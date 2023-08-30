Looking for the best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells to pick up on your next playthrough? You’ve come to the right place – as long-time players of D&D 5e, we’ve got a lot of opinions on which BG3 spells are top picks. Whether you want to maximize your damage output, pass every skill check you see, or simply become roleplaying royalty, we can recommend something for you.

Below you won’t just find the best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells – we’ve explained every spell in the game – yes, all 202 of them.. That way, whatever your Baldur’s Gate 3 build, Baldur’s Gate 3 party composition, you can find the perfect fit. We’re pretty suave when it comes to Baldur’s Gate 3 romances with our favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, and we’re confident we can match-make you and your ideal spell list.

Best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells

Here are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:

Fireball

Counterspell

Magic Missile

Eldritch Blast

Healing Word

Haste

Fireball

Fans of D&D will know how classic this spell is. One of the biggest and most consistent damage spells, Fireball 5e is a solid area of effect spell that can be picked up relatively early and upscaled to cause maximum chaos.

Counterspell

Never underestimate how powerful it can be to cancel out an enemy’s spell. A perfect reaction for spellcasters who don’t get close enough to use opportunity attacks.

Magic Missile

If you want to guarantee a hit, Magic Missile is an essential spell. You can dish out multiple bolts of low-level damage, letting you take out a host of enemies in a single strike if their health is low enough.

Eldritch Blast

By far the most powerful damage-dealing cantrip in BG3 – Eldritch Blast 5e is so good that low-level DnD Warlocks won’t need to cast many other spells. Eldritch Invocations 5e make this even better as you level up, too.

Healing Word

Being able to cast a healing spell as a bonus action is fantastic for action economy. That makes it worth all the other high-level healing spells combined.

Haste

Haste 5e gives you a huge amount of bang for your buck. With Haste you’re faster and harder to hit, which synergies well with many different class features.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 spells explained

And now, level-by-level here’s every Baldur’s Gate 3 spell:

Baldur’s Gate 3 cantrips

The list of Baldur’s Gate 3 cantrips includes:

Acid Splash

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Conjuration Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue

High Elf

High Half-Elf Concentration No

Throw a bubble of acid at enemies. If they fail a Dexterity saving throw, Acid Splash deals 1d6 acid damage to affected targets. On a successful save, the damage is negated.

Blade Ward

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range Self Duration Two turns School Abjuration Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue

High Elf

High Half-Elf Concentration No

Take half damage from bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing attacks.

Bone Chill

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range 18m Duration One turn School Necromancy Cast by Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Arcane Trickster Rogue

Circle of Spores Druid

Eldritch Knight Fighter

High Elf

High Half-Elf Concentration No

Deal 1d8 necrotic damage, and prevent your target from healing until your next turn. If the target is undead, they also get disadvantage on attack rolls.

Dancing Lights

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range 18m (9m radius) Duration Ten turns School Evocation Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Wizard

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue

High Elf

High Half-Elf Concentration Yes

Illuminate an area of your choice.

Eldritch Blast

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Warlock Concentration No

Conjure a beam of energy that deals 1d10 force damage. When cast at higher levels, you can cast more than one beam at a time (two at level five and three at level ten).

Fire Bolt

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Wizard

Sorcerer

Arcane Trickster Rogue

Eldritch Knight Fighter

High Elf

High Half-Elf Concentration No

Hurl fire and deal 1d10 fire damage on a successful hit.

Friends

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Ten turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue

High Elf

High Half-Elf Concentration Yes

Gain advantage on Charisma checks against a non-hostile creature of your choice. When the spell ends, your target knows it was charmed (and might be angry at the spellcaster).

Guidance

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Ten turns School Divination Cast by Cleric

Druid

Pact of the Tome Warlock Concentration Yes

Grant a target a 1d4 bonus to ability checks.

Light

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range Melee (7.5m radius) Duration Until long rest School Evocation Cast by Bard

Cleric

Sorcerer

Wizard

Arcane Trickster Rogue

Eldritch Knight Fighter

High Elf

High Half-Elf Concentration No

Infuse an object with an aura of light.

Mage Hand

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Conjuration Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue

High Elf

High Half-Elf

Githyanki

Mephistopheles Tiefling Concentration Yes

You create a ghostly hand that can move and interact with objects.

Minor Illusion

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Illusion Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue

Way of Shadow Monk

High Elf

High Half-Elf Concentration Yes

Create an illusion that compels nearby creatures to investigate.

Poison Spray

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range 3m Duration Instantaneous School Conjuration Cast by Druid

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue

High Elf

High Half-Elf Concentration No

Create a small cloud of noxious gas that deals 1d12 poison damage.

Produce Flame

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range Self Duration Until long rest School Conjuration Cast by Cleric

Druid

Asmodeus Tiefling Concentration No

Create a flickering flame in your hand. It sheds 9m of bright light and deals 1d8 fire damage when thrown. You can throw the flame immediately without spending, but throwing it on a different turn costs an action. You must also spend an action to extinguish the flame.

Ray of Frost

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue

High Elf

High Half-Elf Concentration No

Throw a ray of frost that deals 1d8 cold damage and reduces your target’s movement speed by 3m.

Resistance

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Ten turns School Abjuration Cast by Cleric

Druid Concentration Yes

Your target receives a 1d4 bonus to saving throws.

Sacred Flame

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Cleric Concentration No

If your target fails a Dexterity saving throw, Sacred Flame deals 1d8 radiant damage.

Shillelagh

Level Cantrip Casting time Bonus action Range Self Duration Ten turns School Transmutation Cast by Druid

Nature Domain Cleric Concentration No

Your staff or club becomes magical. It now deals 1d8 bludgeoning damage and uses your spellcasting ability for attack and damage rolls.

Shocking Grasp

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range Melee Duration One turn School Evocation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Arcane Trickster Rogue

Eldritch Knight Fighter

High Elf

High Half-Elf Concentration No

Shock a target with 1d8 lightning damage. The target cannot use reactions for a turn.

Thaumaturgy

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range Self Duration Ten turns School Transmutation Cast by Cleric

Zariel Tiefling Concentration No

Gain advantage on intimidation and performance checks.

Thorn Whip

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Instantaneous School Transmutation Cast by Druid

Nature Domain Cleric Concentration No

Hit a creature with a thorny vine, dealing 1d6 piercing damage and dragging them 3m closer to you.

True Strike

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Two turns School Divination Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue

Mage Breaker Ranger

High Elf

High Half-Elf Concentration Yes

Gain advantage on your next attack roll.

Vicious Mockery

Level Cantrip Casting time Action Range 18m Duration One turn School Enchantment Cast by Bard Concentration No

Insult a creature, dealing 1d4 psychic damage if it fails a Wisdom saving throw. On a failed save, it also has disadvantage on its next attack roll.

Level one Baldur’s Gate 3 spells

Here are the level one Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:

Animal Friendship

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard

Druid

Ranger

Nature Domain Cleric Concentration No

On a failed Wisdom saving throw, a beast will not attack you for ten turns.

Armor of Agathys

Level One Casting time Action Range Self Duration Until long rest School Abjuration Cast by Warlock Concentration No

Gain five temporary hit points and deal five cold damage to any creature that hits you with a melee attack.

Arms of Hadar

Level One Casting time Action Range Self (3m radius) Duration One turn School Conjuration Cast by Warlock Concentration No

Summon dark spectral tendrils. On a failed Strength saving throw, targets in range take 2d6 necrotic damage and can’t take reactions.

Bane

Level One Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Ten turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard

Cleric

Warlock

Oath of Vengeance Paladin Concentration Yes

Target up to three creatures, that must succeed on a Charisma saving throw or receive a 1d4 penalty to attack rolls and saving throws.

Bless

Level One Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Ten turns School Enchantment Cast by Cleric

Paladin Concentration Yes

Up to three creatures gain a 1d4 bonus to attack rolls and saving throws.

Burning Hands

Level One Casting time Action Range 5m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Light Domain Cleric

Fiend Warlock

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue Concentration No

Create a cone of fire that forces any within range to make a Dexterity saving throw. On a failed save, they take 3d6 fire damage – and on a successful save, they take half the damage.

Charm Person

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard

Cleric

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Druid Concentration No

Force a target to make a Wisdom saving throw. On a failed save, they can no longer attack you. You also gain advantage on Charisma checks in dialogue. The condition ends early if you or an ally hurts the target, and you may be accused of enchanting the target in higher difficulty settings.

Chromatic Orb

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue Concentration No

Hurl a sphere of energy, dealing one of the following:

3d8 thunder damage

2d8 acid damage

2d8 cold damage

2d8 fire damage

2d8 fire damage

2d8 lightning damage

Deals additional damage at higher levels.

Color Spray

Level One Casting time Action Range 5m Duration One turn School Illusion Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard Concentration No

Blind targets up to a combined 33 hit points.

Command

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m Duration One turn School Enchantment Cast by Cleric

Paladin

Fiend Warlock Concentration No

Command a creature to flee, come closer, halt, drop to the ground, or drop their weapon. The target resists this command if they pass a Wisdom saving throw.

Compelled Duel

Level One Casting time Bonus action Range 9m Duration Three turns School Enchantment Cast by Paladin Concentration Yes

Compel an enemy to attack you, and only you. It can’t attack other creatures.

Create or Destroy Water

Level One Casting time Action Range 9m (4m radius) Duration Instantaneous School Transmutation Cast by Druid

Cleric Concentration No

Summon water to extinguish flames and create a water surface.

Cure Wounds

Level One Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Bard

Cleric

Druid

Paladin

Ranger Concentration No

Give a creature hit points equal to 1d8 plus your spellcasting modifier.

Disguise Self

Level One Casting time Action Range Self Duration Until long rest School Illusion Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Wizard

Warlock

Gloomstalker Ranger

Trickery Domain Cleric Concentration No

Change all aspects of your appearance.

Dissonant Whispers

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Two turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard

Great Old One Warlock Concentration No

Whisper to a creature. On a failed Wisdom saving throw, it takes 3d6 psychic damage and becomes frightened. On a successful save, it’s not frightened but takes half damage.

Divine Favor

Level One Casting time Bonus action Range Self Duration Three turns School Evocation Cast by Paladin

War Domain Cleric Concentration Yes

Your weapon attacks deal an additional 1d4 radiant damage.

Enhance Leap

Level One Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Ten turns School Transmutation Cast by Druid

Ranger

Sorcerer

Wizard Concentration No

Triple a creature’s jumping distance. This spell can also be cast as a ritual, meaning it can be cast outside of combat without using a spell slot.

Ensnaring Strike

Level One Casting time Bonus action Range Self Duration Ten turns School Conjuration Cast by Ranger

Oath of Ancients Paladin Concentration Yes

Your weapon attack summons vines that ensnare a target on a failed Strength saving throw.

Entangle

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m (2m radius) Duration Ten turns School Conjuration Cast by Druid

Ranger Concentration Yes

Create vines on the ground which entangle creatures who fail a Strength saving throw. These creatures cannot move, and attack rolls against them have advantage while their attack rolls and saving throws are disadvantaged. A help action can be used to free them.

Expeditious Retreat

Level One Casting time Bonus action Range Self Duration Until long rest School Transmuation Cast by Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard Concentration Yes

Instantly gain Dash as a bonus action on each of your turns.

Faerie Fire

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m (6m radius) Duration Ten turns School Evocation Cast by Bard

Cleric

Druid

Archfey Warlock

Drow Concentration Yes

All targets within range must make a Dexterity saving throw. On a failed save, Faerie Fire illuminates them, preventing invisibility and granting advantage on attack rolls against the creature.

False Life

Level One Casting time Action Range Self Duration Until long rest School Necromancy Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Warlock Concentration No

Use necromancy to gain seven temporary hit points.

Feather Fall

Level One Casting time Bonus action Range 9m Duration Ten turns School Transmutation Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Wizard Concentration No

Grant yourself and nearby allies immunity to fall damage. This can also be cast as a ritual (outside of combat without using a spell slot).

Find Familiar

Level One Casting time Action Range 18 Duration – School Conjuration Cast by Wizard

Ranger

Warlock Concentration No

Summon a Fey familiar. You can choose a spider, raven, frog, cat, crab, or rat. This can also be cast as a ritual (outside of combat without using a spell slot).

Fog Cloud

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m (5m radius) Duration Ten turns School Conjuration Cast by Druid

Sorcerer

Wizard

Ranger

Tempest Domain Cleric Concentration Yes

Create a cloud that blinds and heavily obscures any creatures within.

Goodberry

Level One Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Until long rest School Transmutation Cast by Druid

Ranger Concentration No

Create four goodberries in your or a companion’s inventory. Eating a berry restores 1d4 hit points.

Grease

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m (4m radius) Duration Instantaneous School Conjuration Cast by Wizard

Draconic Bloodline Sorcerer Concentration No

Cover the ground in grease. Creatures in range that fail a Dexterity saving throw fall prone.

Guiding Bolt

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Two turns School Evocation Cast by Cleric Concentration No

Throw a beam of light that deals 4d6 radiant damage. On a hit, attack rolls against the target also have advantage.

Hail of Thorns

Level One Casting time Bonus action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Conjuration Cast by Ranger Concentration No

Create a shower of falling thorns that deal weapon damage to a target and then explode. This explosion deals an extra 1d10 piercing damage to the target and surrounding creatures. Your target must make a Dexterity saving throw when you attack – they still take half damage on a successful save, and the thorns still explode if the initial attack missed.

Healing Word

Level One Casting time Bonus action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Bard

Cleric

Druid Concentration No

Heal a creature you can see for 1d4 hit points. This spell becomes more powerful at higher levels.

Hellish Rebuke

Level One Casting time Reaction Range – Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Warlock

Oathbreaker Paladin Concentration No

When you take damage, use a reaction to surround an attacker with flames. They take 2d10 fire damage on a failed Dexterity saving throw and half damage on a successful save.

Heroism

Level One Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Ten turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard

Paladin Concentration Yes

Make yourself or a target immune to the frightened condition and grant five temporary hit points each turn.

Hex

Level One Casting time Bonus action Range 18m Duration Until long rest School Enchantment Cast by Warlock Concentration Yes

Immediately deal 1d6 necrotic damage to a target, and curse them to take additional damage whenever you attack in future. The target also gets disadvantage on ability checks with an ability of your choice. If the creature dies before the spell ends, you can choose a new target without spending another spell slot.

Hunter’s Mark

Level One Casting time Bonus action Range 18m Duration Until long rest School Divination Cast by Ranger

Oath of Vengeance Paladin Concentration Yes

Mark a chosen enemy so you deal an extra 1d6 slashing damage with future weapon attacks. If the target dies before the spell ends, you can choose a new target without spending another spell slot.

Ice Knife

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m (2m radius) Duration Two turns School Conjuration Cast by Druid

Sorcerer

Wizard Concentration No

Throw shards of ice that deal 1d10 piercing damage on a successful Dexterity saving throw. Whether this attack hits or not, the ice explodes regardless, dealing an extra 2d6 cold damage and creating an ice surface, which counts as difficult terrain.

Inflict Wounds

Level One Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Instantaneous School Necromancy Cast by Cleric

Oathbreaker Paladin Concentration No

Touch a creature, dealing 3d10 necrotic damage.

Lunar Mend

Level One Casting time Bonus action Range Self Duration Until Wild Shape ends School – Cast by Circle of the Moon Druid Concentration No

Spend a spell slot to regain hit points while in Wild Shape.

Longstrider

Level One Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Until long rest School Transmutation Cast by Bard

Druid

Ranger

Wizard Concentration No

Touch a creature to increase its movement speed by 3m. This can also be cast as a ritual outside of combat to avoid using a spell slot.

Mage Armor

Level One Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Until long rest School Abjuration Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Warlock

Arcane Trickster Rogue

Eldritch Knight Fighter Concentration No

Increase a target’s armor class to 13 plus its Dexterity modifier.

Magic Missile

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Arcane Trickster Rogue

Eldritch Knight Fighter Concentration No

Shoot three magical darts, each dealing 1d4+1 force damage. The darts always hit their target, and you can fire an extra dart for each spell slot level above first used to cast this spell.

Protection from Evil and Good

Level One Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Until long rest School Conjuration Cast by Cleric

Paladin

Warlock

Wizard

Ranger

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue Concentration Yes

Protect an ally against attacks from aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead. The target can’t be charmed, frightened, or possessed by these creatures, and all attacks from them are made with disadvantage.

Ray of Sickness

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Two turns School Necromancy Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard Concentration No

If a target fails a Constitution saving throw, it takes 2d8 poison damage and is possibly poisoned.

Sanctuary

Level One Casting time Bonus action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Abjuration Cast by Cleric

Oath of Devotion Paladin Concentration No

You or an ally cannot be targeted by enemy attacks until you attack or harm a creature (though area of effect spells still deal damage).

Searing Smite

Level One Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Ten turns School Evocation Cast by Paladin

Zariel Tiefling Concentration Yes

Cause your weapon attacks to deal an extra 1d6 fire damage and set a target on fire. It then tales 1d6 fire damage every turn.

Shield

Level One Casting time Reaction Range Self Duration One turn School Abjuration Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue Concentration No

When you’re about to be hit by an enemy, you increase your armor class by five. You also take no damage from Magic Missile.

Shield of Faith

Level One Casting time Bonus action Range 18m Duration Until long rest School Abjuration Cast by Cleric

Paladin Concentration Yes

Increase a target’s armor class by two.

Sleep

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Two turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Wizard

Archfey Warlock Concentration No

Put creatures to sleep. You can target creatures up to a combined 24 hit points.

Speak with Animals

Level One Casting time Action Range Self Duration Until long rest School Divination Cast by Bard

Druid

Ranger

Warlock

Nature Domain Cleric

Oath of the Ancients Paladin

Wildheart Barbarian

Forest Gnome Concentration No

Gain the ability to verbally communicate with beasts.

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard

Wizard

Draconic Bloodline Sorcerer Concentration Yes

Force a creature to have a laughing fit that knocks it prone on a failed Wisdom saving throw.

Thunderous Smite

Level One Casting time Bonus action Range Melee Duration One turn School Evocation Cast by Paladin Concentration No

Deal an extra 2d6 thunder damage with a weapon attack. On a failed Strength saving throw, the target is pushed 3m away and knocked prone.

Thunderwave

Level One Casting time Action Range 5m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Bard

Druid

Sorcerer

Wizard

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue

Tempest Domain Cleric Concentration No

Thunderwave deals 2d8 thunder damage and pushes creatures away on a failed Constitution saving throw. On a successful save, the targets still take half damage.

Wrathful Smite

Level One Casting time Bonus action Range Melee Duration Two turns School Evocation Cast by Paladin Concentration Yes

A melee weapon attack deals an extra 1d6 psychic damage and possibly frightens your target, preventing them from moving and making them easier to hit in future.

Witch Bolt

Level One Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Evocation Cast by Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue Concentration Yes

Link yourself to a target with a bolt of lightning that deals 1d12 lightning damage. Each turn, you can spend an action to re-activate the lightning, dealing another 1d12 lightning damage.

Level two Baldur’s Gate 3 spells

These are the level two Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:

Aid

Level Two Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Until long rest School Abjuration Cast by Cleric

Paladin Concentration No

Increase nearby allies’ current and maximum hit points by five.

Arcane Lock

Level Two Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Ten turns School Abjuration Cast by Wizard

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue Concentration No

Magically lock a door or container so it can’t be lockpicked or opened by Knock.

Barkskin

Level Two Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Until long rest School Transmutation Cast by Druid

Ranger Concentration Yes

Touch a willing creature to increase its armor class up to 16.

Blindness

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Necromancy Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Cleric

Wizard

Fiend Warlock

Circle of Spores Druid Concentration No

Force a target to make a Constitution saving throw. If they fail, their sight is limited, giving attack rolls against the creature advantage and giving the enemy’s attacks disadvantage.

Blur

Level Two Casting time Action Range Self Duration Ten turns School Illusion Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Circle of Land Druid Concentration Yes

Attacks against you have disadvantage.

Branding Smite

Level Two Casting time Bonus action Range Melee Duration Ten turns School Evocation Cast by Paladin

Zariel Tiefling Concentration Yes

Your next melee attack marks your target with light and prevents them from turning invisible if they fail a Constitution saving throw.

Calm Emotions

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m (6m radius) Duration Ten turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard

Cleric

Archfey Warlock Concentration Yes

Humanoids within range can’t be charmed, frightened, or become enraged.

Cloud of Daggers

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Conjuration Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard Concentration Yes

Create a cloud of spinning daggers that deal 4d4 slashing damage to anyone caught inside.

Crown of Madness

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Three turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Oathbreaker Paladin Concentration Yes

If a humanoid target fails a Wisdom saving throw, you can force them to attack the creature closest to them (other than you), regardless of whether they’re on the same side or not.

Darkness

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m (5m radius) Duration Ten turns School Evocation Cast by Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Circle of Land Druid

Oathbreaker Paladin

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue Concentration Yes

Create magical darkness that heavily obscures and blinds creatures within. Creatures cannot make ranged attacks into or out of the darkness.

Darkvision

Level Two Casting time Range Duration School Cast by Concentration

Give a creature Darkvision, allowing them to see in darkness with a range of 12m.

Detect Thoughts

Level Two Casting time Action Range Self Duration Until long rest School Divination Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Wizard

Great Old One Warlock

Circle of Spores Druid Concentration Yes

You can read the thoughts of certain creatures while talking to them. This can also be cast as a ritual outside of combat to avoid using a spell slot.

Enhance Ability

Level Two Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Until long rest School Transmutation Cast by Bard

Cleric

Druid

Sorcerer Concentration Yes

Give an ally advantage on ability checks with a chosen ability.

Enlarge/Reduce

Level Two Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Ten turns School Transmutation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Duergar Concentration Yes

Make a creature larger or smaller. This enhances or reduces their weapon damage by 1d4, and it gives them advantage or disadvantage on Strength checks and saving throws.

Enthrall

Level Two Casting time Action Range 6m Duration Ten turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard Concentration No

Force a creature to look at you, reducing its peripheral vision.

Flame Blade

Level Two Casting time Bonus action Range Self Duration Ten turns School Evocation Cast by Druid

Mephistopheles Tiefling Concentration Yes

Create a flaming sword that sheds 3m of bright light and deals 3d6 fire damage. You can equip or unequip the sword, but it must remain on your person.

Flaming Sphere

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Conjuration Cast by Druid, Wizard, Light Domain Cleric Concentration Yes

Create a burning sphere that deals 2d6 fire damage to nearby enemies and objects. It also creates bright light in a 6m radius and dim light for an extra 6m.

Gust of Wind

Level Two Casting time Action Range (12m radius) Duration One turn School Evocation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Tempest Domain Cleric

Circle of Land Druid

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue Concentration No

Create a wind that clears clouds and (on a failed Strength saving throw) knocks creatures back 5m and makes them off balance.

Heat Metal

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Transmutation Cast by Bard

Druid Concentration Yes

Heat a metal weapon or piece of armor, causing it to glow and heat up. The creature touching it makes a Constitution saving throw.

If they fail the save on armor, the creature takes 2d8 fire damage and gets disadvantage on attack rolls and ability checks. You can also spend a bonus action on future turns to deal another 2d8 fire damage.

If the target object was a weapon, the creature instead takes 2d8 fire damage and receives the same disadvantages if they don’t drop their weapon.

Hold Person

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard

Cleric

Druid

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Oath of Vengeance Paladin Concentration Yes

If your target fails a Wisdom saving throw, they’re paralyzed and unable to move, act, or react. Attacks on them within 3m are always critical hits. The target can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of their turns to try and end the condition.

Invisibility

Level Two Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Ten turns School Illusion Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Circle of Land Druid

Duergar Concentration Yes

Turn your target invisible, giving them advantage on attacks and any attacks against them disadvantage. The condition ends early if the target makes an attack or casts a spell.

Knock

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Transmutation Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Wizard Concentration No

Unlock an object that uses an ordinary lock.

Lesser Restoration

Level Two Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Instantaneous School Abjuration Cast by Bard

Cleric

Druid

Paladin

Ranger Concentration No

Cure a creature’s disease, poison, paralysis, or blindness.

Magic Weapon

Level Two Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Until long rest School Transmutation Cast by Wizard

Paladin Concentration Yes

Make an ordinary weapon magical, giving it a +1 bonus to attack and damage rolls.

Melf’s Acid Arrow

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m Duration One turn School Evocation Cast by Wizard

Arcane Trickster Rogue

Eldritch Knight Fighter Concentration No

Fire an acidic arrow that deals 4d4 acid damage. It also creates acid on the ground, which deals 2d4 acid damage at the end of a target’s turn. Even if your initial attack misses, the target still takes half the initial 4d4 acid damage.

Mirror Image

Level Two Casting time Action Range – Duration Ten turns School Illusion Cast by Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Circle of Land Druid

Trickery Domain Cleric Concentration No

Create three copies of yourself to distract attackers. Every duplicate increases your armor class by three, and one of the duplicates disappears each time you avoid an attack.

Misty Step

Level Two Casting time Bonus action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Conjuration Cast by Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Circle of Land Druid

Oath of Ancients Paladin

Oath of Vengeance Paladin

Gloomstalker Ranger Concentration No

You teleport to an unoccupied space you can see.

Moonbeam

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Evocation Cast by Druid

Oath of Ancients Paladin Concentration Yes

Create a beam of light that, on a failed Constitution saving throw, deals 2d10 radiant damage to any creature that enters the beam or starts their turn there. Targets still take half damage on a successful save. On subsequent turns, you can use an action to move the beam 18m.

Pass Without Trace

Level Two Casting time Action Range Self Duration Until long rest School Abjuration Cast by Druid

Ranger

Trickery Domain Cleric Concentration Yes

Give yourself and all nearby companions a +10 bonus to Stealth checks.

Phantasmal Force

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Illusion Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Wizard

Great Old One Warlock Concentration Yes

On a failed Intelligence saving throw, your target takes 1d6 psychic damage each turn.

Prayer of Healing

Level Two Casting time Action Range 9m (9m radius) Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Cleric Concentration No

Grant all allies you can see hit points equal to 2d8 plus your spellcasting modifier. This can only be used outside of combat, and it doesn’t affect constructs or the undead.

Protection from Poison

Level Two Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Until long rest School Abjuration Cast by Cleric

Druid

Ranger

Paladin Concentration No

Negate all poisons affecting a target, grant the creature resistance to poison damage, and give them advantage on saving throws against being poisoned.

Ray of Enfeeblement

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Necromancy Cast by Warlock

Wizard Concentration Yes

Your target deals half damage with weapon attacks using Strength.

Scorching Ray

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Fiend Warlock

Light Domain Cleric

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue Concentration No

Throw three rays of fire, each dealing 2d6 fire damage.

Shatter

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m (3m radius) Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Eldritch Knight Fighter

Arcane Trickster Rogue Concentration No

Targets within range make a Constitution saving throw (creatures made of inorganic material have disadvantage). On a failure, they take 3d8 thunder damage. They take half damage on a successful save.

Silence

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m (6m) Duration 100 turns School Illusion Cast by Cleric

Bard

Ranger

Circle of Land Druid

Oath of Devotion Paladin

Way of Shadow Monk Concentration Yes

Create a sound-proof sphere that silences all within and makes them immune to thunder damage.

Spike Growth

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m (6m radius) Duration 100 turns School Transmutation Cast by Druid

Ranger

Nature Domain Cleric Concentration Yes

Turn the ground into spikes that half movement. A creature takes 2-8 piercing damage for every 1.5m they move through the spike growth.

Warding Bond

Level Two Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Until long rest School Abjuration Cast by Cleric Concentration No

An ally gains resistance to all damage and a +1 bonus to their armor class and saving throws. When they take damage, you take the same amount of damage.

Web

Level Two Casting time Action Range 18m (4m radius) Duration – School Conjuration Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard Concentration Yes

Create a web which slows creatures’ movement. On a failed Dexterity saving throw, they become enwebbed.

Level three Baldur’s Gate 3 spells

Here’s every level three Baldur’s Gate 3 spell:

Animate Dead

Level Three Casting time Action Range 3m Duration – School Necromancy Cast by Cleric

Wizard

Circle of Spores Druid Concentration No

Target a medium or small corpse and turn them into an undead ally.

Beacon of Hope

Level Three Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Ten turns School Abjuration Cast by Cleric

Oath of Devotion Paladin Concentration Yes

Your allies regain the maximum hit points possible when healed, and they gain advantage on wisdom saving throws and death saving throws.

Bestow Curse

Level Three Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Ten turns School Necromancy Cast by Bard

Cleric

Wizard

Warlock

Oathbreaker Paladin Concentration Yes

A creature you touch suffers a curse of your choice.

Blinding Smite

Level Three Casting time Bonus action Range Melee Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Paladin Concentration Yes

When you attack and your target fails a Constitution saving throw, you deal an extra 3d8 radiant damage and blind your target.

Blink

Level Three Casting time Action Range Self Duration Instantaneous School Transmutation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Trickery Domain Cleric

Archfey Warlock Concentration No

At the end of your turn, a d20 is rolled. If the result is 11 or higher, you move to the Ethereal Plane. This means you can’t be seen or harmed on the regular, Material Plane.

Call Lightning

Level Three Casting time Action Range 18m (2m radius) Duration Ten turns School Conjuration Cast by Druid

Sorcerer

Tempest Domain Cleric Concentration Yes

Targets within range make a Dexterity saving throw. On a failure, they take 3d10 lightning damage. On a success, they take half damage.

Conjure Barrage

Level Three Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Instantaneous School Conjuration Cast by Ranger Concentration No

Turn an ordinary weapon into multiple weapons, which fly towards enemies in a 9m cone. On a failed Dexterity saving throw, targets take 2d8 damage, and they take half damage on a successful save.

Counterspell

Level Three Casting time Reaction Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Abjuration Cast by Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard Concentration No

Negate another creature’s spell. If the spell is level three or below, you automatically counter it. If it’s above, you’ll need to use a higher level spell slot to improve your chances.

Crusader’s Mantle

Level Three Casting time Action Range Self Duration Ten turns School Evocation Cast by Paladin

War Domain Cleric Concentration Yes

Nearby allies’ weapon attacks deal an extra 1d4 radiant damage.

Daylight

Level Three Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Until long rest School Evocation Cast by Cleric

Druid

Paladin

Ranger

Sorcerer Concentration No

Cause an item or a sphere you’ve summoned to shine brightly, dispelling all darkness around it.

Elemental Weapon

Level Three Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Instantaneous School Transmutation Cast by Paladin Concentration Yes

Give a weapon a +1 bonus to attack rolls and a 1d4 damage bonus.

Fear

Level Three Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Three turns School Illusion Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Trickery Domain Cleric

Gloomstalker Ranger Concentration Yes

Create a terrifying image. If targets fail a Wisdom saving throw, they become fearful, making them easier to hit and unable to move.

Feign Death

Level Three Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Ten turns School Necromancy Cast by Bard

Druid

Cleric

Wizard Concentration No

Put an ally in a temporary coma that makes them resistant to all types of damage (except psychic). Disease and poison have no effect on them.

Fireball

Level Three Casting time Action Range 18m (6m radius) Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Warlock

Light Domain Cleric Concentration No

Hurl a huge flame at enemies, dealing 8d6 fire damage.

Gaseous Form

Level Three Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Until long rest School Transmutation Cast by Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Circle of Spores Druid Concentration Yes

Turn yourself or a friend into a gas cloud. As a cloud, you can fit through small gaps, can’t fall, and are hard to damage. You also can’t attack, cast spells, or talk.

Glyph of Warding

Level Three Casting time Action Range 9m (4m radius) Duration – School Abjuration Cast by Bard

Cleric

Wizard Concentration No

Create glyphs on the ground that trigger when an enemy steps on them and fails a Dexterity saving throw. Glyphs can do a range of things, ranging from different types of damage to putting enemies to sleep.

Grant Flight

Level Three Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Ten turns School Transmutation Cast by Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Circle of Land Druid Concentration Yes

Give yourself or an ally the ability to fly.

Haste

Level Three Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Ten turns School Transmutation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Circle of Land Druid

Oath of Vengeance Paladin Concentration Yes

You or an ally become hastened. This gives you an action, doubles your movement speed, a +2 bonus to armor class, and advantage on Dexterity saving throws. When the spell ends, you become lethargic and unable to move or take actions for one turn.

Hunger of Hadar

Level Three Casting time Action Range 18m (6m radius) Duration Ten turns School Conjuration Cast by Warlock Concentration Yes

You open a sphere of unknown horrors. Creatures that start their turn in range take 2d6 cold damage, and creatures that end their turn there take 2d6 acid damage. The area is difficult terrain and creatures within are blinded.

Hypnotic Pattern

Level Three Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Two turns School Illusion Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Circle of Land Druid Concentration Yes

Creatures that fail a Wisdom saving throw are hypnotized by an illusory pattern, leaving them incapacitated and unable to move or act. If the creature is helped, shoved, or takes damage, the effect ends.

Lightning Arrow

Level Three Casting time Bonus action Range Melee Duration Instantaneous School Transmutation Cast by Ranger Concentration Yes

When you make a ranged weapon attack, your arrow creates small bolts of lightning that damage nearby creatures. The initial hit does 4d8 lightning damage, and the smaller lightning bolts deal 2d8 lightning damage.

Lightning Bolt

Level Three Casting time Action Range 30m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard Concentration No

Create a line of lightning that deals all creatures in its path 8d6 lightning damage on a failed Dexterity saving throw (and half damage on a success).

Mass Healing Word

Level Three Casting time Bonus action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Cleric Concentration No

Choose up to six allies to regain hit points equal to 1d4 plus your spellcasting modifier.

Plant Growth

Level Three Casting time Action Range 18m (6m radius) Duration Ten turns School Transmutation Cast by Bard

Druid

Ranger

Archfey Warlock

Oath of the Ancients Paladin Concentration No

Weeds cover the ground, quartering the movement speed of creatures trying to move through them.

Protection from Energy

Level Three Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Until long rest School Abjuration Cast by Cleric

Druid

Ranger

Sorcerer

Wizard

Oath of the Ancients Paladin

Oath of Vengeance Paladin Concentration Yes

A creature you touch becomes resistant to acid, cold, fire, lightning, or thunder damage.

Remove Curse

Level Three Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Instantaneous School Abjuration Cast by Cleric

Warlock

Wizard

Paladin Concentration No

A creature you touch has all curses and hexes removed.

Revivify

Level Three Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Instantaneous School Necromancy Cast by Cleric, Paladin Concentration No

Bring a companion back from the brink of death, restoring them with one hit point.

Sleet Storm

Level Three Casting time Action Range 18m (9m radius) Duration Ten turns School Conjuration Cast by Druid

Sorcerer

Wizard Concentration Yes

Create a storm that puts out fire, creates an icy surface (halving movement), and disrupts the concentration of spellcasters. Targets within range must make a Dexterity saving throw to avoid falling prone.

Slow

Level Three Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Transmutation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Great Old One Warlock Concentration Yes

Slow down time for up to six enemies, restricting their movement and making them easier to hit.

Spirit Guardians

Level Three Casting time Action Range 3m (3m radius) Duration Ten turns School Conjuration Cast by Cleric Concentration Yes

Summon spirits to surround you and protect you. Enemies that get too close take 3d8 radiant or necrotic damage on a failed Wisdom saving throw (and half damage on a success. While using this spell, you can’t become invisible.

Stinking Cloud

Level Three Casting time Action Range 3m (8m radius) Duration Ten turns School Conjuration Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Wizard

Fiend Warlock Concentration Yes

Create a sickening cloud of gas that prevents creatures from taking actions.

Vampiric Touch

Level Three Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Ten turns School Necromancy Cast by Warlock, Wizard Concentration Yes

Deal 3d6 necrotic damage to an enemy, and regain hit points equal to half the damage they take. For the next ten turns, you can use Vampiric Touch without using extra spell slots.

Warden of Vitality

Level Three Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Evocation Cast by Paladin Concentration No

While this spell lasts, you can cast Restore Vitality as a bonus action to heal yourself or allies.

Level four Baldur’s Gate 3 spells

These are the level four Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:

Banishment

Level Four Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Two turns School Abjuration Cast by Cleric

Paladin

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard Concentration Yes

Banish a target to another plane of existence.

Blight

Level Four Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Instantaneous School Necromancy Cast by Druid

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Death Domain Cleric

Oathbreaker Paladin Concentration No

Deal 8d8 necrotic damage to a target that fails a Constitution saving throw (deals half damage on a successful save). Plants roll with disadvantage, and constructs and the undead are unaffected.

Confusion

Level Four Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Three turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard

Druid

Sorcerer

Wizard

Knowledge Domain Cleric Concentration Yes

Confuse a group of creatures so they attack and move at random, as well as occasionally skip their turn. Creatures must pass a Wisdom saving throw to resist.

Conjure Minor Elemental

Level Four Casting time Action Range 18m Duration – School Conjuration Cast by Druid

Wizard Concentration No

Create an elemental ally to fight with you.

Conjure Woodland Beings

Level Four Casting time Action Range – Duration – School Conjuration Cast by Druid

Ranger Concentration Yes

Summon at least one fey creature to fight alongside you.

Death Ward

Level Four Casting time Action Range 1.5m Duration Until long rest School Abjuration Cast by Cleric Concentration No

When your target reaches zero hit points for the first time, it automatically returns to one hit point.

Dimension Door

Level Four Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Instantaneous School Conjuration Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Trickery Domain Cleric

Oath of Vengeance Paladin Concentration No

Teleport yourself and one adjacent ally to a new position you can see (the ally must be medium or smaller).

Dominate Beast

Level Four Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Enchantment Cast by Druid

Sorcerer

Nature Domain Cleric

Archfey Warlock

Great Old One Warlock Concentration Yes

A beast must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or fight for your side. Every time the beast takes damage, it can repeat the saving throw to resist your spell.

Evard’s Black Tentacles

Level Four Casting time Action Range 18m (6m radius) Duration Ten turns School Conjuration Cast by Wizard

Great Old One Warlock Concentration Yes

Conjur tentacles from the ground which turn the area into difficult terrain. The tentacles smother creatures within range and deal 3d6 bludgeoning damage on a failed Wisdom saving throw.

Fire Shield

Level Four Casting time Action Range 1.5m Duration Ten turns School Evocation Cast by Wizard

Fiend Warlock Concentration No

You gain resistance to cold or fire damage, and you deal 2d8 damage to attackers within range that hit you.

Freedom of Movement

Level Four Casting time Action Range 1.5m Duration Until long rest School Abjuration Cast by Bard

Cleric

Druid

Ranger

War Domain Cleric

Oath of Devotion Paladin Concentration No

Your target isn’t affected by difficult terrain, water, or spells that would restrict their movement.

Grasping Vine

Level Four Casting time Bonus action Range 9m Duration Instantaneous School Conjuration Cast by Druid

Ranger

Nature Domain Cleric Concentration Yes

Create a vine that can be commanded to lash out at enemies. If they fail a Dexterity saving throw, the target is pulled 20ft towards the vine. On each of your turns, you can command the vine to repeat this as a bonus action.

Greater Invisibility

Level Four Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Ten turns School Illusion Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Wizard

Archfey Warlock Concentration Yes

You turn a creature invisible, giving them advantage on attacks and adding disadvantage to attacks against them. The invisible creature can interact with items, cast spells, or attack, but they must succeed on a Stealth check to remain invisible.

Guardian of Faith

Level Four Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Ten turns School Conjuration Cast by Cleric Concentration No

Summon a divine guardian that doesn’t move but attacks nearby enemies, dealing 20 radiant damage on a failed Dexterity saving throw (and half on a success). When it deals damage, the guardian loses the same amount of hit points.

Ice Storm

Level Four Casting time Action Range 18m (6m radius) Duration Two turns School Evocation Cast by Druid

Sorcerer

Wizard

Tempest Domain Cleric Concentration No

Rain a storm of ice on your enemies, forcing them to make a Dexterity saving throw. They take 2d8 bludgeoning damage and 4d6 cold damage on a failed save and half on a success.

Otiluke’s Resilient Sphere

Level Four Casting time Action Range – Duration – School Evocation Cast by Wizard Concentration Yes

Enclose a creature (large size or smaller) in a sphere (unwilling creatures must succeed on a Dexterity saving throw to resist).

Phantasmal Killer

Level Four Casting time Action Range – Duration – School Illusion Cast by Wizard Concentration Yes

Your target must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or become frightened and take 4d10 psychic damage on each of its turns.

Polymorph

Level Four Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Five turns School Transmutation Cast by Bard

Druid

Sorcerer

Wizard

Trickery Domain Cleric Concentration Yes

Your target must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or be turned into a sheep.

Staggering Smite

Level Four Casting time Bonus action Range Self Duration Ten turns School Evocation Cast by Paladin Concentration Yes

If your attack hits, you deal an extra 4d6 psychic damage and push your enemy back.

Stoneskin

Level Four Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Until long rest School Abjuration Cast by Druid

Sorcerer

Wizard

War Domain Cleric Concentration Yes

Your target becomes resistant to all non-magical damage.

Wall of Fire

Level Four Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Evocation Cast by Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard, Light Domain Cleric, Fiend Warlock Concentration Yes

Create a wall of fire that deals 5d8 fire to targets that fail a Dexterity saving throw (and half damage to those that successfully save).

Level five Baldur’s Gate 3 spells

Here are the level five Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:

Cloudkill

Level Five Casting time Action Range 18m Duration One turn School Conjuration Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard

Death Domain Cleric

Circle of Spores Druid Concentration Yes

Create a cloud that deals 5d8 poison damage if a target fails a Wisdom saving throw. The cloud can be repositioned on another turn, and the damage is dealt every turn.

Cone of Cold

Level Five Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard Concentration No

Shoot a cone of frosty air at enemies, who must make a Strength saving throw or take 8d8 cold damage. They take half damage on a successful saving throw.

Conjure Elemental

Level Five Casting time Action Range 18m Duration – School Conjuration Cast by Druid

Wizard Concentration No

Summon a powerful elemental ally to fight for you.

Contagion

Level Five Casting time Action Range Melee Duration – School Necromancy Cast by Cleric

Druid Concentration No

Choose one of six diseases to inflict upon a target. Each gives the creature disadvantage on a different ability score’s checks and saving throws, as well as various conditions.

Destructive Wave

Level Five Casting time Action Range 6m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Tempest Domain Cleric Concentration No

If your target fails a Constitution saving throw, they take 5d6 thunder or radiant damage and are knocked prone. On a successful save, they still take half damage.

Dispel Evil and Good

Level Five Casting time Action Range – Duration – School Abjuration Cast by Cleric, Paladin Concentration Yes

Remove the charmed, possessed, or frightened condition from an ally, or send an enemy from another plane back to their home turf.

Dominate Person

Level Five Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Wizard

Trickery Domain Cleric

Oathbreaker Paladin

Archfey Warlock

Great Old One Warlock Concentration Yes

A humanoid target must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or be forced to fight as your ally. Every time the target takes damage, it can re-attempt the saving throw to resist your influence.

Flame Strike

Level Five Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Cleric

Fiend Warlock Concentration No

Rain fire down from the heavens, dealing 5d6 fire or radiant damage to a target that fails its Dexterity saving throw. If the target succeeds, it still takes half damage.

Greater Restoration

Level Five Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Instantaneous School Abjuration Cast by Bard

Cleric

Druid Concentration No

End one condition, curse, ability score reduction, or hit point reduction.

Hold Monster

Level Five Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

War Domain Cleric Concentration Yes

Target monster must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or become paralyzed, unable to move, act, or react. Attacks on the target that occur within 3m are always critical hits. This spell does not affect the undead.

Insect Plague

Level Five Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Conjuration Cast by Cleric

Druid

Sorcerer Concentration Yes

Summon a swarm of locusts to turn an area into difficult terrain and attack everyone within. Targets that fail a Constitution saving throw take 4d10 piercing damage (or half on a successful save). They also have disadvantage on Perception checks.

Mass Cure Wounds

Level Five Casting time Action Range – Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Bard

Cleric

Druid Concentration No

Up to six creatures regain hit points equal to 3d8 plus your spellcasting ability modifier.

Planar Binding

Level Five Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Abjuration Cast by Bard

Cleric

Druid

Wizard Concentration Yes

Target a celestial, elemental, fey, or fiend who must make a Wisdom saving throw. If they fail, the target will fight for you as an ally.

Seeming

Level Five Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Until long rest School Illusion Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Wizard

Archfey Warlock Concentration No

Disguise up to four members of your party.

Telekinesis

Level Five Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Transmutation Cast by Sorcerer, Wizard, Great Old One Warlock Concentration Yes

An object or creature (that fails a Strength saving throw) can be thrown up to 18m with the power of your mind. You can use Telekinesis again on your next turn without using a spell slot.

Wall of Stone

Level Five Casting time Action Range 18m Duration – School Evocation Cast by Druid

Sorcerer

Wizard Concentration Yes

Create a solid stone wall.

Level six Baldur’s Gate 3 spells

Finally, here are the level six Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:

Arcane Gate

Level Six Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Conjuration Cast by Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard Concentration Yes

Create two linked teleportation portals you can travel through.

Blade Barrier

Level Six Casting time Action Range 18m Duration One turn School Evocation Cast by Cleric Concentration Yes

Create a wall of blades that turn an area into difficult terrain and damage enemies. Anyone who gets too close must succeed on a Dexterity saving throw or take 6d10 slashing damage.

Chain Lightning

Level Six Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard Concentration No

An enemy that fails a Dexterity saving throw takes 10d8 lightning damage (and half on a successful save). Three extra bolts then leap from the target, damaging three other enemies within 18m.

Circle of Death

Level Six Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Instantaneous School Necromancy Cast by Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard Concentration No

A target takes 8d6 necrotic damage on a failed Constitution saving throw, and half damage on a successful save.

Create Undead

Level Six Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Until long rest School Necromancy Cast by Cleric

Warlock

Wizard Concentration No

Summon an undead mummy to fight as your ally.

Disintegrate

Level Six Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Instantaneous School Transmutation Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard Concentration No

Deal 10d6 force damage to a creature that fails its Dexterity saving throw. If you reduce the creature to zero hit points, it disintegrates.

Eyebite

Level Six Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Necromancy Cast by Bard

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard Concentration Yes

Each turn, you can inflict the panicked, sickened, or asleep condition on a target who fails its Wisdom saving throw.

Flesh to Stone

Level Six Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Three turns School Transmutation Cast by Warlock

Wizard Concentration Yes

A target who fails a Constitution saving throw is restrained. If they cannot succeed a saving throw within three times they are petrified, turning to stone.

Globe of Invulnerability

Level Six Casting time Action Range 3m Duration Three turns School Abjuration Cast by Sorcerer

Wizard Concentration Yes

Create a magical barrier that makes all creatures inside immune to damage.

Harm

Level Six Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Until long rest School Necromancy Cast by Cleric Concentration No

Deal 14d6 necrotic damage on a failed Constitution saving throw and reduce a target’s maximum hit points. The target still takes half damage on a successful save.

Heal

Level Six Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Cleric

Druid Concentration No

Grant a target up to 70 hit points and remove blindness and/or disease.

Heroes’ Feast

Level Six Casting time Action Range – Duration 24 hours School Conjuration Cast by Cleric

Druid Concentration No

Create a grand meal for up to 12 people that cures diseases, makes you mmune to poison, and increases your hit points by 2d10.

Otiluke’s Freezing Sphere

Level Six Casting time Action Range Melee Duration Instantaneous School Evocation Cast by Wizard Concentration No

Create a ball of ice that deals 10d6 cold damage to a target that fails its Constitution saving throw. The sphere can be stored for use later on.

Otto’s Irresistible Dance

Level Six Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Ten turns School Enchantment Cast by Bard

Wizard Concentration Yes

A creature that fails a Wisdom saving throw is compelled to start dancing. It cannot move or take actions, it gains disadvantage on attack rolls and Dexterity saving throws, and attacks against it have advantage.

Planar Ally

Level Six Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Until long rest School Conjuration Cast by Cleric Concentration No

Summon a deva, djinn, or cambion to fight alongside you.

Sunbeam

Level Six Casting time Action Range 18m Duration Ten turns School Evocation Cast by Druid

Sorcerer

Wizard Concentration Yes

Create a beam of light that, on a failed Constitution save, blinds targets and deals 6d8 radiant damage. Targets still take half damage on a successful save. On subsequent turns, you can recast Sunbeam without spending a spell slot.

Wall of Ice

Level Six Casting time Action Range 18m Duration – School Evocation Cast by Wizard Concentration Yes

Create a wall of ice that deals 10d6 cold damage to any creature within range that fails a Dexterity saving throw. When the ice wall breaks, it leaves behind a cloud of air that deals 10d6 cold damage to creatures within.

Wall of Thorns

Level Six Casting time Action Range 18m Duration – School Conjuration Cast by Druid Concentration Yes

Create a wall of thorns that count as difficult terrain and deal 7d8 piercing damage to targets that get too close.

Wind Walk

Level Six Casting time Action Range 9m Duration Until long rest School Transmutation Cast by Druid Concentration No

Turn yourself and allies into clouds of mist that can’t attack, cast spells, or talk – but can avoid attacks.

That was a long old list of Baldur’s Gate 3 spells. Still with us? Why not check out our favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 feats, too!