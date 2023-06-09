Beloved Harry Potter actor joins Baldur’s Gate 3 voice cast

A new Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actor has joined the cast; Jason Isaacs, whose past roles include Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series and Captain Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek Discovery, takes on the mantle of Lord Enver Gortash. The new villain for the licensed Dungeons and Dragons RPG was revealed in a trailer on Thursday, as part of developer Larian Studio’s hype campaign for the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date on August 31.

Isaacs gets off some delightfully villainous monologuing in the trailer: “You are soon to witness the people of Baldur’s Gate complete power over them… A new age is upon us… gods have mercy on those who would stand in our way…”

A press release by Larian explains how Gortash relates to the plot: “After the recent disappearance of Duke Ravengard, the city of Baldur’s Gate has turned to Lord Enver Gortash, the up-and-coming designer of the Steel Watchers – magical clockwork warriors created to defend the city. As the newly-minted protector of Baldur’s Gate, Gortash stands as one of the most powerful figures within its walls.”

If we had to pick a DnD Class and DnD Race for a GM wanting to stat this guy out as an NPC for their campaign, we’d go with a Human Artificer 5e, with the Noble DnD background. Of course there’s plenty of ways to create automata in DnD, so it’s perfectly possible that Gortash is a Wizard 5e or some other manner of magical tinkerer – we’re not taking it as read that Artificer will become a playable Baldur’s Gate 3 class. We can hope, though!