplaying as the daemonic forces of Chaos. Following the release of the Champions of Order, Champions of Death, and upcoming Champions of Destruction sourcebooks, which add options to play characters from each of the Grand Alliances, many have wondered if the big bad forces of Chaos will be next.

Speaking to Wargamer, Elaine Lithgow, producer for Soulbound at publisher Cubicle 7, says a Champions of Chaos sourcebook is on the table, although not fully set in stone. Adapting the murderous armies of Khorne, Nurgle, Tzeentch, and Slaanesh into playable characters that align with Soulbound’s system and tone is a tall order, and one that’s still up in the air.

“This one of the number one questions we get from the community,” Lithgow says about whether Champions of Chaos is in the works. “There have been very in-depth discussions about a Champions of Chaos book, and how that would look; how that would play. We don’t want to feel beholden to force a concept into a book just for completion’s sake.

“It was the same idea with Champions of Death and Destruction. There was a lot of internal discussion with all the design team and all the writers on whether these are actually good fits for player characters. How do we make them interesting? How do we make them good? How do we frame them?”

Those discussions surrounding Chaos are still ongoing. Lithgow says the design team’s approach to the book hasn’t been finalised, and its eventual release is just as much a question of if, as when.

“Stay tuned and watch this space,” Lithgow adds. “I know we would certainly all love to do it. We just want to make sure that we can do it justice before we commit to anything.”

It’s not a quiet time for Age of Sigmar: Soulbound. Last week, we revealed the cover art and preview content of the tabletop RPG’s next sourcebook, Champions of Destruction. Adding a bounty of player options that let you roleplay as one of the many factions in the Grand Alliance of Destruction, it includes Archetypes for playing squid-riding Boingrot Bounders, spellcasting Weirdnob Shamans, Kruleboy Gutrippas, and fire-belching Ogors.

Stay tuned for our extended interview with Lithgow next week. In the meantime, check out our Soulbound Starter Set review. We reckoned did a superb job of introducing the game’s system to new players in a riveting and varied adventure.