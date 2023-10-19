World of Tanks studio sells skins to buy Ukraine ambulances

Wargaming, the company responsible for the World of Tanks franchise, announced on Wednesday its “biggest charity initiative in support of Ukraine” to date. Special ‘WargamingUnited’ bundles are now available in all of its games, with “100%” of proceeds after taxes and administration costs being donated to purchase ambulances for Ukraine.

World of Tanks is one of the best free war games online, as well as one of the best WW2 games on PC, and is one of several made by Wargaming. According to Wargaming, “special Ukraine-themed bundles with customization elements crafted by the artists at the Wargaming Kyiv studio” will be available in World of Tanks, World of Tanks Blitz, World of Tanks Modern Armor, World of Warships, World of Warships: Legends, and World of Warplanes.

There are at least two types of bundle available for each game, a cheaper bundle that provides cosmetics, and a more expensive bundle with additional gameplay items like the 50TP Resilient Polish tank in World of Tanks, or account XP boosters and premium currency.

Here are all of the WargamingUnited bundles:

Proceeds from the fundraiser bundles will be donated to the platform United24, “the official fundraising platform of Ukraine”, to purchase C-type ambulances “with the essential defibrillators, cardiac monitors, oxygen tanks, and artificial lung ventilator devices needed to keep the injured alive until they can reach an operating room”.

Developers Wargaming state that “we love war games, but we loathe real war… we have a whole studio back in Kyiv that works hard on World of Tanks and other products despite all the horrors their country is living through every day”.

The firm’s first donation to assist Ukrainian civilians was “$1,000,000 donated to medical assistance and equipment during the first week of war”, and it has donated $100,000 to assist with the disaster caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

This isn’t the only wargames initiative to raise funds for Ukraine that we’ve seen. Writer Rory McLellan reviewed a custom tabletop miniature created by Ukrainian company Wargames Exclusive available for those who donated to Ukraine. We saw several bundles of digital miniatures for 3D printers close to the start of the war, as well as a heroic miniature version of president Zelensky.

To get a small sense of how the war has impacted wargamers in Ukraine, check out Wargamer’s interview with electrician Denys Tsokhla, who made papercraft tanks by torchlight to keep his morale up while separated from his family in a winter city without power; or our interview with Arman Soldin, the commander of a volunteer drone hunter unit who plays the fantasy football boardgame Blood Bowl via videocall to keep in touch with his son, who has been evacuated to the Netherlands.