Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix un-ruins inventory and re-shaves a cat

Larian has put out a new Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix which makes some gameplay tweaks, sorts out some bugs, and changes some cosmetics. Most impactfully, it also fixes an inventory issue that saw dismissed companions, as Larian puts it, “giving you all the items they deem important for you to carry, like a toddler in a grocery store”. They’ve also restored the cat His Majesty to hairless sphynx cat status, after fans took a strong dislike to Patch 3’s new look for the furless feline.

One change in Baldur’s Gate 3‘s third patch, which came late September stated that, when dismissing Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, important items would be handed to another party member. That way, you can’t turn up to a key story moment only to start awkwardly patting your pockets for the necessary doohickey. Unfortunately, far more items were deemed important than intended – anything from alchemy ingredients to camp supply packs would be transferred – usually leaving the player character horribly encumbered.

It was one thing when this happened in camp while you were tweaking your Baldur’s Gate 3 party composition, but quite another when it happened during a story moment where a party member temporarily leaves, causing you to lumber after them at a snail’s pace. Larian let PC Gamer know that this was “not the intended behavior and will be fixed in an upcoming update.” That update is now (or rather, October 3 when this hotfix was rolled out), and the fix is in.

Another notable change was made to the cat His Majesty, who occupies the Last Light Inn (encountered in Act 2). Originally a sphynx cat, Larian added fur in Path 3, because the model was previously identical to that of another cat, Steelclaw. This caused massive uproar from players, who demanded their non-floofy boy be returned to normal. Larian’s pulled out their digital clippers and shaved the kitty bald once more, changing Steelclaw’s eye color instead, to make the two mogs distinct.

Check out the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds here – we’ve also got a list of the complete compendium of Baldur’s Gate 3 spells. And if you’re looking to get your freak on, here’s a guide to Baldur’s Gate 3 romances.