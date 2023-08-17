Latest Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix might have wiped your saves

If you were playing between 12:30pm and 3:30pm PT on August 16, some of your Baldur’s Gate 3 save files might have been corrupted. This is according to Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios, who attempted to roll out a hotfix on Wednesday. The hotfix was originally meant to address a range of small issues with the game, including bugs caused by Baldur’s Gate 3 multiplayer and Baldur’s Gate 3 companions.

“Due to a build error causing new crashes, we’ve rolled back Hotfix four for the time being”, Larian writes on social media. “We’ll re-release it as soon as we’ve fixed the cause.” “If you’ve saved since updating, you won’t be able to load those saves until we’ve re-published Hotfix four. Sorry about the inconvenience.”

Since the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date on August 4, Larian has successfully uploaded three hotfixes addressing a range of bugs and imbalances. Hotfix four appears to be the first of these to fail, and it’s not currently clear what’s caused the problems.

While fans have generally been gracious in Larian’s comment sections, several fans are still lamenting the several hours of gameplay they’ve lost.

A moment of silence for editor Alex Evans‘ save files, everyone:

There’s been some save file corruption, but Larian makes it clear you don’t need to stop playing BG3 completely. “To clarify, we’ve rolled back to hotfix three, so you can keep playing”, it writes on social media. “You just won’t be able to load saves from today’s hotfix four until it’s pushed live again. Apologies.” There is currently no ETA on the new version of hotfix four.

