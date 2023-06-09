Beloved Harry Potter actor joins Baldur’s Gate 3 voice cast

Jason Isaacs, best known for portraying Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, joins the voice cast for the DnD RPG as new villain Lord Enver Gortash

Baldur's Gate 3 villain Lord Enver Gortash, a handsome but dishevelled man in fine robes - voiced by Jason Isaacs, who played Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter

Published:

Baldur's Gate 3

A new Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actor has joined the cast; Jason Isaacs, whose past roles include Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series and Captain Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek Discovery, takes on the mantle of Lord Enver Gortash. The new villain for the licensed Dungeons and Dragons RPG was revealed in a trailer on Thursday, as part of developer Larian Studio’s hype campaign for the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date on August 31.

Isaacs gets off some delightfully villainous monologuing in the trailer: “You are soon to witness the people of Baldur’s Gate complete power over them… A new age is upon us… gods have mercy on those who would stand in our way…”

Baldur's Gate 3 Harry Potter actor Lord Gortash Jason Isaacs - Larian Studios trailer screenshot showing Jason Isaacs in a baseball cap recording voiceover into a microphone.

A press release by Larian explains how Gortash relates to the plot: “After the recent disappearance of Duke Ravengard, the city of Baldur’s Gate has turned to Lord Enver Gortash, the up-and-coming designer of the Steel Watchers – magical clockwork warriors created to defend the city. As the newly-minted protector of Baldur’s Gate, Gortash stands as one of the most powerful figures within its walls.”

YouTube Thumbnail

If we had to pick a DnD Class and DnD Race for a GM wanting to stat this guy out as an NPC for their campaign, we’d go with a Human Artificer 5e, with the Noble DnD background. Of course there’s plenty of ways to create automata in DnD, so it’s perfectly possible that Gortash is a Wizard 5e or some other manner of magical tinkerer – we’re not taking it as read that Artificer will become a playable Baldur’s Gate 3 class. We can hope, though!

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.