GW reveals new Space Marine character for Horus Heresy

Games Workshop has revealed a new Space Marine character model, a Horus Heresy-era Space Wolves Praetor in artificer armour, along with a new set of Space Wolf helmets for MKVI power armor. The models were shown off in a post on the Warhammer Community website on Thursday, but no date has yet been given for a release.

During the Horus Heresy, Praetors commanded large detachments of Space Marines roughly equivalent to a Warhammer 40k Space Marine Chapter. Among the Space Wolves, the greatest such Warlords were named Jarls, each a Wolf Lord of a Great Company. The new Praetor in artificer armor joins an existing Space Wolves Praetor in Cataphractii Terminator armor.

The Space Wolves are all about massed infantry and brutal melee combat, and their Legion Trait ‘Bestial Savagery’ grants a different bonus to models wearing power armor or Terminator armor.

The new Praetor in artificer armor can charge into melee in the same turn that he advances, letting him join the terrifyingly swift advance of Space Wolves infantry.

The new helmet pack is perhaps the more notable of the two reveals. The Wolves already have a helmet upgrade pack for the current version of MKVI power armor, released in the Autumn of 2022. That first upgrade pack featured wolflike helmets that referenced a design from an old metal Warhammer 40k model, and was not universally beloved.

While the Space Wolves Warhammer 40k faction is all about wolves (riding them, naming things after them, dressing up as them), their Horus Heresy predecessors were a lot more Viking – the name “Space Wolves” was bestowed on them from outside the legion, and they scorned it.

The new upgrade kit features modified MKVI ‘Beaky’ helmets, with debossed runic scrollwork and ventilation grills carved like sigils.

During Warhammer Fest Games Workshop gave a roadmap for Heresy releases, promising a new plastic faction this Autumn – based on various marketing photos for Legions Imperialis, we suspect it will be the Solar Auxilia, precursors to the Astra Militarum.

If, like us, you’re on tenterhooks waiting for news of the Horus Heresy: Legions Imperialis release date, why not check out our guide to Legions Imperialis terrain so you can start planning your small scale battlefield?