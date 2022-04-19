You could be Games Workshop’s new Age of Sigmar army painter

Games Workshop, creator of tabletop miniature wargames Warhammer 40k and Warhammer Age of Sigmar, is looking to hire a new Army and Battlefield painter for the latter game – responsible for “cheerfully painting amazing armies and battlefields” in Age of Sigmar’s Mortal Realms fantasy setting, “to inspire and delight our customers”.

A full time job based in GW’s Warhammer World headquarters in Nottingham, UK, the Age of Sigmar ‘Army and Battlefield Painter’ role was published in a recent job ad on GW’s official site, then shared on Twitter by Age of Sigmar Studio Manager Jes Bickham on Monday. As mentioned in Bickham’s tweet, and confirmed in the ad, the job involves painting “armies, scenery, and battlefields for use in Games Workshop’s Age of Sigmar and Warcry publications”. Per the ad, that means your paintjobs will be showcased in “rulebooks, Battletomes, and other publications”.

Applications close at 7pm ET / midnight BST on Sunday, April 24, 2022 – so there are five days left to apply via GW’s jobs site. As well as a CV (resume) and a letter or video explaining why you want the job, GW asks applicants for photos of their best painted minis to demonstrate their skills.

As usual with GW job listings, the company gives no public indication of salary or working hours – but says the role offers the company’s standard 25 days holiday a year (plus the UK’s eight national holidays).

Also as standard for GW roles, the job ad says you’ll get employer matched pension contributions up to 7.5%, a profit share bonus when the company does well, and a 25-50% staff discount on GW products.

