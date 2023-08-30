Looking for the best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells to pick up on your next playthrough? You’ve come to the right place – as long-time players of D&D 5e, we’ve got a lot of opinions on which BG3 spells are top picks. Whether you want to maximize your damage output, pass every skill check you see, or simply become roleplaying royalty, we can recommend something for you.
Below you won't just find the best Baldur's Gate 3 spells – we've explained every spell in the game – yes, all 202 of them.. That way, whatever your Baldur's Gate 3 build, you can find the perfect fit.
Best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells
Here are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:
- Fireball
- Counterspell
- Magic Missile
- Eldritch Blast
- Healing Word
- Haste
Fireball
Fans of D&D will know how classic this spell is. One of the biggest and most consistent damage spells, Fireball 5e is a solid area of effect spell that can be picked up relatively early and upscaled to cause maximum chaos.
Counterspell
Never underestimate how powerful it can be to cancel out an enemy’s spell. A perfect reaction for spellcasters who don’t get close enough to use opportunity attacks.
Magic Missile
If you want to guarantee a hit, Magic Missile is an essential spell. You can dish out multiple bolts of low-level damage, letting you take out a host of enemies in a single strike if their health is low enough.
Eldritch Blast
By far the most powerful damage-dealing cantrip in BG3 – Eldritch Blast 5e is so good that low-level DnD Warlocks won’t need to cast many other spells. Eldritch Invocations 5e make this even better as you level up, too.
Healing Word
Being able to cast a healing spell as a bonus action is fantastic for action economy. That makes it worth all the other high-level healing spells combined.
Haste
Haste 5e gives you a huge amount of bang for your buck. With Haste you’re faster and harder to hit, which synergies well with many different class features.
All Baldur’s Gate 3 spells explained
And now, level-by-level here’s every Baldur’s Gate 3 spell:
- Baldur’s Gate 3 cantrips
- Level one Baldur’s Gate 3 spells
- Level two Baldur’s Gate 3 spells
- Level three Baldur’s Gate 3 spells
- Level four Baldur’s Gate 3 spells
- Level five Baldur’s Gate 3 spells
- Level six Baldur’s Gate 3 spells
Baldur’s Gate 3 cantrips
The list of Baldur’s Gate 3 cantrips includes:
- Acid Splash
- Blade Ward
- Bone Chill
- Dancing Lights
- Eldritch Blast
- Fire Bolt
- Friends
- Guidance
- Light
- Mage Hand
- Minor Illusion
- Poison Spray
- Produce Flame
- Ray of Frost
- Resistance
- Sacred Flame
- Shillelagh
- Shocking Grasp
- Thaumaturgy
- Thorn Whip
- True Strike
- Vicious Mockery
Acid Splash
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Throw a bubble of acid at enemies. If they fail a Dexterity saving throw, Acid Splash deals 1d6 acid damage to affected targets. On a successful save, the damage is negated.
Blade Ward
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Two turns
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Take half damage from bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing attacks.
Bone Chill
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|One turn
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Deal 1d8 necrotic damage, and prevent your target from healing until your next turn. If the target is undead, they also get disadvantage on attack rolls.
Dancing Lights
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (9m radius)
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Illuminate an area of your choice.
Eldritch Blast
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Conjure a beam of energy that deals 1d10 force damage. When cast at higher levels, you can cast more than one beam at a time (two at level five and three at level ten).
Fire Bolt
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Hurl fire and deal 1d10 fire damage on a successful hit.
Friends
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Gain advantage on Charisma checks against a non-hostile creature of your choice. When the spell ends, your target knows it was charmed (and might be angry at the spellcaster).
Guidance
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Divination
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Grant a target a 1d4 bonus to ability checks.
Light
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee (7.5m radius)
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Infuse an object with an aura of light.
Mage Hand
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
You create a ghostly hand that can move and interact with objects.
Minor Illusion
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Illusion
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create an illusion that compels nearby creatures to investigate.
Poison Spray
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|3m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Create a small cloud of noxious gas that deals 1d12 poison damage.
Produce Flame
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Create a flickering flame in your hand. It sheds 9m of bright light and deals 1d8 fire damage when thrown. You can throw the flame immediately without spending, but throwing it on a different turn costs an action. You must also spend an action to extinguish the flame.
Ray of Frost
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Throw a ray of frost that deals 1d8 cold damage and reduces your target’s movement speed by 3m.
Resistance
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Your target receives a 1d4 bonus to saving throws.
Sacred Flame
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
If your target fails a Dexterity saving throw, Sacred Flame deals 1d8 radiant damage.
Shillelagh
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Your staff or club becomes magical. It now deals 1d8 bludgeoning damage and uses your spellcasting ability for attack and damage rolls.
Shocking Grasp
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|One turn
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Shock a target with 1d8 lightning damage. The target cannot use reactions for a turn.
Thaumaturgy
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Gain advantage on intimidation and performance checks.
Thorn Whip
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Hit a creature with a thorny vine, dealing 1d6 piercing damage and dragging them 3m closer to you.
True Strike
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Two turns
|School
|Divination
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Gain advantage on your next attack roll.
Vicious Mockery
|Level
|Cantrip
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|One turn
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Insult a creature, dealing 1d4 psychic damage if it fails a Wisdom saving throw. On a failed save, it also has disadvantage on its next attack roll.
Level one Baldur’s Gate 3 spells
Here are the level one Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:
- Animal Friendship
- Armor of Agathys
- Arms of Hadar
- Bane
- Bless
- Burning Hands
- Charm Person
- Chromatic Orb
- Color Spray
- Command
- Compelled Duel
- Create or Destroy Water
- Cure Wounds
- Disguise Self
- Dissonant Whispers
- Divine Favor
- Enhance Leap
- Ensnaring Strike
- Entangle
- Expeditious Retreat
- False Life
- Feather Fall
- Find Familiar
- Fog Cloud
- Goodberry
- Grease
- Guiding Bolt
- Hail of Thorns
- Healing Word
- Hellish Rebuke
- Heroism
- Hex
- Hunter’s Mark
- Ice Knife
- Inflict Wounds
- Longstrider
- Lunar Mend
- Mage Armor
- Magic Missile
- Protection from Evil and Good
- Ray of Sickness
- Sanctuary
- Searing Smite
- Shield
- Shield of Faith
- Sleep
- Speak with Animals
- Tasha’s Hideous Laughter
- Thunderous Smite
- Thunderwave
- Wrathful Smite
- Witch Bolt
Animal Friendship
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
On a failed Wisdom saving throw, a beast will not attack you for ten turns.
Armor of Agathys
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Gain five temporary hit points and deal five cold damage to any creature that hits you with a melee attack.
Arms of Hadar
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Self (3m radius)
|Duration
|One turn
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Summon dark spectral tendrils. On a failed Strength saving throw, targets in range take 2d6 necrotic damage and can’t take reactions.
Bane
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Target up to three creatures, that must succeed on a Charisma saving throw or receive a 1d4 penalty to attack rolls and saving throws.
Bless
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Up to three creatures gain a 1d4 bonus to attack rolls and saving throws.
Burning Hands
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|5m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Create a cone of fire that forces any within range to make a Dexterity saving throw. On a failed save, they take 3d6 fire damage – and on a successful save, they take half the damage.
Charm Person
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Force a target to make a Wisdom saving throw. On a failed save, they can no longer attack you. You also gain advantage on Charisma checks in dialogue. The condition ends early if you or an ally hurts the target, and you may be accused of enchanting the target in higher difficulty settings.
Chromatic Orb
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Hurl a sphere of energy, dealing one of the following:
- 3d8 thunder damage
- 2d8 acid damage
- 2d8 cold damage
- 2d8 fire damage
- 2d8 fire damage
- 2d8 lightning damage
Deals additional damage at higher levels.
Color Spray
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|5m
|Duration
|One turn
|School
|Illusion
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Blind targets up to a combined 33 hit points.
Command
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|One turn
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Command a creature to flee, come closer, halt, drop to the ground, or drop their weapon. The target resists this command if they pass a Wisdom saving throw.
Compelled Duel
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Three turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Compel an enemy to attack you, and only you. It can’t attack other creatures.
Create or Destroy Water
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m (4m radius)
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Summon water to extinguish flames and create a water surface.
Cure Wounds
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Give a creature hit points equal to 1d8 plus your spellcasting modifier.
Disguise Self
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Illusion
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Change all aspects of your appearance.
Dissonant Whispers
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Two turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Whisper to a creature. On a failed Wisdom saving throw, it takes 3d6 psychic damage and becomes frightened. On a successful save, it’s not frightened but takes half damage.
Divine Favor
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Three turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Your weapon attacks deal an additional 1d4 radiant damage.
Enhance Leap
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Triple a creature’s jumping distance. This spell can also be cast as a ritual, meaning it can be cast outside of combat without using a spell slot.
Ensnaring Strike
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Your weapon attack summons vines that ensnare a target on a failed Strength saving throw.
Entangle
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (2m radius)
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create vines on the ground which entangle creatures who fail a Strength saving throw. These creatures cannot move, and attack rolls against them have advantage while their attack rolls and saving throws are disadvantaged. A help action can be used to free them.
Expeditious Retreat
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Transmuation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Instantly gain Dash as a bonus action on each of your turns.
Faerie Fire
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (6m radius)
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
All targets within range must make a Dexterity saving throw. On a failed save, Faerie Fire illuminates them, preventing invisibility and granting advantage on attack rolls against the creature.
False Life
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Use necromancy to gain seven temporary hit points.
Feather Fall
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Grant yourself and nearby allies immunity to fall damage. This can also be cast as a ritual (outside of combat without using a spell slot).
Find Familiar
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18
|Duration
|–
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Summon a Fey familiar. You can choose a spider, raven, frog, cat, crab, or rat. This can also be cast as a ritual (outside of combat without using a spell slot).
Fog Cloud
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (5m radius)
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a cloud that blinds and heavily obscures any creatures within.
Goodberry
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Create four goodberries in your or a companion’s inventory. Eating a berry restores 1d4 hit points.
Grease
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (4m radius)
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Cover the ground in grease. Creatures in range that fail a Dexterity saving throw fall prone.
Guiding Bolt
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Two turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Throw a beam of light that deals 4d6 radiant damage. On a hit, attack rolls against the target also have advantage.
Hail of Thorns
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|Ranger
|Concentration
|No
Create a shower of falling thorns that deal weapon damage to a target and then explode. This explosion deals an extra 1d10 piercing damage to the target and surrounding creatures. Your target must make a Dexterity saving throw when you attack – they still take half damage on a successful save, and the thorns still explode if the initial attack missed.
Healing Word
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Heal a creature you can see for 1d4 hit points. This spell becomes more powerful at higher levels.
Hellish Rebuke
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Reaction
|Range
|–
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
When you take damage, use a reaction to surround an attacker with flames. They take 2d10 fire damage on a failed Dexterity saving throw and half damage on a successful save.
Heroism
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Make yourself or a target immune to the frightened condition and grant five temporary hit points each turn.
Hex
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Immediately deal 1d6 necrotic damage to a target, and curse them to take additional damage whenever you attack in future. The target also gets disadvantage on ability checks with an ability of your choice. If the creature dies before the spell ends, you can choose a new target without spending another spell slot.
Hunter’s Mark
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Divination
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Mark a chosen enemy so you deal an extra 1d6 slashing damage with future weapon attacks. If the target dies before the spell ends, you can choose a new target without spending another spell slot.
Ice Knife
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (2m radius)
|Duration
|Two turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Throw shards of ice that deal 1d10 piercing damage on a successful Dexterity saving throw. Whether this attack hits or not, the ice explodes regardless, dealing an extra 2d6 cold damage and creating an ice surface, which counts as difficult terrain.
Inflict Wounds
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Touch a creature, dealing 3d10 necrotic damage.
Lunar Mend
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Until Wild Shape ends
|School
|–
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Spend a spell slot to regain hit points while in Wild Shape.
Longstrider
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Touch a creature to increase its movement speed by 3m. This can also be cast as a ritual outside of combat to avoid using a spell slot.
Mage Armor
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Increase a target’s armor class to 13 plus its Dexterity modifier.
Magic Missile
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Shoot three magical darts, each dealing 1d4+1 force damage. The darts always hit their target, and you can fire an extra dart for each spell slot level above first used to cast this spell.
Protection from Evil and Good
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Protect an ally against attacks from aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead. The target can’t be charmed, frightened, or possessed by these creatures, and all attacks from them are made with disadvantage.
Ray of Sickness
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Two turns
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
If a target fails a Constitution saving throw, it takes 2d8 poison damage and is possibly poisoned.
Sanctuary
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
You or an ally cannot be targeted by enemy attacks until you attack or harm a creature (though area of effect spells still deal damage).
Searing Smite
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Cause your weapon attacks to deal an extra 1d6 fire damage and set a target on fire. It then tales 1d6 fire damage every turn.
Shield
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Reaction
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|One turn
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
When you’re about to be hit by an enemy, you increase your armor class by five. You also take no damage from Magic Missile.
Shield of Faith
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Increase a target’s armor class by two.
Sleep
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Two turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Put creatures to sleep. You can target creatures up to a combined 24 hit points.
Speak with Animals
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Divination
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Gain the ability to verbally communicate with beasts.
Tasha’s Hideous Laughter
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Force a creature to have a laughing fit that knocks it prone on a failed Wisdom saving throw.
Thunderous Smite
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|One turn
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Deal an extra 2d6 thunder damage with a weapon attack. On a failed Strength saving throw, the target is pushed 3m away and knocked prone.
Thunderwave
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|5m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Thunderwave deals 2d8 thunder damage and pushes creatures away on a failed Constitution saving throw. On a successful save, the targets still take half damage.
Wrathful Smite
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Two turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
A melee weapon attack deals an extra 1d6 psychic damage and possibly frightens your target, preventing them from moving and making them easier to hit in future.
Witch Bolt
|Level
|One
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Link yourself to a target with a bolt of lightning that deals 1d12 lightning damage. Each turn, you can spend an action to re-activate the lightning, dealing another 1d12 lightning damage.
Level two Baldur’s Gate 3 spells
These are the level two Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:
- Aid
- Arcane Lock
- Barkskin
- Blindness
- Blur
- Branding Smite
- Calm Emotions
- Cloud of Daggers
- Crown of Madness
- Darkness
- Darkvision
- Detect Thoughts
- Enhance Ability
- Enlarge/Reduce
- Enthrall
- Flame Blade
- Flaming Sphere
- Gust of Wind
- Heat Metal
- Hold Person
- Invisibility
- Knock
- Lesser Restoration
- Magic Weapon
- Melf’s Acid Arrow
- Mirror Image
- Misty Step
- Moonbeam
- Pass Without Trace
- Phantasmal Force
- Prayer of Healing
- Protection from Poison
- Ray of Enfeeblement
- Scorching Ray
- Shatter
- Silence
- Spike Growth
- Warding Bond
- Web
Aid
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Increase nearby allies’ current and maximum hit points by five.
Arcane Lock
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Magically lock a door or container so it can’t be lockpicked or opened by Knock.
Barkskin
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Touch a willing creature to increase its armor class up to 16.
Blindness
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Force a target to make a Constitution saving throw. If they fail, their sight is limited, giving attack rolls against the creature advantage and giving the enemy’s attacks disadvantage.
Blur
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Illusion
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Attacks against you have disadvantage.
Branding Smite
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Your next melee attack marks your target with light and prevents them from turning invisible if they fail a Constitution saving throw.
Calm Emotions
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (6m radius)
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Humanoids within range can’t be charmed, frightened, or become enraged.
Cloud of Daggers
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a cloud of spinning daggers that deal 4d4 slashing damage to anyone caught inside.
Crown of Madness
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Three turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
If a humanoid target fails a Wisdom saving throw, you can force them to attack the creature closest to them (other than you), regardless of whether they’re on the same side or not.
Darkness
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (5m radius)
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create magical darkness that heavily obscures and blinds creatures within. Creatures cannot make ranged attacks into or out of the darkness.
Darkvision
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Range
|Duration
|School
|Cast by
|Concentration
Give a creature Darkvision, allowing them to see in darkness with a range of 12m.
Detect Thoughts
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Divination
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
You can read the thoughts of certain creatures while talking to them. This can also be cast as a ritual outside of combat to avoid using a spell slot.
Enhance Ability
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Give an ally advantage on ability checks with a chosen ability.
Enlarge/Reduce
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Make a creature larger or smaller. This enhances or reduces their weapon damage by 1d4, and it gives them advantage or disadvantage on Strength checks and saving throws.
Enthrall
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|6m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|Bard
|Concentration
|No
Force a creature to look at you, reducing its peripheral vision.
Flame Blade
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a flaming sword that sheds 3m of bright light and deals 3d6 fire damage. You can equip or unequip the sword, but it must remain on your person.
Flaming Sphere
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|Druid, Wizard, Light Domain Cleric
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a burning sphere that deals 2d6 fire damage to nearby enemies and objects. It also creates bright light in a 6m radius and dim light for an extra 6m.
Gust of Wind
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|(12m radius)
|Duration
|One turn
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Create a wind that clears clouds and (on a failed Strength saving throw) knocks creatures back 5m and makes them off balance.
Heat Metal
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Heat a metal weapon or piece of armor, causing it to glow and heat up. The creature touching it makes a Constitution saving throw.
If they fail the save on armor, the creature takes 2d8 fire damage and gets disadvantage on attack rolls and ability checks. You can also spend a bonus action on future turns to deal another 2d8 fire damage.
If the target object was a weapon, the creature instead takes 2d8 fire damage and receives the same disadvantages if they don’t drop their weapon.
Hold Person
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
If your target fails a Wisdom saving throw, they’re paralyzed and unable to move, act, or react. Attacks on them within 3m are always critical hits. The target can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of their turns to try and end the condition.
Invisibility
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Illusion
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Turn your target invisible, giving them advantage on attacks and any attacks against them disadvantage. The condition ends early if the target makes an attack or casts a spell.
Knock
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Unlock an object that uses an ordinary lock.
Lesser Restoration
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Cure a creature’s disease, poison, paralysis, or blindness.
Magic Weapon
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Make an ordinary weapon magical, giving it a +1 bonus to attack and damage rolls.
Melf’s Acid Arrow
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|One turn
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Fire an acidic arrow that deals 4d4 acid damage. It also creates acid on the ground, which deals 2d4 acid damage at the end of a target’s turn. Even if your initial attack misses, the target still takes half the initial 4d4 acid damage.
Mirror Image
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|–
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Illusion
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Create three copies of yourself to distract attackers. Every duplicate increases your armor class by three, and one of the duplicates disappears each time you avoid an attack.
Misty Step
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
You teleport to an unoccupied space you can see.
Moonbeam
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a beam of light that, on a failed Constitution saving throw, deals 2d10 radiant damage to any creature that enters the beam or starts their turn there. Targets still take half damage on a successful save. On subsequent turns, you can use an action to move the beam 18m.
Pass Without Trace
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Give yourself and all nearby companions a +10 bonus to Stealth checks.
Phantasmal Force
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Illusion
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
On a failed Intelligence saving throw, your target takes 1d6 psychic damage each turn.
Prayer of Healing
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m (9m radius)
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Grant all allies you can see hit points equal to 2d8 plus your spellcasting modifier. This can only be used outside of combat, and it doesn’t affect constructs or the undead.
Protection from Poison
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Negate all poisons affecting a target, grant the creature resistance to poison damage, and give them advantage on saving throws against being poisoned.
Ray of Enfeeblement
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Your target deals half damage with weapon attacks using Strength.
Scorching Ray
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Throw three rays of fire, each dealing 2d6 fire damage.
Shatter
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (3m radius)
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Targets within range make a Constitution saving throw (creatures made of inorganic material have disadvantage). On a failure, they take 3d8 thunder damage. They take half damage on a successful save.
Silence
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (6m)
|Duration
|100 turns
|School
|Illusion
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a sound-proof sphere that silences all within and makes them immune to thunder damage.
Spike Growth
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (6m radius)
|Duration
|100 turns
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Turn the ground into spikes that half movement. A creature takes 2-8 piercing damage for every 1.5m they move through the spike growth.
Warding Bond
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
An ally gains resistance to all damage and a +1 bonus to their armor class and saving throws. When they take damage, you take the same amount of damage.
Web
|Level
|Two
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (4m radius)
|Duration
|–
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a web which slows creatures’ movement. On a failed Dexterity saving throw, they become enwebbed.
Level three Baldur’s Gate 3 spells
Here’s every level three Baldur’s Gate 3 spell:
- Animate Dead
- Beacon of Hope
- Bestow Curse
- Blinding Smite
- Blink
- Call Lightning
- Conjure Barrage
- Counterspell
- Crusader’s Mantle
- Daylight
- Elemental Weapon
- Fear
- Feign Death
- Fireball
- Gaseous Form
- Glyph of Warding
- Grant Flight
- Haste
- Hunger of Hadar
- Hypnotic Pattern
- Lightning Arrow
- Lightning Bolt
- Mass Healing Word
- Plant Growth
- Protection from Energy
- Remove Curse
- Revivify
- Sleet Storm
- Slow
- Spirit Guardians
- Stinking Cloud
- Vampiric Touch
- Warden of Vitality
Animate Dead
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|3m
|Duration
|–
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Target a medium or small corpse and turn them into an undead ally.
Beacon of Hope
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Your allies regain the maximum hit points possible when healed, and they gain advantage on wisdom saving throws and death saving throws.
Bestow Curse
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
A creature you touch suffers a curse of your choice.
Blinding Smite
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
When you attack and your target fails a Constitution saving throw, you deal an extra 3d8 radiant damage and blind your target.
Blink
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
At the end of your turn, a d20 is rolled. If the result is 11 or higher, you move to the Ethereal Plane. This means you can’t be seen or harmed on the regular, Material Plane.
Call Lightning
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (2m radius)
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Targets within range make a Dexterity saving throw. On a failure, they take 3d10 lightning damage. On a success, they take half damage.
Conjure Barrage
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Turn an ordinary weapon into multiple weapons, which fly towards enemies in a 9m cone. On a failed Dexterity saving throw, targets take 2d8 damage, and they take half damage on a successful save.
Counterspell
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Reaction
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Negate another creature’s spell. If the spell is level three or below, you automatically counter it. If it’s above, you’ll need to use a higher level spell slot to improve your chances.
Crusader’s Mantle
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Nearby allies’ weapon attacks deal an extra 1d4 radiant damage.
Daylight
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Cause an item or a sphere you’ve summoned to shine brightly, dispelling all darkness around it.
Elemental Weapon
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Give a weapon a +1 bonus to attack rolls and a 1d4 damage bonus.
Fear
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Three turns
|School
|Illusion
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a terrifying image. If targets fail a Wisdom saving throw, they become fearful, making them easier to hit and unable to move.
Feign Death
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Put an ally in a temporary coma that makes them resistant to all types of damage (except psychic). Disease and poison have no effect on them.
Fireball
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (6m radius)
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Hurl a huge flame at enemies, dealing 8d6 fire damage.
Gaseous Form
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Turn yourself or a friend into a gas cloud. As a cloud, you can fit through small gaps, can’t fall, and are hard to damage. You also can’t attack, cast spells, or talk.
Glyph of Warding
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m (4m radius)
|Duration
|–
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Create glyphs on the ground that trigger when an enemy steps on them and fails a Dexterity saving throw. Glyphs can do a range of things, ranging from different types of damage to putting enemies to sleep.
Grant Flight
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Give yourself or an ally the ability to fly.
Haste
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
You or an ally become hastened. This gives you an action, doubles your movement speed, a +2 bonus to armor class, and advantage on Dexterity saving throws. When the spell ends, you become lethargic and unable to move or take actions for one turn.
Hunger of Hadar
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (6m radius)
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
You open a sphere of unknown horrors. Creatures that start their turn in range take 2d6 cold damage, and creatures that end their turn there take 2d6 acid damage. The area is difficult terrain and creatures within are blinded.
Hypnotic Pattern
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Two turns
|School
|Illusion
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Creatures that fail a Wisdom saving throw are hypnotized by an illusory pattern, leaving them incapacitated and unable to move or act. If the creature is helped, shoved, or takes damage, the effect ends.
Lightning Arrow
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
When you make a ranged weapon attack, your arrow creates small bolts of lightning that damage nearby creatures. The initial hit does 4d8 lightning damage, and the smaller lightning bolts deal 2d8 lightning damage.
Lightning Bolt
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|30m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Create a line of lightning that deals all creatures in its path 8d6 lightning damage on a failed Dexterity saving throw (and half damage on a success).
Mass Healing Word
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Choose up to six allies to regain hit points equal to 1d4 plus your spellcasting modifier.
Plant Growth
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (6m radius)
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Weeds cover the ground, quartering the movement speed of creatures trying to move through them.
Protection from Energy
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
A creature you touch becomes resistant to acid, cold, fire, lightning, or thunder damage.
Remove Curse
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
A creature you touch has all curses and hexes removed.
Revivify
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|Cleric, Paladin
|Concentration
|No
Bring a companion back from the brink of death, restoring them with one hit point.
Sleet Storm
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (9m radius)
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a storm that puts out fire, creates an icy surface (halving movement), and disrupts the concentration of spellcasters. Targets within range must make a Dexterity saving throw to avoid falling prone.
Slow
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Slow down time for up to six enemies, restricting their movement and making them easier to hit.
Spirit Guardians
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|3m (3m radius)
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Summon spirits to surround you and protect you. Enemies that get too close take 3d8 radiant or necrotic damage on a failed Wisdom saving throw (and half damage on a success. While using this spell, you can’t become invisible.
Stinking Cloud
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|3m (8m radius)
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a sickening cloud of gas that prevents creatures from taking actions.
Vampiric Touch
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|Warlock, Wizard
|Concentration
|Yes
Deal 3d6 necrotic damage to an enemy, and regain hit points equal to half the damage they take. For the next ten turns, you can use Vampiric Touch without using extra spell slots.
Warden of Vitality
|Level
|Three
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
While this spell lasts, you can cast Restore Vitality as a bonus action to heal yourself or allies.
Level four Baldur’s Gate 3 spells
These are the level four Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:
- Banishment
- Blight
- Confusion
- Conjure Minor Elemental
- Conjure Woodland Beings
- Death Ward
- Dimension Door
- Dominate Beast
- Evard’s Black Tentacles
- Fire Shield
- Freedom of Movement
- Grasping Vine
- Greater Invisibility
- Guardian of Faith
- Ice Storm
- Otiluke’s Resilient Sphere
- Phantasmal Killer
- Polymorph
- Staggering Smite
- Stoneskin
- Wall of Fire
Banishment
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Two turns
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Banish a target to another plane of existence.
Blight
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Deal 8d8 necrotic damage to a target that fails a Constitution saving throw (deals half damage on a successful save). Plants roll with disadvantage, and constructs and the undead are unaffected.
Confusion
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Three turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Confuse a group of creatures so they attack and move at random, as well as occasionally skip their turn. Creatures must pass a Wisdom saving throw to resist.
Conjure Minor Elemental
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|–
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Create an elemental ally to fight with you.
Conjure Woodland Beings
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|–
|Duration
|–
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Summon at least one fey creature to fight alongside you.
Death Ward
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|1.5m
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
When your target reaches zero hit points for the first time, it automatically returns to one hit point.
Dimension Door
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Teleport yourself and one adjacent ally to a new position you can see (the ally must be medium or smaller).
Dominate Beast
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
A beast must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or fight for your side. Every time the beast takes damage, it can repeat the saving throw to resist your spell.
Evard’s Black Tentacles
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (6m radius)
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Conjur tentacles from the ground which turn the area into difficult terrain. The tentacles smother creatures within range and deal 3d6 bludgeoning damage on a failed Wisdom saving throw.
Fire Shield
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|1.5m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
You gain resistance to cold or fire damage, and you deal 2d8 damage to attackers within range that hit you.
Freedom of Movement
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|1.5m
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Your target isn’t affected by difficult terrain, water, or spells that would restrict their movement.
Grasping Vine
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a vine that can be commanded to lash out at enemies. If they fail a Dexterity saving throw, the target is pulled 20ft towards the vine. On each of your turns, you can command the vine to repeat this as a bonus action.
Greater Invisibility
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Illusion
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
You turn a creature invisible, giving them advantage on attacks and adding disadvantage to attacks against them. The invisible creature can interact with items, cast spells, or attack, but they must succeed on a Stealth check to remain invisible.
Guardian of Faith
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Summon a divine guardian that doesn’t move but attacks nearby enemies, dealing 20 radiant damage on a failed Dexterity saving throw (and half on a success). When it deals damage, the guardian loses the same amount of hit points.
Ice Storm
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m (6m radius)
|Duration
|Two turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Rain a storm of ice on your enemies, forcing them to make a Dexterity saving throw. They take 2d8 bludgeoning damage and 4d6 cold damage on a failed save and half on a success.
Otiluke’s Resilient Sphere
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|–
|Duration
|–
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Enclose a creature (large size or smaller) in a sphere (unwilling creatures must succeed on a Dexterity saving throw to resist).
Phantasmal Killer
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|–
|Duration
|–
|School
|Illusion
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Your target must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or become frightened and take 4d10 psychic damage on each of its turns.
Polymorph
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Five turns
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Your target must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or be turned into a sheep.
Staggering Smite
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Bonus action
|Range
|Self
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
If your attack hits, you deal an extra 4d6 psychic damage and push your enemy back.
Stoneskin
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Your target becomes resistant to all non-magical damage.
Wall of Fire
|Level
|Four
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard, Light Domain Cleric, Fiend Warlock
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a wall of fire that deals 5d8 fire to targets that fail a Dexterity saving throw (and half damage to those that successfully save).
Level five Baldur’s Gate 3 spells
Here are the level five Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:
- Cloudkill
- Cone of Cold
- Conjure Elemental
- Contagion
- Destructive Wave
- Dispel Evil and Good
- Dominate Person
- Flame Strike
- Greater Restoration
- Hold Monster
- Insect Plague
- Mass Cure Wounds
- Planar Binding
- Seeming
- Telekinesis
- Wall of Stone
Cloudkill
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|One turn
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a cloud that deals 5d8 poison damage if a target fails a Wisdom saving throw. The cloud can be repositioned on another turn, and the damage is dealt every turn.
Cone of Cold
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Shoot a cone of frosty air at enemies, who must make a Strength saving throw or take 8d8 cold damage. They take half damage on a successful saving throw.
Conjure Elemental
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|–
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Summon a powerful elemental ally to fight for you.
Contagion
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|–
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Choose one of six diseases to inflict upon a target. Each gives the creature disadvantage on a different ability score’s checks and saving throws, as well as various conditions.
Destructive Wave
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|6m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
If your target fails a Constitution saving throw, they take 5d6 thunder or radiant damage and are knocked prone. On a successful save, they still take half damage.
Dispel Evil and Good
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|–
|Duration
|–
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|Cleric, Paladin
|Concentration
|Yes
Remove the charmed, possessed, or frightened condition from an ally, or send an enemy from another plane back to their home turf.
Dominate Person
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
A humanoid target must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or be forced to fight as your ally. Every time the target takes damage, it can re-attempt the saving throw to resist your influence.
Flame Strike
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Rain fire down from the heavens, dealing 5d6 fire or radiant damage to a target that fails its Dexterity saving throw. If the target succeeds, it still takes half damage.
Greater Restoration
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
End one condition, curse, ability score reduction, or hit point reduction.
Hold Monster
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Target monster must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw or become paralyzed, unable to move, act, or react. Attacks on the target that occur within 3m are always critical hits. This spell does not affect the undead.
Insect Plague
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Summon a swarm of locusts to turn an area into difficult terrain and attack everyone within. Targets that fail a Constitution saving throw take 4d10 piercing damage (or half on a successful save). They also have disadvantage on Perception checks.
Mass Cure Wounds
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|–
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Up to six creatures regain hit points equal to 3d8 plus your spellcasting ability modifier.
Planar Binding
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Target a celestial, elemental, fey, or fiend who must make a Wisdom saving throw. If they fail, the target will fight for you as an ally.
Seeming
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Illusion
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Disguise up to four members of your party.
Telekinesis
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|Sorcerer, Wizard, Great Old One Warlock
|Concentration
|Yes
An object or creature (that fails a Strength saving throw) can be thrown up to 18m with the power of your mind. You can use Telekinesis again on your next turn without using a spell slot.
Wall of Stone
|Level
|Five
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|–
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Level six Baldur’s Gate 3 spells
Finally, here are the level six Baldur’s Gate 3 spells:
- Arcane Gate
- Blade Barrier
- Chain Lightning
- Circle of Death
- Create Undead
- Disintegrate
- Eyebite
- Flesh to Stone
- Globe of Invulnerability
- Harm
- Heal
- Heroes’ Feast
- Otiluke’s Freezing Sphere
- Otto’s Irresistible Dance
- Planar Ally
- Sunbeam
- Wall of Ice
- Wall of Thorns
- Wind Walk
Arcane Gate
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create two linked teleportation portals you can travel through.
Blade Barrier
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|One turn
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a wall of blades that turn an area into difficult terrain and damage enemies. Anyone who gets too close must succeed on a Dexterity saving throw or take 6d10 slashing damage.
Chain Lightning
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
An enemy that fails a Dexterity saving throw takes 10d8 lightning damage (and half on a successful save). Three extra bolts then leap from the target, damaging three other enemies within 18m.
Circle of Death
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
A target takes 8d6 necrotic damage on a failed Constitution saving throw, and half damage on a successful save.
Create Undead
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Summon an undead mummy to fight as your ally.
Disintegrate
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Deal 10d6 force damage to a creature that fails its Dexterity saving throw. If you reduce the creature to zero hit points, it disintegrates.
Eyebite
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Each turn, you can inflict the panicked, sickened, or asleep condition on a target who fails its Wisdom saving throw.
Flesh to Stone
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Three turns
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
A target who fails a Constitution saving throw is restrained. If they cannot succeed a saving throw within three times they are petrified, turning to stone.
Globe of Invulnerability
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|3m
|Duration
|Three turns
|School
|Abjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a magical barrier that makes all creatures inside immune to damage.
Harm
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Necromancy
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Deal 14d6 necrotic damage on a failed Constitution saving throw and reduce a target’s maximum hit points. The target still takes half damage on a successful save.
Heal
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Grant a target up to 70 hit points and remove blindness and/or disease.
Heroes’ Feast
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|–
|Duration
|24 hours
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Create a grand meal for up to 12 people that cures diseases, makes you mmune to poison, and increases your hit points by 2d10.
Otiluke’s Freezing Sphere
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|Melee
|Duration
|Instantaneous
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Create a ball of ice that deals 10d6 cold damage to a target that fails its Constitution saving throw. The sphere can be stored for use later on.
Otto’s Irresistible Dance
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Enchantment
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
A creature that fails a Wisdom saving throw is compelled to start dancing. It cannot move or take actions, it gains disadvantage on attack rolls and Dexterity saving throws, and attacks against it have advantage.
Planar Ally
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Summon a deva, djinn, or cambion to fight alongside you.
Sunbeam
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|Ten turns
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a beam of light that, on a failed Constitution save, blinds targets and deals 6d8 radiant damage. Targets still take half damage on a successful save. On subsequent turns, you can recast Sunbeam without spending a spell slot.
Wall of Ice
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|–
|School
|Evocation
|Cast by
|Wizard
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a wall of ice that deals 10d6 cold damage to any creature within range that fails a Dexterity saving throw. When the ice wall breaks, it leaves behind a cloud of air that deals 10d6 cold damage to creatures within.
Wall of Thorns
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|18m
|Duration
|–
|School
|Conjuration
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|Yes
Create a wall of thorns that count as difficult terrain and deal 7d8 piercing damage to targets that get too close.
Wind Walk
|Level
|Six
|Casting time
|Action
|Range
|9m
|Duration
|Until long rest
|School
|Transmutation
|Cast by
|
|Concentration
|No
Turn yourself and allies into clouds of mist that can’t attack, cast spells, or talk – but can avoid attacks.
