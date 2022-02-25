You, too, can channel untold ancient forces with 2022’s Yu-Gi-Oh collectors’ tin

Konami announced a new Yu-Gi-Oh collectors’ tin through the popular TCG’s official website on Thursday, which – according to its product description – will allow its owner to “wield the power of the Pharaoh’s Gods”. Sounds dangerous. The new ‘Tin of the Pharaoh’s Gods’ completes a trio of Yu-Gi-Oh collectors’ tins, alongside 2021’s Tin of Ancient Battles and 2020’s Tin of Lost Memories. It’s launching on September 16, this year, with a RRP of $21.99 / £16.43

Mainly designed for storing your precious Yu-Gi-Oh cards, these tins are also filled with new cards to collect. Konami is keeping the exact contents of the new tin a mystery for now, but says it mainly holds “popular cards released in 2021”, including those from the sets Blazing Vortex, Lightning Overdrive, Dawn of Majesty, and Burst of Destiny. The godly powers you’ll presumably have to acquire by yourself. Try mucking about with cursed jewellery or something.

The Tin of the Pharaoh’s gods depicts the figures of Yu-Gi-Oh’s three Egyptian God cards: Slifer the Sky Dragon, Obelisk the Tormentor and The Winged Dragon of Ra. If you’re able to get your hands on its sister tins, you’ll find they stack together to form a completed tablet.

Inside each Tin of the Pharaoh’s Gods you’ll find the equivalent of three Mega Packs. In total that’s:

3 Prismatic Secret Rares

6 Ultra Rares

6 Super Rares

3 Rares

36 Commons

The product description notes that the contents are subject to change, however. The tin will be available to purchase on September 16.

