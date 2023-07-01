Warhammer 40k Horus Heresy goes micro in Legions Imperialis

Epic, the wargame of tiny minis and massive armies set in the Warhammer 40k universe, is coming back, under the lenghty new name Warhammer The Horus Heresy: Legions Imperialis. The announcement comes from Games Workshop’s “No Warhammer 40k Preview” Twitch stream this Saturday.

Games Workshop confirmed that the starter set for Legions Imperialis will release “later” in 2023. This make a release in time for Christmas shopping very likely.

The Legion Imperialis starter set contains:

Two Warhound Scout Titans

Two Solar Auxilia Malcador Heavy battle Tanks

Four Solar Auxilia Leman Russ Battle Tanks

Four Solar Auxilia Aethon heavy sentinels

Two Solar Auxilia Legate Commander or tactical command sections

Eight Solar Auxilia auxiliaries units

Four Solar Auxilia auxiliaries with flamers units

Four Solar Auxilia veletarii shock troops units

Four Solar Auxilia Charonite Ogryn squads

Two Space Marine Command Squads

Eight Space Marine tactical squads

Two Space Marine assault squads

Two Space Marine support squads

Two Space Marine heavy support squads

Two Space Marine Cataphractii Terminator squads

Three Space Marine Sicaran Battle Tanks

Three Space Marine Predator Battle Tanks

Four Space Marine Contemptor Dreadnoughts

According to GW’s announcement, the box set comes with everything you need to play, including the rulebook. The game will be in the same scale as Adeptus Titanicus, and existing collections of Warhammer Titans and era-appropriate aircraft from Aeronautica Imperialis (like Space Marine Thunderhawks) can be used in the game.

Warhammer Community manager Eddie Eccles stated on the live stream that the game will be “well supported” with terrain in the right scale, and the starter set will launch alongside “loads” of other products for the game.

The Warhound Titans in the starter set are armed with new weapons that haven’t been released in plastic before: Ursus claws, Volkite Eradicator, Missile pods, and an Incisor pattern Melta lance.

The models are on thinner bases so that the tiny miniatures don’t stand too proud from the tabletop.

GW first made small scale ‘Epic’ miniatures for the original 1988 edition of Adeptus Titanicus. This pitted two forces of Imperial Warhammer Titans against one another in battles within a polystyrene city. That game was the origin of the Horus Heresy story: Games Workshop only had the funds to make the mold for one kit, so a civil war explained why both forces used the same titans.

Epic: Space Marine added infantry and tanks to the game, and numerous supplements added many of the Warhammer 40k factions we recognise today: Astra Militarum, Eldar, Orks, Squats (the precursors to the Leagues of Votann), Chaos Space Marines, and Tyranids. In the ’00s the line moved to Forge World, which added T’au Empire troops.

Epic was the origin of many Warhammer 40k vehicles and monsters that were simply too big to make in 40k scale at the time. The Astra Militarum Baneblade, Imperial Knights, and the Daemon Primarchs Angron, Mortarion, Magnus the Red, and Fulgrim all first appeared as dinky Epic miniatures.

Fans of the Horus Heresy are well served, as GW also previewed two new Imperial Knights on the Cerastus Chassis at the preview. The preview also featured an amazing new Cities of Sigmar launch box.

If you’re impatient for the release of Legion Imperialis, or want to start building up an amazing terrain collection, and have a 3D printer, check out Full Spectrum Dominance, a wargame and digital miniature line that looks like Warhammer 40k meets Command and Conquer.