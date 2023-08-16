Best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds 2023

Aside from your appearance, Baldur’s Gate 3 builds are the first thing you’ll need to think about when you boot up the game. It’s not enough to choose a class – you’ll need a solid understanding of your preferred playstyle, subclasses, and spells to get the most out of the stellar RPG.

Worry not, budding adventurer – we’ve spent a lot of time on test-drives in preparation for our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, so we’ve got plenty of build suggestions. Below we offer BG3 builds for each of the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes, including recommended Baldur’s Gate 3 races, Baldur’s Gate 3 feats, and DnD backgrounds. When we’ve had more of a chance to test out the game’s take on DnD multiclassing, we’ll also be back with some more tips – so stick around (and check out our guides to Baldur’s Gate 3 companions and Baldur’s Gate 3 romances while you’re here).

Here are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds:

Best BG3 Barbarian build

Race Half-Orc Subclass Berserker Background Soldier

At level three, choose the Berserker subclass to gain Enraged Throw, which gives you an extra attack and bonus damage with thrown attacks. Then pick up the (frankly overpowered) Tavern Brawler feat at level four to buff your Strength and add twice your Strength modifier to improvised, unarmed, and thrown attacks.

From then on, buff your Strength stat as high as you can, and enjoy throwing your enemies around like rag dolls – and dealing major damage in the process.

Best BG3 Bard build

Race High Half-Elf Subclass College of Lore Background Entertainer

While you can create a viable fighting Baldur’s Gate 3 Bard with the other subclasses, this build goes hard on the Bard’s classic supporting role. You’ll want to nab spells like Counterspell and Mass Healing Word once you access Magical Secrets at level six. For now, pick up the following starting spells:

Dancing Lights (Half-Elf cantrip)

Vicious Mockery

Blade Ward

Healing Word

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter

Feather Fall

Thunderwave

Best BG3 Cleric build

Race High Elf Subclass Tempest Domain Background Folk Hero

Leave the healing to Shadowheart, and focus on doling out lightning damage instead. If you can get your enemies wet (either with a Create Water spell or by throwing a canteen), they’ll be vulnerable to electricity. Hit them with lightning – and use the level two ‘Destructive Wrath’ feature to deal max damage – and you’ve got a combo with huge potential.

Best BG3 Druid build

Race Gold Dwarf Subclass Circle of the Moon Background Outlander

The Circle of the Moon Druid plays a Tank role thanks to the improved combat utility of its Wild Shape feature. Transform into increasingly powerful creatures with a fresh load of temporary hit points and charge into battle (perfect for ‘Owlbear from the Top Rope’ antics as seen below).

Out of beast form, start by picking up the essential DnD cantrips Shillelagh and Thorn Whip to increase your damage and area control capabilities.

Best BG3 Fighter build

Race Half-Orc Subclass Battlemaster Background Soldier

We’re focusing on a melee build here, so pick Great Weapon Fighting as your fighting style at level one. Once you hit level three, choose Pushing, Menacing Attack, and Riposte as your Battlemaster Maneuvers. Keep your Strength as high as possible, but don’t be afraid to take some feats since the Fighter gets an extra feat on all other DnD classes. We highly recommend Great Weapon Master and Sentinel.

Best BG3 Monk build

Race Wood Half-Elf Subclass Way of the Open Hand Background Urchin

The Way of the Open Hand Monk focuses on buffing the Baldur’s Gate 3 Monk’s usual unarmed attacks. Dexterity is always your main stat, but if you also buff Strength and take the Tavern Brawler feat, you can make your fists even more furious.

Best BG3 Paladin build

Race Gold Dwarf Subclass Oath of Ancients Background Soldier

This Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin build strikes a balance between offensive and defensive play. Pick up the Dueling fighting style to give your melee attacks some extra pep, and let your subclass and race choices turn you into a beefy support who can soak up hits and cast solid control (and healing) spells.

Best BG3 Ranger build

Race Wood Elf Subclass Beast Master Background Outlander

Choose Ranger Knight for Favored Enemy to open up your armor options, and pick up Beast Tamer as your Natural Explorer ability. Once you hit level three and choose your subclass, you’ll be able to have two furry friends join you in battle.

Best BG3 Rogue build

Race Wood Elf Subclass Assassin Background Charlatan

The Assassin Rogue is for sneaky players who want to maximize their damage output. Keep their Dex super high and be sure to stock up on potions which grant invisibility or boost your initiative. Basically, you always want to get a surprise attack in before combat starts, start combat at the top of the initiative count, and use your subclass features to deal big damage on both attacks. You can wipe out some of your foes before the fight’s even started.

Best BG3 Sorcerer build

Race Asmodeus Tiefling Subclass Draconic Bloodline (Red) Background Guild Artisan

Some of the best spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 deal fire damage (looking at you, Fireball 5e). Because of this, a fire-resistant DnD Tiefling who can cast as many fire-related spells as possible is the way to go. You can nab Burning Hands, Fire Bolt, and Produce Flame at level one. Pick up Shield and Magic Missile as your fallback spells here too, and grab supporting spells like True Strike, Dancing Lights, and Friends as your remaining cantrips.

Best BG3 Warlock build

Race High Elf Subclass The Great Old One Background Noble

Warlocks are one of the squishier spellcasters in the game, so this build focuses on a mix of offensive and defensive features. The Great Old One offers several features that will protect you from attacks and debuff your enemies.

Eldritch Blast 5e (along with Eldritch Invocations like Agonizing Blast and Repelling Blast) will be your main source of damage. The rest of your limited spell repertoire should be a mix of attack and defense – Scorching Ray and Hunger of Hadar are great for damage, but Tasha’s Hideous Laughter, Misty Step, and Gaseous Form will all keep you out of harm’s way in the first place.

Best BG3 Wizard build

Race High Half-Elf Subclass Divination Background Sage

Playing a Divination Half-Elf Wizard achieves two things. Firstly, it makes your Wizard proficient with DnD armor that might just save their squishy skin. Secondly, it gives them access to Portent – a scalable effect which lets you change the die result of an attack roll or saving throw several times a day.

The best Wizard spells are still the same, regardless of what subclass you choose. We’d never suggest ignoring Fireball or Counterspell 5e, and it’s always worth it to study every spell scroll you can afford. You want to aim for a nice balance of ranged damage, area control, and non-combat utility.

