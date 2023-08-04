Warhammer Cities of Sigmar full range revealed

Games Workshop has lifted the lid on more new models for the upcoming Age of Sigmar army, including a spooky new special character and chunky cannon.

Warhammer Cities of Sigmar Freeguild Cavalier Marshal - a knight on a barded warhorse, bedecked with stowage and heavy armor

Published:

Warhammer Age of Sigmar

Games Workshop has revealed the “entire magnificent range” of new models for the Warhammer Cities of Sigmar faction. A post on the Warhammer Community website on Friday shows off many new kits for the updated Age of Sigmar army, but still doesn’t reveal the Cities of Sigmar launch box release date, which will be the first chance for fans to get their hands on any of the new kits.

It’s likely that Cities will be the last major range refresh in Age of Sigmar’s current edition. The faction has had a high density of ‘legacy’ kits from Warhammer Fantasy Battles, but with the Warhammer: The Old World release date somewhere on the horizon, GW is taking pains to establish a distinctive identity for the Cities, discontinuing many of the classic kits.

YouTube Thumbnail

Here are the new kits that Games Workshop revealed for the Cities of Sigmar:

1/2
Warhammer Cities of Sigmar Pontifex Zenestra, an ancient woman riding in a palanquin carried by fanaticsWarhammer Cities of Sigmar Pontifex Zenestra, an ancient woman riding in a palanquin, details, including the ornamentation on the palanquin, a closeup on Zenestra's face, and the candle-covered skeleton in the reverse seat of the same palanquin
Warhammer Cities of Sigmar Pontifex Zenestra, an ancient woman riding in a palanquin carried by fanaticsWarhammer Cities of Sigmar Pontifex Zenestra, an ancient woman riding in a palanquin, details, including the ornamentation on the palanquin, a closeup on Zenestra's face, and the candle-covered skeleton in the reverse seat of the same palanquin

Pontifex Zenestra, Matriarch of the Great Wheel

This special character model leads one of the cults dedicated to the Godking Sigmar. According to Warhammer Community, “a great coruscating halo of heavenly force lashes out at enemies as she is carried into battle on an ornate palanquin by pious warriors eager to prove their devotion”. The smart money says she’ll be a Priest with some mortal-wound generating ranged attacks.

1/2
Warhammer Cities of Sigmar Ironweld greatcannon - a huge cannon with a highly ornamented forward shieldWarhammer Cities of Sigmar Ironweld greatcannon - a huge cannon with a highly ornamented forward shield, details, including a loading crane, and stack of ammunition
Warhammer Cities of Sigmar Ironweld greatcannon - a huge cannon with a highly ornamented forward shieldWarhammer Cities of Sigmar Ironweld greatcannon - a huge cannon with a highly ornamented forward shield, details, including a loading crane, and stack of ammunition

Ironweld Great Cannon

According to WarCom, “the Ironweld Great Cannon is an artillery piece that strikes a balance between speed of reloading and raw, destructive firepower”. It adds that the City’s basic infantry “often rally behind their sturdy wing-shields for reprieve during battle”, suggesting the cannon will provide allies with either a defensive buff against shooting, or a morale bonus.

1/3
Warhammer Cities of Sigmar Great Herald, a human soldier in plate armor with a huge banner, accompanied by a reptilian, doglike creatureWarhammer Cities of Sigmar war surgeon in plague mask holding bone saw, and soul shepard, a priest with a censer and a strange, sekeletal piper accompanying himWarhammer Cities of Sigmar whisperblade, a cloaked assassin, and champion, a huge armored knight with a two-handed axe
Warhammer Cities of Sigmar Great Herald, a human soldier in plate armor with a huge banner, accompanied by a reptilian, doglike creatureWarhammer Cities of Sigmar war surgeon in plague mask holding bone saw, and soul shepard, a priest with a censer and a strange, sekeletal piper accompanying himWarhammer Cities of Sigmar whisperblade, a cloaked assassin, and champion, a huge armored knight with a two-handed axe

Freeguild Command Corps

WarCom introduces a selection of characters as the Freeguild Command Corps, though it looks like these will be several separate heroes rather than a multi-character unit like the Gobbapalooza.

The characters revealed are: War Surgeons, the banner-bearing Great Herald and Mascot Gargoylian, soul-saving Soul Shepherds with Corpus Somni pipers, bodyguard Arch Knight, and discipline maintaining Whisper Blades.

1/2
Warhammer Cities of Sigmar Freeguild Cavalier Marshal details - a knight on a barded warhorse, bedecked with stowage and heavy armorWarhammer Cities of Sigmar Freeguild Cavalier Marshal - a knight on a barded warhorse, bedecked with stowage and heavy armor
Warhammer Cities of Sigmar Freeguild Cavalier Marshal details - a knight on a barded warhorse, bedecked with stowage and heavy armorWarhammer Cities of Sigmar Freeguild Cavalier Marshal - a knight on a barded warhorse, bedecked with stowage and heavy armor

Freeguild Cavalier-Marshal

The Freeguild Cavalier-Marshal is another general choice for the army, combining the best of two, previously revealed units, the Freeguild Cavaliers and the Freeguild Marshal. As the saying goes, “I’m on a horse”.

It’s a good time for Age of Sigmar fans. Not only are we getting some amazing new models, but there’s a fantastic Age of Sigmar RTS on the way, as Wargamer found out in our Realms of Ruin preview – check back here to keep tabs on the Realms of Ruin release date if that’s piqued your interest.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.