Data shows most Baldur’s Gate 3 players avoid banging a bear

Baldur’s Gate 3 players preferred romancing Halsin as a human, Larian Studios has revealed. Among a list of statistics about player choices in Baldur’s Gate 3, the company said that 66% of players, when given the choice during Halsin’s romance scene, went with human form Halsin over bear form.

While you can romance all the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, in the buzz leading up to the game’s arrival, one romance scene stood out above all the others. When it comes to romancing the DnD Druid Halsin, you have the option to let him assume his wild shape form and do the deed with a sentient bear.

When this grizzly romance was announced, one month before the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date, it quickly went viral. The bear sex scene seemed to be all anyone could talk about, fueling countless articles, memes, and social media posts.

It may even have had a dramatic impact on Baldur’s Gate 3 sales. According to our sister site PCGamesN, after the July 7 Panel from Hell showcase, where we were first introduced to the surprising scene, Baldur’s Gate 3 sales saw a significant jump. It went from number 25 according to Steam charts to number 7.

But it looks like, while players were excited that Baldur’s Gate was a game where you could have sex with a bear, relatively few fans actually wanted to try it out for themselves.

There are lots of possible reasons for that. Perhaps players were primarily crazy about the bear scene for what it represented: the amount of creativity Larian had injected into its game – exactly as zany as your DnD table.

Perhaps 66% of those romancing Halsin were too attracted to his friendly elfen face to let him wild shape. Perhaps people (rightly) guessed that the bear scene wasn’t actually going to show you anything too naughty, or perhaps they’d already looked it up on YouTube (5:36:00 in the video below).

Whatever the reason, two-thirds of those who chose to pursue Halsin as a Baldur’s Gate 3 romance option decided not to let the fur fly, and stick to humanoid-on-humanoid action instead.

