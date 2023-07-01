Age of Sigmar’s Cities of Sigmar launch box is led by lions

Games Workshop has unveiled a full Cities of Sigmar launch box for its AoS faction reboot - as well as roaring new character Tahlia Vedra.

Fans of good ol’ humans in Warhammer Age of Sigmar, your time is finally nigh; Games Workshop has unveiled the full-on Cities of Sigmar launch box to introduce their new model range for this popular but underdeveloped Age of Sigmar army. The box includes a couple of models we’ve not seen yet – and comes alongside the unexpected reveal of a new, massive centrepiece character model for the Cities of Sigmar: Tahlia Vedra, a military leader on a spectacular manticore.

Vedra and the launch box were both shown off as the very first item in GW’s ‘Not Warhammer 40k‘ preview Twitch stream on Saturday – the first burst of news for games outside of Warhammer 40k 10th Edition in several weeks.

Sadly, GW hasn’t given an idea of the Cities of Sigmar launch box release date or pricing yet – but stream presenters Eddie and Alex confirmed that it would be fans’ first opportunity to get the new Cities of Sigmar battletome, as well as running through all the new characters and units making up the army in the box.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Cities of Sigmar launch box - GW image showing the models in the box

The Cities of Sigmar launch box includes:

  • Freeguild Marshal x 1
  • Alchemite Warforger x 1
  • Freeguild Cavaliers x 5
  • Freeguild Steelhelms x 20
All the included models have been shown off previously by GW, except the Alchemite Warforger, characters described as “powerful wizard-smiths from the Gold College of Chamon”, able to “reinforce the armor of allies and infuse weapons with searing power”.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Cities of Sigmar launch box - Games Workshop image showing the new character Tahlia Vedra on manticore

Star of the Age of Sigmar portion of Saturday’s show, however, is new named character Tahlia Vedra, Lioness of the Parch. While she’s not included in the launch box, Tahlia is evidently the landmark miniature of the new Cities of Sigmar range, mounted on a gigantic manticore named Infernidine.

During the stream, we learn that she has three weapon choices: a sword, axe, and mace – but, as with many of Age of Sigmar’s stunning table-dominating character models (looking at you, Yndrasta of the Stormcast Eternals), we reckon it’ll be the warhammer painting specialists who get most excited about this one.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Cities of Sigmar launch box - Games Workshop image showing close up details on the new character mini Tahlia Vedra

It comes after a recent GW reveal showed off a rather quirky Cities of Sigmar model that’s not going to be in the launch box: the Fusil-Major on Ogor Warhulk. Eddie and Alex also confirmed on stream that there were more unseen Cities of Sigmar models to come.

Rest assured, Wargamer will keep you up to date with all the newest reveals as they come – in the meantime, check out our coverage of the other news in the ‘not Warhammer 40k’ stream, including new plastic Horus Heresy Imperial Knights models.

