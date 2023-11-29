Best Lego Flowers 2023

The best Lego Flowers are joyful to give, receive, and build. If you’re looking for a floral gift with a difference or even a present for yourself then Lego has some iris-istible sets. Most of the sets featured in this list come from the Lego Botanical range which includes elements of plant-based plastic which is made using sustainable sourced sugar cane! That’s bloomin’ wonderful!

On top of that, Lego flowers and plants are unique because they require zero maintenance, never die, and are made specifically for adults. Speaking of which, if you are on a Lego binge why not look at our best Lego sets for adults and best Lego Ideas sets guides?

Here are the best Lego flowers:

1. Lego Wildflower Bouquet

This is the most colorful Lego set.

Lego Wildflower Bouquet specs:

Model number 10313 Build time Roughly 2 hours Number of pieces 939 Number of minifigures 0 Recommended age 18+

The Lego wildflower bouquet showcases an abundant arrangement of exquisite flowers. Each one is visually appealing, with a strong (if blocky) resemblance to their organic counterparts. Varying stem lengths add depth with the larkspur being the tallest, reaching over 47cm. Some, like the gerbera daisies, have adjustable petals for customization allowing you to create a unique bouquet.

This set features eight species of wildflowers; leatherleaf fern, cow parsley, Welsh poppy, cornflower, lavender, lupin, larkspur, and gerbera daisy, totaling sixteen individual stems. This set pops with colors from fuschia, and yellow to bright orange. This ensemble will add a burst of radiance to any space—a perfect winter pick-me-up!

Similar to other sets on this list, the wildflower bouquet incorporates familiar Lego pieces, such as using minifigure ores for petals on the gerbera daisy and pirate hats on the lupin. With 939 pieces and a reasonable price of $59.99 (£54.99), it delivers a unique building experience without unnecessary complexity. This set is a must for both Lego and flower enthusiasts!

Read our Lego Wildflower Bouquet review.

2. Lego Flower Bouquet

This is the first Lego flower set of its kind.

Lego Flower Bouquet specs:

Model number 10280 Build time Roughly 2 hours Number of pieces 756 Number of minifigures 0 Recommended age 18+

The flower bouquet Lego set was the first of its kind. This set ticks all the boxes. The fun goes beyond the build. Once built you get to arrange your flowers. The idea is that you can embrace your inner florist, Lego style! The build is not overly complex, moreover, it is relaxing and calming. Perfect for winding down after a long day at work.

This set is well priced at $60 (£55). You get fifteen stems in total. You get three roses, two daises, two snapdragons, one Califonia poppy, one aster, one lavender sprig, two bushy stems, and three leaves. The stems come in different lengths, with the snapdragon, featuring a straight stem, measuring over 36cm tall as a reference. As the stems can be adjusted this means you have creative freedom over your flower arrangement just like with the wildflower bouquet.

The piece count totals 756 pieces. Different shades of green contrast with orange, purple, pink, and peach delivering a very vibrant display of colors and interesting shapes. Why not combine this set with the wildflower bouquet for an even more bountiful display?

3. Lego Tiny Plants

This is the cutest Lego set.

Lego Tiny Plants specs:

Model number 10329 Build time Roughly 2 hours Number of pieces 758 Number of minifigures 0 Recommended age 18+

The tiny plant collection is a plant enthusiast’s delight. For under $50 (£45), you receive nine plants elegantly showcased in terracotta-colored Lego “pots”. The assortment includes a jade plant, false shamrock, and laceleaf which all thrive in tropical conditions. For the carnivorous fans, there’s a Venus flytrap, red sundew, and pitcher plant. To complete the set, there are three resilient succulents—prickly pear, pincushion, and cactus—that flourish in hot, windy climates. The charm of this collection lies in its global appeal, allowing plant lovers worldwide to relish these miniature wonders.

Technically, it’s not out yet, but you can pre-order this set on the Lego website. The official release date is December 1st so preordered sets will be dispatched then. Boasting 758 pieces, it caters to both novice and seasoned builders. In terms of dimensions, the tallest plant in the collection, along with its container, stands at over 16cm in height, 10cm in width, and 6cm in depth.

The cactus takes the spotlight, and as someone who once managed to kill a real cactus, the assurance that plastic can’t die is comforting. Lego innovatively uses hair brushes to create the desired aesthetics. This set offers great value with sturdy pots and adorable plants.

4. Lego Roses

The Roses set is the most traditional.

Lego Roses specs:

Model number 40460 Build time Roughly 15 minutes Number of pieces 758 Number of minifigures 0 Recommended age 18+

Roses are associated with romance. Why? Well, in the realm of Greek mythology, the origin of red roses is intertwined with Aphrodite, the Goddess of Love. Legend says that as Aphrodite encountered her wounded lover, Adonis, tears from her eyes mixed with his blood, giving rise to a stunning red rose bush. Hmm, not as romantic as one would think?

The set consists of 120 pieces and carries an affordable price tag. This simple-to-build kit includes two red blossoms, green foliage, and stems that can be adjusted in length. Each rose stem measures over 26cm long making them perfect for displaying in a vase. Display by themselves or combine with other Lego flowers like the wildflower bouquet. This set makes a perfect gift.

5. Lego Bonsai Tree

The Bonsai Tree is the most unique Lego set.

Lego Bonsai Tree specs:

Model number 10281 Build time Roughly 1.5 hours Number of pieces 878 Number of minifigures 0 Recommended age 18+

A bonsai tree is a tiny marvel, artfully shaped and pruned to maintain its miniature stature through age-old Japanese techniques. This centuries-old tradition aims to craft a harmonious and balanced aesthetic, highlighting features like proportion, asymmetry, and the illusion of age.

The set stands on a sturdy rectangular pot and slatted wood effect stand adding visual authenticity. This Lego set contains 878 pieces and measures 18cm high, 21cm long, and 20cm wide. It includes interchangeable leaves allowing you to opt for classic green or vibrant pink cherry blossoms. (Check out the sweet frog design hidden in the pink blossoms!) The best bit? No matter what color leaves you opt for, you can custom arrange the display.

This set is a truly beautiful display item. I walk past a house with this in the window on the way to work, and it always makes me smile. This set is unique and encompasses the philosophy of the bonsai tree.

6. Lego Orchid

The Orchid is the most elegant Lego set.

Lego Orchid specs:

Model number 10311 Build time Roughly 2 hours Number of pieces 608 Number of minifigures 0 Recommended age 18+

Orchids are cherished for their beauty and are widely displayed as decorative plants. They thrive in diverse habitats globally, showcasing a vast array of flower shapes, sizes, and colors. The Lego orchid is no exception. It exudes grace!

Inspired by a real orchid, this Lego set certainly looks the part. Perfect for an elegant display piece and for a mindful building experience, this set has it all. Unlike its organic counterpart, this “plant” is unique because you can pose it in a variety of ways by rotating the stems, flower buds, roots, and leaves. Why not personalize your display completely by rebuilding the stems to create new combinations of flower arrangements? The possibilities are endless, so why not explore them?

This set contains 608 pieces and costs a reasonable $50 (£45). This set measures 39cm high, 30cm wide, and 24cm deep. Like many of the other flower sets Lego get creative with the pieces which they use. This set features Minifigure shields and dinosaur tails to create sepals and roots. For a classy display item, this set has you covered.

7. Lego Bird of Paradise

This is the most sophisticated Lego set.

Lego Bird of Paradise specs:

Model number 10289 Build time Roughly 1 hour Number of pieces 1173 Number of minifigures 0 Recommended age 18+

The bird of paradise flower is celebrated for its vibrant and unique allure. Its striking likeness to a bird’s plumage and its distinct structure make it a tropical gem, bringing an exotic touch of beauty to gardens and floral displays. It can grow up to 2 meters tall! No wonder Lego turned this beautiful plant into a set offering a bloomsome display piece.

The plant’s flowers and leaves are adjustable allowing you to design a distinctive bird of paradise arrangement. Again this set gets creative using Lego swords as stamens. This set even sways when placed in a light breeze. The plant rests in a sleek and sturdy black flowerpot. Smaller Lego pieces create soil to complete the look. The colors work beautifully together with the orange contrasting with the purple.

This set offers a relaxing building experience. It contains 1173 pieces. For reference, the tallest leaf branch extends beyond 46 cm, and the flowerpot boasts a diameter exceeding 13 cm. This set is due to disappear soon but is still available on the Lego website for around $100 (£90). Grab it while you still can.

8. Lego Piranha Plant

The Piranha Plant set is the most quirky.

Lego Piranha Plant specs:

Model number 71426 Build time Roughly 45 minutes Number of pieces 540 Number of minifigures 0 Recommended age 18+

The iconic Mario Piranha Plant stands out as a notorious adversary in the Super Mario series. Depicted as a carnivorous plant residing in pipes, it’s notorious for ambushing Mario and his companions and now it is in Lego form! This set is not your typical flower, but it is still a plant nonetheless and so made our list.

This makes for a fantastic display item with an edge while offering tribute to, arguably, one of the best game franchises of all time. It looks just like the iconic Piranha Plant but could still work as an eye-catching potted plant. Win, win! This set is poseable with a moveable head, mouth, stalk, and leaves. It is displayed in the buildable pipe, just like how they pop up in the game. It also contains two coin elements.

This set costs $59.99 (£57.99) and is a relatively new set and therefore easy to find. Size-wise this model measures 23cm high, 11cm wide, and 17cm deep. It contains 540 pieces. The only downside to this set is that it does not have digital play functions like other sets in the Mario range, but hey, that’s a small price to pay for a set this Super Mario Bros. Wonder-ful.

How we picked the best Lego flower sets

In cultivating this blooming list, we carefully examined various elements for featuring specific sets. Foremost among them is authenticity, ensuring each set blossoms with a true reflection of its real-life inspiration. We also intertwine the complexity of the building, seeking a delightful bouquet of both intricate and accessible sets. The value for buds is a pivotal criterion, ensuring each set provides a petal-perfect investment. Lastly, diversity plays a pivotal role as we aim to nurture a garden of Lego sets, exploring the full floral spectrum that Lego has to offer.

For more Lego recommendations, read our lists of the best cheap Lego sets, and the best Lego dinosaurs. Happy building, Bricksters.