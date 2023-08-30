Best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells

Looking for the best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells to pick up on your next playthrough? You’ve come to the right place – as long-time players of D&D 5e, we’ve got a lot of opinions on which BG3 spells are top picks. Whether you want to maximize your damage output, pass every skill check you see, or simply become roleplaying royalty, we can recommend something for you.

Below you won’t just find the best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells – we’ve explained every spell in the game – yes, all 202 of them.. That way, whatever your Baldur’s Gate 3 build, Baldur’s Gate 3 party composition, you can find the perfect fit. We’re pretty suave when it comes to Baldur’s Gate 3 romances with our favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, and we’re confident we can match-make you and your ideal spell list.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a character with glowing eyes and mouth

Best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells

Here are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:

  • Fireball
  • Counterspell
  • Magic Missile
  • Eldritch Blast
  • Healing Word
  • Haste

Fireball

Fans of D&D will know how classic this spell is. One of the biggest and most consistent damage spells, Fireball 5e is a solid area of effect spell that can be picked up relatively early and upscaled to cause maximum chaos.

Counterspell

Never underestimate how powerful it can be to cancel out an enemy’s spell. A perfect reaction for spellcasters who don’t get close enough to use opportunity attacks.

Magic Missile

If you want to guarantee a hit, Magic Missile is an essential spell. You can dish out multiple bolts of low-level damage, letting you take out a host of enemies in a single strike if their health is low enough.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of Gale casting Fireball

Eldritch Blast

By far the most powerful damage-dealing cantrip in BG3 – Eldritch Blast 5e is so good that low-level DnD Warlocks won’t need to cast many other spells. Eldritch Invocations 5e make this even better as you level up, too.

Healing Word

Being able to cast a healing spell as a bonus action is fantastic for action economy. That makes it worth all the other high-level healing spells combined.

Haste

Haste 5e gives you a huge amount of bang for your buck. With Haste you’re faster and harder to hit, which synergies well with many different class features.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a character casting a blasting spell

All Baldur’s Gate 3 spells explained

And now, level-by-level here’s every Baldur’s Gate 3 spell:

Baldur’s Gate 3 cantrips

The list of Baldur’s Gate 3 cantrips includes:

Acid Splash

Level Cantrip
Casting time Action
Range  18m
Duration Instantaneous
School  Conjuration
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • High Elf
  • High Half-Elf
Concentration  No

Throw a bubble of acid at enemies. If they fail a Dexterity saving throw, Acid Splash deals 1d6 acid damage to affected targets. On a successful save, the damage is negated.

Blade Ward

Level Cantrip
Casting time Action
Range  Self
Duration Two turns
School Abjuration
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • High Elf
  • High Half-Elf
Concentration No

Take half damage from bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing attacks.

Bone Chill

Level Cantrip
Casting time Action
Range  18m
Duration One turn
School Necromancy
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • Circle of Spores Druid
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • High Elf
  • High Half-Elf
Concentration No

Deal 1d8 necrotic damage, and prevent your target from healing until your next turn. If the target is undead, they also get disadvantage on attack rolls.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a devil casting a fire spell

Dancing Lights

Level Cantrip
Casting time Action
Range  18m (9m radius)
Duration  Ten turns
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • High Elf
  • High Half-Elf
Concentration Yes

Illuminate an area of your choice.

Eldritch Blast

Level Cantrip
Casting time  Action
Range  18m
Duration  Instantaneous
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Warlock
Concentration No

Conjure a beam of energy that deals 1d10 force damage. When cast at higher levels, you can cast more than one beam at a time (two at level five and three at level ten). 

Fire Bolt

Level Cantrip
Casting time  Action
Range  18m
Duration Instantaneous
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Wizard
  • Sorcerer
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • High Elf
  • High Half-Elf
Concentration No

Hurl fire and deal 1d10 fire damage on a successful hit.

Friends

Level Cantrip
Casting time Action
Range  9m
Duration  Ten turns
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • High Elf
  • High Half-Elf
Concentration  Yes

Gain advantage on Charisma checks against a non-hostile creature of your choice. When the spell ends, your target knows it was charmed (and might be angry at the spellcaster).

Guidance

Level Cantrip
Casting time Action
Range  Melee
Duration Ten turns
School  Divination
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Druid
  • Pact of the Tome Warlock
Concentration Yes

Grant a target a 1d4 bonus to ability checks. 

Light

Level Cantrip
Casting time  Action
Range  Melee (7.5m radius)
Duration  Until long rest
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • High Elf
  • High Half-Elf
Concentration No

Infuse an object with an aura of light.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a Duergar casting a spell

Mage Hand

Level Cantrip
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration Ten turns
School  Conjuration
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • High Elf
  • High Half-Elf
  • Githyanki
  • Mephistopheles Tiefling
Concentration Yes

You create a ghostly hand that can move and interact with objects.

Minor Illusion

Level Cantrip
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration  Ten turns
School  Illusion
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • Way of Shadow Monk
  • High Elf
  • High Half-Elf
Concentration Yes

Create an illusion that compels nearby creatures to investigate.

Poison Spray

Level Cantrip
Casting time  Action
Range 3m
Duration Instantaneous
School  Conjuration
Cast by
  •  Druid
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • High Elf
  • High Half-Elf
Concentration No

Create a small cloud of noxious gas that deals 1d12 poison damage.

Produce Flame

Level Cantrip
Casting time Action
Range  Self
Duration Until long rest
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Druid
  • Asmodeus Tiefling
Concentration No

Create a flickering flame in your hand. It sheds 9m of bright light and deals 1d8 fire damage when thrown. You can throw the flame immediately without spending, but throwing it on a different turn costs an action. You must also spend an action to extinguish the flame.

Ray of Frost

Level Cantrip
Casting time  Action
Range  18m
Duration Instantaneous
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • High Elf
  • High Half-Elf
Concentration  No

Throw a ray of frost that deals 1d8 cold damage and reduces your target’s movement speed by 3m. 

Resistance

Level Cantrip
Casting time Action
Range Melee
Duration  Ten turns
School Abjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Druid
Concentration Yes

Your target receives a 1d4 bonus to saving throws.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a Druid

Sacred Flame

Level Cantrip
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration Instantaneous
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Cleric
Concentration No

If your target fails a Dexterity saving throw, Sacred Flame deals 1d8 radiant damage.

Shillelagh

Level Cantrip
Casting time  Bonus action
Range Self
Duration  Ten turns
School  Transmutation
Cast by
  •  Druid
  • Nature Domain Cleric
Concentration No

Your staff or club becomes magical. It now deals 1d8 bludgeoning damage and uses your spellcasting ability for attack and damage rolls.

Shocking Grasp

Level Cantrip
Casting time  Action
Range Melee
Duration  One turn
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • High Elf
  • High Half-Elf
Concentration No

Shock a target with 1d8 lightning damage. The target cannot use reactions for a turn.

Thaumaturgy

Level Cantrip
Casting time  Action
Range  Self
Duration Ten turns
School Transmutation
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Zariel Tiefling
Concentration No

Gain advantage on intimidation and performance checks.

Thorn Whip

Level Cantrip
Casting time  Action
Range 9m
Duration  Instantaneous
School Transmutation
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Nature Domain Cleric
Concentration No

Hit a creature with a thorny vine, dealing 1d6 piercing damage and dragging them 3m closer to you.

True Strike

Level Cantrip
Casting time Action
Range  18m
Duration  Two turns
School  Divination
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • Mage Breaker Ranger
  • High Elf
  • High Half-Elf
Concentration Yes

Gain advantage on your next attack roll.

Vicious Mockery

Level Cantrip
Casting time  Action
Range  18m
Duration  One turn
School Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
Concentration No

Insult a creature, dealing 1d4 psychic damage if it fails a Wisdom saving throw. On a failed save, it also has disadvantage on its next attack roll. 

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a Bard using magic

Level one Baldur’s Gate 3 spells

Here are the level one Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:

Animal Friendship

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range  18m
Duration Ten turns
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Druid
  • Ranger
  • Nature Domain Cleric
Concentration  No

On a failed Wisdom saving throw, a beast will not attack you for ten turns.

Armor of Agathys

Level One
Casting time Action
Range  Self
Duration  Until long rest
School Abjuration
Cast by
  • Warlock
Concentration No

Gain five temporary hit points and deal five cold damage to any creature that hits you with a melee attack.

Arms of Hadar

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range Self (3m radius)
Duration  One turn
School  Conjuration
Cast by
  • Warlock
Concentration  No

Summon dark spectral tendrils. On a failed Strength saving throw, targets in range take 2d6 necrotic damage and can’t take reactions.

Bane

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range 9m
Duration Ten turns
School Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Warlock
  • Oath of Vengeance Paladin
Concentration Yes

Target up to three creatures, that must succeed on a Charisma saving throw or receive a 1d4 penalty to attack rolls and saving throws.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of Shadowheart

Bless

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range  9m
Duration  Ten turns
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Paladin
Concentration Yes

Up to three creatures gain a 1d4 bonus to attack rolls and saving throws.

Burning Hands

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range  5m
Duration Instantaneous
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Light Domain Cleric
  • Fiend Warlock
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
Concentration No

Create a cone of fire that forces any within range to make a Dexterity saving throw. On a failed save, they take 3d6 fire damage – and on a successful save, they take half the damage.

Charm Person

Level One
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration  Ten turns
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Druid
Concentration No

Force a target to make a Wisdom saving throw. On a failed save, they can no longer attack you. You also gain advantage on Charisma checks in dialogue. The condition ends early if you or an ally hurts the target, and you may be accused of enchanting the target in higher difficulty settings.

Chromatic Orb

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range  18m
Duration  Instantaneous
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
Concentration No

Hurl a sphere of energy, dealing one of the following:

  • 3d8 thunder damage
  • 2d8 acid damage
  • 2d8 cold damage
  • 2d8 fire damage
  • 2d8 fire damage
  • 2d8 lightning damage

Deals additional damage at higher levels.

Color Spray

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range  5m
Duration  One turn
School  Illusion
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
Concentration No

Blind targets up to a combined 33 hit points.

Command

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration One turn
School Enchantment
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Paladin
  • Fiend Warlock
Concentration No

Command a creature to flee, come closer, halt, drop to the ground, or drop their weapon. The target resists this command if they pass a Wisdom saving throw.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of combat

Compelled Duel

Level One
Casting time  Bonus action
Range 9m
Duration  Three turns
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Paladin
Concentration Yes

Compel an enemy to attack you, and only you. It can’t attack other creatures.

Create or Destroy Water

Level One
Casting time Action
Range  9m (4m radius)
Duration Instantaneous
School  Transmutation
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Cleric
Concentration No

Summon water to extinguish flames and create a water surface.

Cure Wounds

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range Melee
Duration  Instantaneous
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Druid
  • Paladin
  • Ranger
Concentration No

Give a creature hit points equal to 1d8 plus your spellcasting modifier.

Disguise Self

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range  Self
Duration Until long rest
School  Illusion
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Warlock
  • Gloomstalker Ranger
  • Trickery Domain Cleric
Concentration  No

Change all aspects of your appearance.

Dissonant Whispers

Level One
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration Two turns
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Great Old One Warlock
Concentration  No

Whisper to a creature. On a failed Wisdom saving throw, it takes 3d6 psychic damage and becomes frightened. On a successful save, it’s not frightened but takes half damage.

Divine Favor

Level One
Casting time  Bonus action
Range  Self
Duration Three turns
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Paladin
  • War Domain Cleric
Concentration Yes

Your weapon attacks deal an additional 1d4 radiant damage.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of entangle cast in combat

Enhance Leap

Level One
Casting time Action
Range Melee
Duration Ten turns
School Transmutation
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Ranger
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
Concentration No

Triple a creature’s jumping distance. This spell can also be cast as a ritual, meaning it can be cast outside of combat without using a spell slot.

Ensnaring Strike

Level One
Casting time  Bonus action
Range Self
Duration  Ten turns
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Ranger
  • Oath of Ancients Paladin
Concentration Yes

Your weapon attack summons vines that ensnare a target on a failed Strength saving throw.

Entangle

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range  18m (2m radius)
Duration Ten turns
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Ranger
Concentration Yes

Create vines on the ground which entangle creatures who fail a Strength saving throw. These creatures cannot move, and attack rolls against them have advantage while their attack rolls and saving throws are disadvantaged. A help action can be used to free them. 

Expeditious Retreat

Level One
Casting time  Bonus action
Range Self
Duration  Until long rest
School  Transmuation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

Instantly gain Dash as a bonus action on each of your turns. 

Faerie Fire

Level One
Casting time Action
Range  18m (6m radius)
Duration Ten turns
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Druid
  • Archfey Warlock
  • Drow
Concentration Yes

All targets within range must make a Dexterity saving throw. On a failed save, Faerie Fire illuminates them, preventing invisibility and granting advantage on attack rolls against the creature.

False Life

Level One
Casting time Action
Range Self
Duration  Until long rest
School Necromancy
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Warlock
Concentration  No

Use necromancy to gain seven temporary hit points.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a Druid

Feather Fall

Level One
Casting time Bonus action
Range 9m
Duration  Ten turns
School Transmutation
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
Concentration No

Grant yourself and nearby allies immunity to fall damage. This can also be cast as a ritual (outside of combat without using a spell slot).

Find Familiar

Level One
Casting time Action
Range 18
Duration
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Wizard
  • Ranger
  • Warlock
Concentration No

Summon a Fey familiar. You can choose a spider, raven, frog, cat, crab, or rat. This can also be cast as a ritual (outside of combat without using a spell slot).

Fog Cloud

Level One
Casting time Action
Range  18m (5m radius)
Duration Ten turns
School  Conjuration
Cast by
  •  Druid
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Ranger
  • Tempest Domain Cleric
Concentration Yes

Create a cloud that blinds and heavily obscures any creatures within.

Goodberry

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range  Melee
Duration  Until long rest
School  Transmutation
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Ranger
Concentration No

Create four goodberries in your or a companion’s inventory. Eating a berry restores 1d4 hit points.

Grease

Level One
Casting time Action
Range 18m (4m radius)
Duration Instantaneous
School  Conjuration
Cast by
  • Wizard
  • Draconic Bloodline Sorcerer
Concentration No

Cover the ground in grease. Creatures in range that fail a Dexterity saving throw fall prone.

Guiding Bolt

Level One
Casting time Action
Range  18m
Duration  Two turns
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Cleric
Concentration No

Throw a beam of light that deals 4d6 radiant damage. On a hit, attack rolls against the target also have advantage.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a Drow using magic

Hail of Thorns

Level One
Casting time  Bonus action
Range  18m
Duration Instantaneous
School Conjuration
Cast by Ranger
Concentration No

Create a shower of falling thorns that deal weapon damage to a target and then explode. This explosion deals an extra 1d10 piercing damage to the target and surrounding creatures. Your target must make a Dexterity saving throw when you attack – they still take half damage on a successful save, and the thorns still explode if the initial attack missed.

Healing Word

Level One
Casting time Bonus action
Range 18m
Duration Instantaneous
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Druid
Concentration No

Heal a creature you can see for 1d4 hit points. This spell becomes more powerful at higher levels.

Hellish Rebuke

Level One
Casting time Reaction
Range  –
Duration  Instantaneous
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Warlock
  • Oathbreaker Paladin
Concentration No

When you take damage, use a reaction to surround an attacker with flames. They take 2d10 fire damage on a failed Dexterity saving throw and half damage on a successful save.

Heroism

Level One
Casting time Action
Range Melee
Duration  Ten turns
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Paladin
Concentration  Yes

Make yourself or a target immune to the frightened condition and grant five temporary hit points each turn.

Hex

Level One
Casting time Bonus action
Range  18m
Duration  Until long rest
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Warlock
Concentration  Yes

Immediately deal 1d6 necrotic damage to a target, and curse them to take additional damage whenever you attack in future. The target also gets disadvantage on ability checks with an ability of your choice. If the creature dies before the spell ends, you can choose a new target without spending another spell slot.

Hunter’s Mark

Level One
Casting time Bonus action
Range  18m
Duration  Until long rest
School  Divination
Cast by
  • Ranger
  • Oath of Vengeance Paladin
Concentration Yes

Mark a chosen enemy so you deal an extra 1d6 slashing damage with future weapon attacks. If the target dies before the spell ends, you can choose a new target without spending another spell slot.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a Sorcerer

Ice Knife

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range 18m (2m radius)
Duration Two turns
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
Concentration No

Throw shards of ice that deal 1d10 piercing damage on a successful Dexterity saving throw. Whether this attack hits or not, the ice explodes regardless, dealing an extra 2d6 cold damage and creating an ice surface, which counts as difficult terrain.

Inflict Wounds

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range Melee
Duration  Instantaneous
School  Necromancy
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Oathbreaker Paladin
Concentration No

Touch a creature, dealing 3d10 necrotic damage.

Lunar Mend

Level One
Casting time Bonus action
Range  Self
Duration  Until Wild Shape ends
School
Cast by
  • Circle of the Moon Druid
Concentration No

Spend a spell slot to regain hit points while in Wild Shape.

Longstrider

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range  Melee
Duration Until long rest
School Transmutation
Cast by
  •  Bard
  • Druid
  • Ranger
  • Wizard
Concentration No

Touch a creature to increase its movement speed by 3m. This can also be cast as a ritual outside of combat to avoid using a spell slot.

Mage Armor

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range  Melee
Duration Until long rest
School  Abjuration
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Warlock
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
Concentration No

Increase a target’s armor class to 13 plus its Dexterity modifier.

Magic Missile

Level One
Casting time Action
Range  18m
Duration Instantaneous
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
Concentration  No

Shoot three magical darts, each dealing 1d4+1 force damage. The darts always hit their target, and you can fire an extra dart for each spell slot level above first used to cast this spell.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a Paladin using magic

Protection from Evil and Good

Level One
Casting time Action
Range Melee
Duration  Until long rest
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Paladin
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Ranger
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
Concentration Yes

Protect an ally against attacks from aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead. The target can’t be charmed, frightened, or possessed by these creatures, and all attacks from them are made with disadvantage.

Ray of Sickness

Level One
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration  Two turns
School Necromancy
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
Concentration No

If a target fails a Constitution saving throw, it takes 2d8 poison damage and is possibly poisoned.

Sanctuary

Level One
Casting time Bonus action
Range 18m
Duration Ten turns
School Abjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Oath of Devotion Paladin
Concentration No

You or an ally cannot be targeted by enemy attacks until you attack or harm a creature (though area of effect spells still deal damage).

Searing Smite

Level One
Casting time Action
Range Melee
Duration  Ten turns
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Paladin
  • Zariel Tiefling
Concentration Yes

Cause your weapon attacks to deal an extra 1d6 fire damage and set a target on fire. It then tales 1d6 fire damage every turn.

Shield

Level One
Casting time Reaction
Range Self
Duration One turn
School  Abjuration
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
Concentration No

When you’re about to be hit by an enemy, you increase your armor class by five. You also take no damage from Magic Missile.

Shield of Faith

Level One
Casting time Bonus action
Range 18m
Duration Until long rest
School Abjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Paladin
Concentration  Yes

Increase a target’s armor class by two.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a Bard

Sleep

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range  18m
Duration Two turns
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Archfey Warlock
Concentration No

Put creatures to sleep. You can target creatures up to a combined 24 hit points.

Speak with Animals

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range  Self
Duration Until long rest
School  Divination
Cast by
  •  Bard
  • Druid
  • Ranger
  • Warlock
  • Nature Domain Cleric
  • Oath of the Ancients Paladin
  • Wildheart Barbarian
  • Forest Gnome
Concentration No

Gain the ability to verbally communicate with beasts.

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration Ten turns
School Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Wizard
  • Draconic Bloodline Sorcerer
Concentration Yes

Force a creature to have a laughing fit that knocks it prone on a failed Wisdom saving throw.

Thunderous Smite

Level One
Casting time  Bonus action
Range  Melee
Duration One turn
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Paladin
Concentration  No

Deal an extra 2d6 thunder damage with a weapon attack. On a failed Strength saving throw, the target is pushed 3m away and knocked prone.

Thunderwave

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range 5m
Duration  Instantaneous
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Druid
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • Tempest Domain Cleric
Concentration No

Thunderwave deals 2d8 thunder damage and pushes creatures away on a failed Constitution saving throw. On a successful save, the targets still take half damage.

Wrathful Smite

Level One
Casting time  Bonus action
Range  Melee
Duration  Two turns
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Paladin
Concentration Yes

A melee weapon attack deals an extra 1d6 psychic damage and possibly frightens your target, preventing them from moving and making them easier to hit in future.

Witch Bolt

Level One
Casting time  Action
Range  18m
Duration Ten turns
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
Concentration Yes

Link yourself to a target with a bolt of lightning that deals 1d12 lightning damage. Each turn, you can spend an action to re-activate the lightning, dealing another 1d12 lightning damage.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a floating character casting a spell

Level two Baldur’s Gate 3 spells

These are the level two Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:

Aid

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range 9m
Duration Until long rest
School  Abjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Paladin
Concentration  No

Increase nearby allies’ current and maximum hit points by five.

Arcane Lock

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range  Melee
Duration  Ten turns
School  Abjuration
Cast by
  • Wizard
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
Concentration  No

Magically lock a door or container so it can’t be lockpicked or opened by Knock.

Barkskin

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range Melee
Duration  Until long rest
School Transmutation
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Ranger
Concentration Yes

Touch a willing creature to increase its armor class up to 16.

Blindness

Level Two
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration  Ten turns
School Necromancy
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Cleric
  • Wizard
  • Fiend Warlock
  • Circle of Spores Druid
Concentration No

Force a target to make a Constitution saving throw. If they fail, their sight is limited, giving attack rolls against the creature advantage and giving the enemy’s attacks disadvantage.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a Bard using magic

Blur

Level Two
Casting time Action
Range  Self
Duration  Ten turns
School Illusion
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Circle of Land Druid
Concentration Yes

Attacks against you have disadvantage.

Branding Smite

Level Two
Casting time  Bonus action
Range Melee
Duration Ten turns
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Paladin
  • Zariel Tiefling
Concentration  Yes

Your next melee attack marks your target with light and prevents them from turning invisible if they fail a Constitution saving throw.

Calm Emotions

Level Two
Casting time Action
Range  18m (6m radius)
Duration Ten turns
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Archfey Warlock
Concentration Yes

Humanoids within range can’t be charmed, frightened, or become enraged.

Cloud of Daggers

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration Ten turns
School  Conjuration
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

Create a cloud of spinning daggers that deal 4d4 slashing damage to anyone caught inside.

Crown of Madness

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration Three turns
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Oathbreaker Paladin
Concentration  Yes

If a humanoid target fails a Wisdom saving throw, you can force them to attack the creature closest to them (other than you), regardless of whether they’re on the same side or not.

Darkness

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range 18m (5m radius)
Duration Ten turns
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Circle of Land Druid
  • Oathbreaker Paladin
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
Concentration Yes

Create magical darkness that heavily obscures and blinds creatures within. Creatures cannot make ranged attacks into or out of the darkness.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of Shadowheart using tadpole powers

Darkvision

Level Two
Casting time
Range
Duration
School
Cast by
Concentration

Give a creature Darkvision, allowing them to see in darkness with a range of 12m.

Detect Thoughts

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range Self
Duration  Until long rest
School Divination
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Great Old One Warlock
  • Circle of Spores Druid
Concentration Yes

You can read the thoughts of certain creatures while talking to them. This can also be cast as a ritual outside of combat to avoid using a spell slot.

Enhance Ability

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range Melee
Duration  Until long rest
School Transmutation
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Druid
  • Sorcerer
Concentration Yes

Give an ally advantage on ability checks with a chosen ability.

Enlarge/Reduce

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range  9m
Duration  Ten turns
School Transmutation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Duergar
Concentration Yes

Make a creature larger or smaller. This enhances or reduces their weapon damage by 1d4, and it gives them advantage or disadvantage on Strength checks and saving throws.

Enthrall

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range 6m
Duration Ten turns
School Enchantment
Cast by Bard
Concentration No

Force a creature to look at you, reducing its peripheral vision.

Flame Blade

Level Two
Casting time  Bonus action
Range Self
Duration Ten turns
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Mephistopheles Tiefling
Concentration Yes

Create a flaming sword that sheds 3m of bright light and deals 3d6 fire damage. You can equip or unequip the sword, but it must remain on your person.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a blasting spell cast in combat

Flaming Sphere

Level Two
Casting time Action
Range  18m
Duration Ten turns
School Conjuration
Cast by Druid, Wizard, Light Domain Cleric
Concentration Yes

Create a burning sphere that deals 2d6 fire damage to nearby enemies and objects. It also creates bright light in a 6m radius and dim light for an extra 6m.

Gust of Wind

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range  (12m radius)
Duration One turn
School Evocation
Cast by
  •  Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Tempest Domain Cleric
  • Circle of Land Druid
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
Concentration No

Create a wind that clears clouds and (on a failed Strength saving throw) knocks creatures back 5m and makes them off balance.

Heat Metal

Level Two
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration Ten turns
School  Transmutation
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Druid
Concentration Yes

Heat a metal weapon or piece of armor, causing it to glow and heat up. The creature touching it makes a Constitution saving throw.

If they fail the save on armor, the creature takes 2d8 fire damage and gets disadvantage on attack rolls and ability checks. You can also spend a bonus action on future turns to deal another 2d8 fire damage.

If the target object was a weapon, the creature instead takes 2d8 fire damage and receives the same disadvantages if they don’t drop their weapon.

Hold Person

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration Ten turns
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Druid
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Oath of Vengeance Paladin
Concentration Yes

If your target fails a Wisdom saving throw, they’re paralyzed and unable to move, act, or react. Attacks on them within 3m are always critical hits. The target can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of their turns to try and end the condition.

Invisibility

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range  Melee
Duration  Ten turns
School  Illusion
Cast by
  •  Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Circle of Land Druid
  • Duergar
Concentration Yes

Turn your target invisible, giving them advantage on attacks and any attacks against them disadvantage. The condition ends early if the target makes an attack or casts a spell.

Knock

Level Two
Casting time Action
Range  18m
Duration Instantaneous
School Transmutation
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
Concentration No

Unlock an object that uses an ordinary lock.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a spellbook glowing

Lesser Restoration

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range  Melee
Duration  Instantaneous
School Abjuration
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Druid
  • Paladin
  • Ranger
Concentration No

Cure a creature’s disease, poison, paralysis, or blindness.

Magic Weapon

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range Melee
Duration Until long rest
School Transmutation
Cast by
  • Wizard
  • Paladin
Concentration Yes

Make an ordinary weapon magical, giving it a +1 bonus to attack and damage rolls.

Melf’s Acid Arrow

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration One turn
School  Evocation
Cast by
  •  Wizard
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
Concentration No

Fire an acidic arrow that deals 4d4 acid damage. It also creates acid on the ground, which deals 2d4 acid damage at the end of a target’s turn. Even if your initial attack misses, the target still takes half the initial 4d4 acid damage.

Mirror Image

Level Two
Casting time Action
Range
Duration Ten turns
School Illusion
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Circle of Land Druid
  • Trickery Domain Cleric
Concentration No

Create three copies of yourself to distract attackers. Every duplicate increases your armor class by three, and one of the duplicates disappears each time you avoid an attack.

Misty Step

Level Two
Casting time Bonus action
Range 18m
Duration  Instantaneous
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Circle of Land Druid
  • Oath of Ancients Paladin
  • Oath of Vengeance Paladin
  • Gloomstalker Ranger
Concentration No

You teleport to an unoccupied space you can see.

Moonbeam

Level Two
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration  Ten turns
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Oath of Ancients Paladin
Concentration Yes

Create a beam of light that, on a failed Constitution saving throw, deals 2d10 radiant damage to any creature that enters the beam or starts their turn there. Targets still take half damage on a successful save. On subsequent turns, you can use an action to move the beam 18m.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a spell being cast in combat

Pass Without Trace

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range Self
Duration Until long rest
School Abjuration
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Ranger
  • Trickery Domain Cleric
Concentration Yes

Give yourself and all nearby companions a +10 bonus to Stealth checks.

Phantasmal Force

Level Two
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration Ten turns
School  Illusion
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Great Old One Warlock
Concentration Yes

On a failed Intelligence saving throw, your target takes 1d6 psychic damage each turn.

Prayer of Healing

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range  9m (9m radius)
Duration Instantaneous
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Cleric
Concentration  No

Grant all allies you can see hit points equal to 2d8 plus your spellcasting modifier. This can only be used outside of combat, and it doesn’t affect constructs or the undead.

Protection from Poison

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range Melee
Duration Until long rest
School  Abjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Druid
  • Ranger
  • Paladin
Concentration No

Negate all poisons affecting a target, grant the creature resistance to poison damage, and give them advantage on saving throws against being poisoned.

Ray of Enfeeblement

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration  Ten turns
School Necromancy
Cast by
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

Your target deals half damage with weapon attacks using Strength.

Scorching Ray

Level Two
Casting time Action
Range  18m
Duration Instantaneous
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Fiend Warlock
  • Light Domain Cleric
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
Concentration No

Throw three rays of fire, each dealing 2d6 fire damage.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a spell pushing enemies away

Shatter

Level Two
Casting time Action
Range  18m (3m radius)
Duration Instantaneous
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Eldritch Knight Fighter
  • Arcane Trickster Rogue
Concentration No

Targets within range make a Constitution saving throw (creatures made of inorganic material have disadvantage). On a failure, they take 3d8 thunder damage. They take half damage on a successful save.

Silence

Level Two
Casting time  Action
Range 18m (6m)
Duration 100 turns
School Illusion
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Bard
  • Ranger
  • Circle of Land Druid
  • Oath of Devotion Paladin
  • Way of Shadow Monk
Concentration Yes

Create a sound-proof sphere that silences all within and makes them immune to thunder damage.

Spike Growth

Level Two
Casting time Action
Range 18m (6m radius)
Duration 100 turns
School Transmutation
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Ranger
  • Nature Domain Cleric
Concentration Yes

Turn the ground into spikes that half movement. A creature takes 2-8 piercing damage for every 1.5m they move through the spike growth.

Warding Bond

Level Two
Casting time Action
Range Melee
Duration Until long rest
School  Abjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
Concentration No

An ally gains resistance to all damage and a +1 bonus to their armor class and saving throws. When they take damage, you take the same amount of damage.

Web

Level Two
Casting time Action
Range  18m (4m radius)
Duration
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

Create a web which slows creatures’ movement. On a failed Dexterity saving throw, they become enwebbed.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a Dragonborn Sorcerer

Level three Baldur’s Gate 3 spells

Here’s every level three Baldur’s Gate 3 spell:

Animate Dead

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range  3m
Duration
School Necromancy
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Wizard
  • Circle of Spores Druid
Concentration No

Target a medium or small corpse and turn them into an undead ally.

Beacon of Hope

Level Three
Casting time  Action
Range  9m
Duration Ten turns
School  Abjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Oath of Devotion Paladin
Concentration  Yes

Your allies regain the maximum hit points possible when healed, and they gain advantage on wisdom saving throws and death saving throws.

Bestow Curse

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range Melee
Duration Ten turns
School  Necromancy
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Wizard
  • Warlock
  • Oathbreaker Paladin
Concentration Yes

A creature you touch suffers a curse of your choice.

Blinding Smite

Level Three
Casting time  Bonus action
Range Melee
Duration Instantaneous
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Paladin
Concentration  Yes

When you attack and your target fails a Constitution saving throw, you deal an extra 3d8 radiant damage and blind your target.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a lightning spell being cast

Blink

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range  Self
Duration Instantaneous
School Transmutation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Trickery Domain Cleric
  • Archfey Warlock
Concentration No

At the end of your turn, a d20 is rolled. If the result is 11 or higher, you move to the Ethereal Plane. This means you can’t be seen or harmed on the regular, Material Plane.

Call Lightning

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range  18m (2m radius)
Duration  Ten turns
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Sorcerer
  • Tempest Domain Cleric
Concentration Yes

Targets within range make a Dexterity saving throw. On a failure, they take 3d10 lightning damage. On a success, they take half damage.

Conjure Barrage

Level Three
Casting time  Action
Range 9m
Duration Instantaneous
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Ranger
Concentration No

Turn an ordinary weapon into multiple weapons, which fly towards enemies in a 9m cone. On a failed Dexterity saving throw, targets take 2d8 damage, and they take half damage on a successful save.

Counterspell

Level Three
Casting time  Reaction
Range  18m
Duration Instantaneous
School Abjuration
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
Concentration No

Negate another creature’s spell. If the spell is level three or below, you automatically counter it. If it’s above, you’ll need to use a higher level spell slot to improve your chances.

Crusader’s Mantle

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range Self
Duration  Ten turns
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Paladin
  • War Domain Cleric
Concentration Yes

Nearby allies’ weapon attacks deal an extra 1d4 radiant damage.

Daylight

Level Three
Casting time  Action
Range  18m
Duration  Until long rest
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Druid
  • Paladin
  • Ranger
  • Sorcerer
Concentration No

Cause an item or a sphere you’ve summoned to shine brightly, dispelling all darkness around it.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a Drow

Elemental Weapon

Level Three
Casting time  Action
Range  Melee
Duration  Instantaneous
School  Transmutation
Cast by
  •  Paladin
Concentration Yes

Give a weapon a +1 bonus to attack rolls and a 1d4 damage bonus.

Fear

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range 9m
Duration  Three turns
School  Illusion
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Trickery Domain Cleric
  • Gloomstalker Ranger
Concentration  Yes

Create a terrifying image. If targets fail a Wisdom saving throw, they become fearful, making them easier to hit and unable to move.

Feign Death

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range Melee
Duration Ten turns
School Necromancy
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Druid
  • Cleric
  • Wizard
Concentration  No

Put an ally in a temporary coma that makes them resistant to all types of damage (except psychic). Disease and poison have no effect on them.

Fireball

Level Three
Casting time  Action
Range  18m (6m radius)
Duration Instantaneous
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Warlock
  • Light Domain Cleric
Concentration  No

Hurl a huge flame at enemies, dealing 8d6 fire damage.

Gaseous Form

Level Three
Casting time  Action
Range  Melee
Duration Until long rest
School  Transmutation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Circle of Spores Druid
Concentration Yes

Turn yourself or a friend into a gas cloud. As a cloud, you can fit through small gaps, can’t fall, and are hard to damage. You also can’t attack, cast spells, or talk.

Glyph of Warding

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range 9m (4m radius)
Duration
School  Abjuration
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Wizard
Concentration No

Create glyphs on the ground that trigger when an enemy steps on them and fails a Dexterity saving throw. Glyphs can do a range of things, ranging from different types of damage to putting enemies to sleep.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of Gale

Grant Flight

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range  Melee
Duration Ten turns
School  Transmutation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Circle of Land Druid
Concentration Yes

Give yourself or an ally the ability to fly.

Haste

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range 9m
Duration  Ten turns
School  Transmutation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Circle of Land Druid
  • Oath of Vengeance Paladin
Concentration Yes

You or an ally become hastened. This gives you an action, doubles your movement speed, a +2 bonus to armor class, and advantage on Dexterity saving throws. When the spell ends, you become lethargic and unable to move or take actions for one turn.

Hunger of Hadar

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range  18m (6m radius)
Duration  Ten turns
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Warlock
Concentration Yes

You open a sphere of unknown horrors. Creatures that start their turn in range take 2d6 cold damage, and creatures that end their turn there take 2d6 acid damage. The area is difficult terrain and creatures within are blinded.

Hypnotic Pattern

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range  18m
Duration  Two turns
School Illusion
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Circle of Land Druid
Concentration Yes

Creatures that fail a Wisdom saving throw are hypnotized by an illusory pattern, leaving them incapacitated and unable to move or act. If the creature is helped, shoved, or takes damage, the effect ends.

Lightning Arrow

Level Three
Casting time  Bonus action
Range Melee
Duration Instantaneous
School Transmutation
Cast by
  • Ranger
Concentration Yes

When you make a ranged weapon attack, your arrow creates small bolts of lightning that damage nearby creatures. The initial hit does 4d8 lightning damage, and the smaller lightning bolts deal 2d8 lightning damage.

Lightning Bolt

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range  30m
Duration Instantaneous
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
Concentration No

Create a line of lightning that deals all creatures in its path 8d6 lightning damage on a failed Dexterity saving throw (and half damage on a success).

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of black tentacles covering a battlefield

Mass Healing Word

Level Three
Casting time Bonus action
Range 18m
Duration  Instantaneous
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Cleric
Concentration  No

Choose up to six allies to regain hit points equal to 1d4 plus your spellcasting modifier.

Plant Growth

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range  18m (6m radius)
Duration Ten turns
School  Transmutation
Cast by
  •  Bard
  • Druid
  • Ranger
  • Archfey Warlock
  • Oath of the Ancients Paladin
Concentration No

Weeds cover the ground, quartering the movement speed of creatures trying to move through them.

Protection from Energy

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range Melee
Duration Until long rest
School Abjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Druid
  • Ranger
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Oath of the Ancients Paladin
  • Oath of Vengeance Paladin
Concentration Yes

A creature you touch becomes resistant to acid, cold, fire, lightning, or thunder damage.

Remove Curse

Level Three
Casting time  Action
Range Melee
Duration  Instantaneous
School  Abjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Paladin
Concentration No

A creature you touch has all curses and hexes removed.

Revivify

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range  9m
Duration Instantaneous
School  Necromancy
Cast by Cleric, Paladin
Concentration No

Bring a companion back from the brink of death, restoring them with one hit point.

Sleet Storm

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range 18m (9m radius)
Duration  Ten turns
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

Create a storm that puts out fire, creates an icy surface (halving movement), and disrupts the concentration of spellcasters. Targets within range must make a Dexterity saving throw to avoid falling prone.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a goblin priestess

Slow

Level Three
Casting time  Action
Range  18m
Duration Ten turns
School Transmutation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Great Old One Warlock
Concentration Yes

Slow down time for up to six enemies, restricting their movement and making them easier to hit.

Spirit Guardians

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range 3m (3m radius)
Duration Ten turns
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
Concentration Yes

Summon spirits to surround you and protect you. Enemies that get too close take 3d8 radiant or necrotic damage on a failed Wisdom saving throw (and half damage on a success. While using this spell, you can’t become invisible.

Stinking Cloud

Level Three
Casting time  Action
Range  3m (8m radius)
Duration  Ten turns
School  Conjuration
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Fiend Warlock
Concentration Yes

Create a sickening cloud of gas that prevents creatures from taking actions.

Vampiric Touch

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range Melee
Duration  Ten turns
School  Necromancy
Cast by  Warlock, Wizard
Concentration Yes

Deal 3d6 necrotic damage to an enemy, and regain hit points equal to half the damage they take. For the next ten turns, you can use Vampiric Touch without using extra spell slots.

Warden of Vitality

Level Three
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration Ten turns
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Paladin
Concentration  No

While this spell lasts, you can cast Restore Vitality as a bonus action to heal yourself or allies.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a Githyanki Monk punching a glowing wall

Level four Baldur’s Gate 3 spells

These are the level four Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:

Banishment

Level Four
Casting time Action
Range  18m
Duration  Two turns
School  Abjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Paladin
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

Banish a target to another plane of existence.

Blight

Level Four
Casting time  Action
Range 9m
Duration Instantaneous
School Necromancy
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Death Domain Cleric
  • Oathbreaker Paladin
Concentration  No

Deal 8d8 necrotic damage to a target that fails a Constitution saving throw (deals half damage on a successful save). Plants roll with disadvantage, and constructs and the undead are unaffected.

Confusion

Level Four
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration  Three turns
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Druid
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Knowledge Domain Cleric
Concentration Yes

Confuse a group of creatures so they attack and move at random, as well as occasionally skip their turn. Creatures must pass a Wisdom saving throw to resist.

Conjure Minor Elemental

Level Four
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration
School  Conjuration
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Wizard
Concentration No

Create an elemental ally to fight with you.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of Jaheira

Conjure Woodland Beings

Level Four
Casting time  Action
Range
Duration
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Ranger
Concentration Yes

Summon at least one fey creature to fight alongside you.

Death Ward

Level Four
Casting time Action
Range 1.5m
Duration Until long rest
School Abjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
Concentration No

When your target reaches zero hit points for the first time, it automatically returns to one hit point.

Dimension Door

Level Four
Casting time  Action
Range Melee
Duration  Instantaneous
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • Trickery Domain Cleric
  • Oath of Vengeance Paladin
Concentration No

Teleport yourself and one adjacent ally to a new position you can see (the ally must be medium or smaller).

Dominate Beast

Level Four
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration Ten turns
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Sorcerer
  • Nature Domain Cleric
  • Archfey Warlock
  • Great Old One Warlock
Concentration Yes

A beast must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or fight for your side. Every time the beast takes damage, it can repeat the saving throw to resist your spell.

Evard’s Black Tentacles

Level Four
Casting time  Action
Range  18m (6m radius)
Duration  Ten turns
School  Conjuration
Cast by
  • Wizard
  • Great Old One Warlock
Concentration Yes

Conjur tentacles from the ground which turn the area into difficult terrain. The tentacles smother creatures within range and deal 3d6 bludgeoning damage on a failed Wisdom saving throw.

Fire Shield

Level Four
Casting time Action
Range  1.5m
Duration  Ten turns
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Wizard
  • Fiend Warlock
Concentration No

You gain resistance to cold or fire damage, and you deal 2d8 damage to attackers within range that hit you.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of an owlbear fighting an adventurer

Freedom of Movement

Level Four
Casting time Action
Range 1.5m
Duration Until long rest
School  Abjuration
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Druid
  • Ranger
  • War Domain Cleric
  • Oath of Devotion Paladin
Concentration No

Your target isn’t affected by difficult terrain, water, or spells that would restrict their movement.

Grasping Vine

Level Four
Casting time  Bonus action
Range 9m
Duration  Instantaneous
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Ranger
  • Nature Domain Cleric
Concentration Yes

Create a vine that can be commanded to lash out at enemies. If they fail a Dexterity saving throw, the target is pulled 20ft towards the vine. On each of your turns, you can command the vine to repeat this as a bonus action.

Greater Invisibility

Level Four
Casting time  Action
Range  Melee
Duration  Ten turns
School Illusion
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Archfey Warlock
Concentration Yes

You turn a creature invisible, giving them advantage on attacks and adding disadvantage to attacks against them. The invisible creature can interact with items, cast spells, or attack, but they must succeed on a Stealth check to remain invisible.

Guardian of Faith

Level Four
Casting time  Action
Range 9m
Duration Ten turns
School  Conjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
Concentration No

Summon a divine guardian that doesn’t move but attacks nearby enemies, dealing 20 radiant damage on a failed Dexterity saving throw (and half on a success). When it deals damage, the guardian loses the same amount of hit points.

Ice Storm

Level Four
Casting time Action
Range 18m (6m radius)
Duration Two turns
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Tempest Domain Cleric
Concentration No

Rain a storm of ice on your enemies, forcing them to make a Dexterity saving throw. They take 2d8 bludgeoning damage and 4d6 cold damage on a failed save and half on a success.

Otiluke’s Resilient Sphere

Level Four
Casting time Action
Range
Duration
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

Enclose a creature (large size or smaller) in a sphere (unwilling creatures must succeed on a Dexterity saving throw to resist).

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a hand coming through a portal

Phantasmal Killer

Level Four
Casting time  Action
Range
Duration
School Illusion
Cast by
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

Your target must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or become frightened and take 4d10 psychic damage on each of its turns.

Polymorph

Level Four
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration  Five turns
School  Transmutation
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Druid
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Trickery Domain Cleric
Concentration Yes

Your target must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or be turned into a sheep.

Staggering Smite

Level Four
Casting time Bonus action
Range  Self
Duration Ten turns
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Paladin
Concentration Yes

If your attack hits, you deal an extra 4d6 psychic damage and push your enemy back.

Stoneskin

Level Four
Casting time Action
Range  Melee
Duration  Until long rest
School Abjuration
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • War Domain Cleric
Concentration Yes

Your target becomes resistant to all non-magical damage.

Wall of Fire

Level Four
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration Ten turns
School  Evocation
Cast by  Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard, Light Domain Cleric, Fiend Warlock
Concentration Yes

Create a wall of fire that deals 5d8 fire to targets that fail a Dexterity saving throw (and half damage to those that successfully save).

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a prepared spell list

Level five Baldur’s Gate 3 spells

Here are the level five Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:

Cloudkill

Level Five
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration  One turn
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Death Domain Cleric
  • Circle of Spores Druid
Concentration Yes

Create a cloud that deals 5d8 poison damage if a target fails a Wisdom saving throw. The cloud can be repositioned on another turn, and the damage is dealt every turn.

Cone of Cold

Level Five
Casting time  Action
Range  9m
Duration  Instantaneous
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
Concentration No

Shoot a cone of frosty air at enemies, who must make a Strength saving throw or take 8d8 cold damage. They take half damage on a successful saving throw.

Conjure Elemental

Level Five
Casting time Action
Range  18m
Duration  –
School  Conjuration
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Wizard
Concentration  No

Summon a powerful elemental ally to fight for you.

Contagion

Level Five
Casting time Action
Range Melee
Duration  –
School Necromancy
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Druid
Concentration No

Choose one of six diseases to inflict upon a target. Each gives the creature disadvantage on a different ability score’s checks and saving throws, as well as various conditions.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a character casting a spell that pushes enemies away

Destructive Wave

Level Five
Casting time  Action
Range 6m
Duration Instantaneous
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Tempest Domain Cleric
Concentration  No

If your target fails a Constitution saving throw, they take 5d6 thunder or radiant damage and are knocked prone. On a successful save, they still take half damage.

Dispel Evil and Good

Level Five
Casting time Action
Range
Duration
School Abjuration
Cast by Cleric, Paladin
Concentration Yes

Remove the charmed, possessed, or frightened condition from an ally, or send an enemy from another plane back to their home turf.

Dominate Person

Level Five
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration  Ten turns
School Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Trickery Domain Cleric
  • Oathbreaker Paladin
  • Archfey Warlock
  • Great Old One Warlock
Concentration Yes

A humanoid target must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or be forced to fight as your ally. Every time the target takes damage, it can re-attempt the saving throw to resist your influence.

Flame Strike

Level Five
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration  Instantaneous
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Fiend Warlock
Concentration No

Rain fire down from the heavens, dealing 5d6 fire or radiant damage to a target that fails its Dexterity saving throw. If the target succeeds, it still takes half damage.

Greater Restoration

Level Five
Casting time Action
Range  Melee
Duration  Instantaneous
School Abjuration
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Druid
Concentration  No

End one condition, curse, ability score reduction, or hit point reduction.

Hold Monster

Level Five
Casting time  Action
Range  18m
Duration  Ten turns
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
  • War Domain Cleric
Concentration Yes

Target monster must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or become paralyzed, unable to move, act, or react. Attacks on the target that occur within 3m are always critical hits. This spell does not affect the undead.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a character casting a gust of wind

Insect Plague

Level Five
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration Ten turns
School  Conjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Druid
  • Sorcerer
Concentration Yes

Summon a swarm of locusts to turn an area into difficult terrain and attack everyone within. Targets that fail a Constitution saving throw take 4d10 piercing damage (or half on a successful save). They also have disadvantage on Perception checks.

Mass Cure Wounds

Level Five
Casting time Action
Range
Duration Instantaneous
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Druid
Concentration No

Up to six creatures regain hit points equal to 3d8 plus your spellcasting ability modifier.

Planar Binding

Level Five
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration Ten turns
School Abjuration
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Cleric
  • Druid
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

Target a celestial, elemental, fey, or fiend who must make a Wisdom saving throw. If they fail, the target will fight for you as an ally.

Seeming

Level Five
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration  Until long rest
School Illusion
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
  • Archfey Warlock
Concentration No

Disguise up to four members of your party.

Telekinesis

Level Five
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration  Ten turns
School Transmutation
Cast by  Sorcerer, Wizard, Great Old One Warlock
Concentration Yes

An object or creature (that fails a Strength saving throw) can be thrown up to 18m with the power of your mind. You can use Telekinesis again on your next turn without using a spell slot.

Wall of Stone

Level Five
Casting time Action
Range  18m
Duration
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

Create a solid stone wall.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a character wearing the shapeshifter mask

Level six Baldur’s Gate 3 spells

Finally, here are the level six Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:

Arcane Gate

Level Six
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration Ten turns
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

Create two linked teleportation portals you can travel through.

Blade Barrier

Level Six
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration One turn
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Cleric
Concentration Yes

Create a wall of blades that turn an area into difficult terrain and damage enemies. Anyone who gets too close must succeed on a Dexterity saving throw or take 6d10 slashing damage.

Chain Lightning

Level Six
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration Instantaneous
School  Evocation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
Concentration No

An enemy that fails a Dexterity saving throw takes 10d8 lightning damage (and half on a successful save). Three extra bolts then leap from the target, damaging three other enemies within 18m.

Circle of Death

Level Six
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration Instantaneous
School  Necromancy
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
Concentration No

A target takes 8d6 necrotic damage on a failed Constitution saving throw, and half damage on a successful save.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of Speak with Dead being cast on a corpse

Create Undead

Level Six
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration  Until long rest
School  Necromancy
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
Concentration No

Summon an undead mummy to fight as your ally.

Disintegrate

Level Six
Casting time Action
Range 9m
Duration Instantaneous
School  Transmutation
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
Concentration No

Deal 10d6 force damage to a creature that fails its Dexterity saving throw. If you reduce the creature to zero hit points, it disintegrates.

Eyebite

Level Six
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration Ten turns
School  Necromancy
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Sorcerer
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

Each turn, you can inflict the panicked, sickened, or asleep condition on a target who fails its Wisdom saving throw.

Flesh to Stone

Level Six
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration Three turns
School  Transmutation
Cast by
  • Warlock
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

A target who fails a Constitution saving throw is restrained. If they cannot succeed a saving throw within three times they are petrified, turning to stone. 

Globe of Invulnerability

Level Six
Casting time Action
Range 3m
Duration Three turns
School  Abjuration
Cast by
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

Create a magical barrier that makes all creatures inside immune to damage.

Harm

Level Six
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration Until long rest
School Necromancy
Cast by
  • Cleric
Concentration No

Deal 14d6 necrotic damage on a failed Constitution saving throw and reduce a target’s maximum hit points. The target still takes half damage on a successful save.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of characters fighting a Spectator

Heal

Level Six
Casting time Action
Range Melee
Duration Instantaneous
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Druid
Concentration No

Grant a target up to 70 hit points and remove blindness and/or disease.

Heroes’ Feast

Level Six
Casting time Action
Range
Duration 24 hours
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
  • Druid
Concentration No

Create a grand meal for up to 12 people that cures diseases, makes you mmune to poison, and increases your hit points by 2d10.

Otiluke’s Freezing Sphere

Level Six
Casting time Action
Range  Melee
Duration  Instantaneous
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Wizard
Concentration No

Create a ball of ice that deals 10d6 cold damage to a target that fails its Constitution saving throw. The sphere can be stored for use later on.

Otto’s Irresistible Dance

Level Six
Casting time  Action
Range 9m
Duration Ten turns
School  Enchantment
Cast by
  • Bard
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

A creature that fails a Wisdom saving throw is compelled to start dancing. It cannot move or take actions, it gains disadvantage on attack rolls and Dexterity saving throws, and attacks against it have advantage.

Planar Ally

Level Six
Casting time Action
Range  18m
Duration Until long rest
School  Conjuration
Cast by
  • Cleric
Concentration  No

Summon a deva, djinn, or cambion to fight alongside you.

Sunbeam

Level Six
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration  Ten turns
School Evocation
Cast by
  • Druid
  • Sorcerer
  • Wizard
Concentration Yes

Create a beam of light that, on a failed Constitution save, blinds targets and deals 6d8 radiant damage. Targets still take half damage on a successful save. On subsequent turns, you can recast Sunbeam without spending a spell slot.

Baldur's Gate 3 spells - Larian image of a spirit character

Wall of Ice

Level Six
Casting time Action
Range 18m
Duration
School  Evocation
Cast by  Wizard
Concentration Yes

Create a wall of ice that deals 10d6 cold damage to any creature within range that fails a Dexterity saving throw. When the ice wall breaks, it leaves behind a cloud of air that deals 10d6 cold damage to creatures within.

Wall of Thorns

Level Six
Casting time  Action
Range 18m
Duration  –
School Conjuration
Cast by
  • Druid
Concentration Yes

Create a wall of thorns that count as difficult terrain and deal 7d8 piercing damage to targets that get too close.

Wind Walk

Level Six
Casting time  Action
Range  9m
Duration Until long rest
School Transmutation
Cast by
  • Druid
Concentration No

Turn yourself and allies into clouds of mist that can’t attack, cast spells, or talk – but can avoid attacks.

That was a long old list of Baldur’s Gate 3 spells. Still with us? Why not check out our favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 feats, too!

